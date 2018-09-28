Let's check in on Week 4 of Arizona JuCo Football action

Offensive Standouts:

Mesa's TJ Roberts (Desert Vista) ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the win, while Trevor Russell (Casa Grande) added a touchdown catch.

For Arizona Western, Troy'Von Johnson hauled in six passes and had a 44-ar punt return.

Defensive Standouts:

Mesa's Jaquan Beaver had a monster game, including a sack and five tackles for a loss. For Arizona Western, Yuma Catholic alum Daniel Callender had a sack and a tackle for a loss.