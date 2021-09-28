 ArizonaVarsity - Week 5 Schedule for 6A & 5A
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-28 09:55:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 5 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.

GAMES OF SEPT. 30, 2021:

5A #9 Desert Mountain (3-1)


at McClintock (1-3)


Carl Hayden (2-2)


at Alhambra (0-4)


GAMES OF OCT. 1, 2021:

Desert Ridge (2-2)


at 6A #15 Cesar Chavez (3-0)


Higley (0-4)


at 6A #12 Casteel (2-1)


6A #7 Queen Creek (3-0)


at 6A #3 Williams Field (3-0)


6A #11 Red Mountain (4-0)


at 6A #5 Liberty (3-1)


6A #1 Chandler (4-0)


at Pinnacle (1-2)


6A #2 Hamilton (4-0)


at Perry (2-2)


6A #6 Highland (3-0)


at Desert Vista (2-1)


Tolleson (1-3)


at La Joya (0-4)


Westview (1-3)


at 6A #10 Mountain Ridge (3-1)


6A #13 O'Connor (1-2)


at 6A #8 Chaparral (3-1)


Shadow Ridge (3-1)


at 6A #14 Centennial (1-3)


6A #4 Basha (4-0)


at Valley Vista (1-2)


Mountain Pointe (2-2)


at Buena (1-2)


Dobson (2-2)


at 6A #9 Mesa Mountain View (4-0)


Yuma (0-2)


at Cibola (1-3)


Westwood (1-3)


at Copper Canyon (2-2)


North (2-2)


at Shadow Mountain (0-3)


Central (2-0)


at Trevor Browne (3-1)


Mesa (1-3)


at Gilbert (2-2)


Tucson (0-3)


at Rincon/University (1-2)


Campo Verde (1-3)


at Cienega (1-2)


5A #5 Millennium (3-1)


at 5A #1 Horizon (3-0)


Maricopa (2-1)


at Camelback (2-2)


5A #14 Notre Dame (1-2)


at Marana Mountain View (1-2)


5A #2 Salpointe (3-0)


at 5A #3 Saguaro (2-1)


5A #12 Ironwood Ridge (2-2)


at Canyon del Oro (1-3)


5A #7 Desert View (3-0)


at 5A #6 Marana (4-0)


Flowing Wells (1-3)


at Nogales (2-1)


5A #10 Sunnyside (3-1)


at Cholla (1-3)


5A #4 Desert Edge (3-1)


at Fairfax (0-4)


Apollo (2-1)


at Ironwood (2-2)


5A #11 Sunrise Mountain (1-3)


at 4A #4 Mesquite (3-1)


5A #13 Agua Fria (4-0)


at 5A #8 Verrado (2-1)


Maryvale (0-4)


at Sierra Linda (2-2)


Willow Canyon (2-2)


at North Canyon (1-3)


Cactus Shadows (1-3)


at Paradise Valley (1-3)


4A #12 Seton Catholic (2-1)


at Goldwater (0-3)


Sunnyslope (1-2)


at 5A #15 South Mountain (2-1)


Canyon View (1-3)


at West Point (0-4)


4A #13 Glendale (3-1)


at Independence (0-2)


Kofa (0-3)


at Kellis (3-1)


