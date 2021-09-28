Week 5 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.
GAMES OF SEPT. 30, 2021:
|
5A #9 Desert Mountain (3-1)
|
|
at McClintock (1-3)
|
|
Carl Hayden (2-2)
|
|
at Alhambra (0-4)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 1, 2021:
|
Desert Ridge (2-2)
|
|
at 6A #15 Cesar Chavez (3-0)
|
|
Higley (0-4)
|
|
at 6A #12 Casteel (2-1)
|
|
6A #7 Queen Creek (3-0)
|
|
at 6A #3 Williams Field (3-0)
|
|
6A #11 Red Mountain (4-0)
|
|
at 6A #5 Liberty (3-1)
|
|
6A #1 Chandler (4-0)
|
|
at Pinnacle (1-2)
|
|
6A #2 Hamilton (4-0)
|
|
at Perry (2-2)
|
|
6A #6 Highland (3-0)
|
|
at Desert Vista (2-1)
|
|
Tolleson (1-3)
|
|
at La Joya (0-4)
|
|
Westview (1-3)
|
|
at 6A #10 Mountain Ridge (3-1)
|
|
6A #13 O'Connor (1-2)
|
|
at 6A #8 Chaparral (3-1)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (3-1)
|
|
at 6A #14 Centennial (1-3)
|
|
6A #4 Basha (4-0)
|
|
at Valley Vista (1-2)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (2-2)
|
|
at Buena (1-2)
|
|
Dobson (2-2)
|
|
at 6A #9 Mesa Mountain View (4-0)
|
|
Yuma (0-2)
|
|
at Cibola (1-3)
|
|
Westwood (1-3)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (2-2)
|
|
North (2-2)
|
|
at Shadow Mountain (0-3)
|
|
Central (2-0)
|
|
at Trevor Browne (3-1)
|
|
Mesa (1-3)
|
|
at Gilbert (2-2)
|
|
Tucson (0-3)
|
|
at Rincon/University (1-2)
|
|
Campo Verde (1-3)
|
|
at Cienega (1-2)
|
|
5A #5 Millennium (3-1)
|
|
at 5A #1 Horizon (3-0)
|
|
Maricopa (2-1)
|
|
at Camelback (2-2)
|
|
5A #14 Notre Dame (1-2)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (1-2)
|
|
5A #2 Salpointe (3-0)
|
|
at 5A #3 Saguaro (2-1)
|
|
5A #12 Ironwood Ridge (2-2)
|
|
at Canyon del Oro (1-3)
|
|
5A #7 Desert View (3-0)
|
|
at 5A #6 Marana (4-0)
|
|
Flowing Wells (1-3)
|
|
at Nogales (2-1)
|
|
5A #10 Sunnyside (3-1)
|
|
at Cholla (1-3)
|
|
5A #4 Desert Edge (3-1)
|
|
at Fairfax (0-4)
|
|
Apollo (2-1)
|
|
at Ironwood (2-2)
|
|
5A #11 Sunrise Mountain (1-3)
|
|
at 4A #4 Mesquite (3-1)
|
|
5A #13 Agua Fria (4-0)
|
|
at 5A #8 Verrado (2-1)
|
|
Maryvale (0-4)
|
|
at Sierra Linda (2-2)
|
|
Willow Canyon (2-2)
|
|
at North Canyon (1-3)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (1-3)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (1-3)
|
|
4A #12 Seton Catholic (2-1)
|
|
at Goldwater (0-3)
|
|
Sunnyslope (1-2)
|
|
at 5A #15 South Mountain (2-1)
|
|
Canyon View (1-3)
|
|
at West Point (0-4)
|
|
4A #13 Glendale (3-1)
|
|
at Independence (0-2)
|
|
Kofa (0-3)
|
|
at Kellis (3-1)
|
