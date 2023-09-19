Week 5 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF SEPT. 21, 2023:
|
Valley Vista (0-4)
|
|
at Casteel (3-1)
|
|
Cesar Chavez (3-1)
|
|
at Mountain Pointe (3-1)
|
|
Agua Fria (3-1)
|
|
at Tolleson (1-3)
|
|
North (1-3)
|
|
at Apollo (3-1)
|
|
Flowing Wells (1-3)
|
|
at Goldwater (2-2)
|
|
Ironwood (1-3)
|
|
at Verrado (2-2)
|
|
McClintock (3-1)
|
at Cienega (2-2)
|
Cibola (0-4)
|
at Central (CA) (3-2)
GAMES OF SEPT. 22, 2023:
|
Centennial (4-0)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (1-3)
|
|
Chaparral (1-3)
|
|
at Desert Vista (1-3)
|
|
Liberty (4-0)
|
|
at Centennial (CA) (2-2)
|
|
Pinnacle (4-0)
|
|
at ALA-Queen Creek (3-1)
|
|
Saguaro (3-1)
|
|
at Sierra Canyon (CA) (4-0)
|
|
Basha (3-1)
|
|
at O'Connor (2-2)
|
|
Highland (3-1)
|
|
at Chandler (4-0)
|
|
Mesa (3-1)
|
|
at Hamilton (3-1)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (1-3)
|
|
at Perry (4-0)
|
|
Brophy (3-1)
|
|
at Notre Dame (3-1)
|
|
Marcos de Niza (3-1)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (1-3)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (0-4)
|
|
at Queen Creek (1-3)
|
|
Williams Field (4-0)
|
|
at Red Mountain (3-1)
|
|
Desert Ridge (1-3)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (2-2)
|
|
Dobson (1-3)
|
|
at Westwood (0-4)
|
|
Willow Canyon (1-3)
|
|
at Westview (1-3)
|
|
Campo Verde (1-3)
|
|
at Desert Mountain (4-0)
|
|
Snowflake (1-2)
|
|
at Gilbert (2-2)
|
|
ALA-Gilbert North (3-1)
|
|
at Skyline (3-1)
|
|
Desert Edge (3-1)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (1-3)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (3-1)
|
|
at Sahuaro (2-2)
|
|
Maricopa (2-2)
|
|
at Mesquite (1-3)
|
|
Nogales (0-4)
|
|
at Sunnyside (1-3)
|
|
Catalina Foothills (1-3)
|
|
at Tucson (1-3)
|
|
Pueblo (3-1)
|
|
at Buena (4-0)
|
|
Casa Grande (3-1)
|
|
at Mica Mountain (4-0)
|
|
Desert View (3-1)
|
|
at Walden Grove (1-2)
|
|
Canyon del Oro (4-0)
|
|
at Marana (1-3)
|
|
Kellis (3-1)
|
|
at Trevor Browne (1-3)
|
|
North Canyon (1-3)
|
|
at Central (3-1)
|
|
La Joya (0-4)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (0-4)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (1-3)
|
|
at West Point (0-4)
|
|
Cactus (2-2)
|
|
at Peoria (3-1)
|
|
Buckeye (4-0)
|
|
at Canyon View (2-2)
|
|
Horizon (3-1)
|
|
at Millennium (3-1)
|
|
Arcadia (4-0)
|
|
at Camelback (1-3)
|
|
Sierra Linda (1-3)
|
at Fairfax (0-4)
|
Maryvale (1-3)
|
at South Mountain (0-4)
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)