Week 5 JuCo Recap: Scottsdale and Mesa get big wins
Let's check in on Week 4 of Arizona JuCo Football action
Mesa Community College 28, Arizona Western 25
Offensive Standouts:
Mesa's TJ Roberts (Desert Vista) ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the win, while Trevor Russell (Casa Grande) added a touchdown catch.
For Arizona Western, Troy'Von Johnson hauled in six passes and had a 44-ar punt return.
Defensive Standouts:
Mesa's Jaquan Beaver had a monster game, including a sack and five tackles for a loss. For Arizona Western, Yuma Catholic alum Daniel Callender had a sack and a tackle for a loss.
What's Next:
Arizona Western (2-2) travels to Glendale Community College (1-4)
Mesa Community College (3-1) hosts Eastern Arizona (3-1)
Scottsdale Community College 44, Snow College 28
A Broncbustin' shakeup! Garden City leaps to No. 2 while Scottsdale climbs four spots in a new-look #NJCAAFootball poll— NJCAA Football (@NJCAAFootball) September 25, 2018
➡Top 20: https://t.co/WT39l8sLQL pic.twitter.com/PBDdDTOjIo
Offensive Standouts:
Two of Kare Lyles' six touchdown passes went to Santa Cruz alum Devin Neal.
Defensive Standouts:
Satchel Escalante (Hamilton) grabbed an interception and Tavion Allen (Cesar Chavez) had 13 solo tackles in Scottsdale's win.
What's Next:
Scottsdale Community College (4-0) visits Pima Community College (2-1)
Snow College (3-1) hosts Phoenix College (1-4)
Pima Community College 64, Phoenix Christian 41
Offensive Standouts:
Brooks Ringer threw five TDs, and ran for another in the Pima win. Larry Rembert had over 200 yards receiving, and Jon Cole had two TD receptions. On special teams, ountain Pointe alu Macarious Blount returned a kickoff for a TD.
Defensive Standouts:
Mesa Mountain View alum Tommy Lawrence forced a fumble and had an interception to go along with 9 total tackles.
What's Next:
Phoenix College (1-4) travels to Snow College (3-1)
Pima Community College (2-1) hosts Scottsdale (4-0)
Eastern Arizona 29, Glendale Community College 12
Offensive Standouts:
Eastern's Xavian Hampton had 128 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Defensive Standouts:
Quandre Mosley had two interceptions, and Dreshaun Miller had one, and both players returned an interception for a touchdown to help Eastern's defense outscore Glendale's offense.
For Glendale, Rashie Hodge had two tackles for a loss and an interception.
What's Next:
Glendale Community College (1-4) hosts Arizona Western (2-2)
Eastern Arizona (3-1) travels to Mesa Community College (3-1)