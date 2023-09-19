News More News
Week 5 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

GAMES OF SEPT. 21, 2023:

Valley Vista (0-4)


at Casteel (3-1)


Cesar Chavez (3-1)


at Mountain Pointe (3-1)


Agua Fria (3-1)


at Tolleson (1-3)


North (1-3)


at Apollo (3-1)


Flowing Wells (1-3)


at Goldwater (2-2)


Ironwood (1-3)


at Verrado (2-2)


McClintock (3-1)

at Cienega (2-2)

Cibola (0-4)

at Central (CA) (3-2)

GAMES OF SEPT. 22, 2023:

Centennial (4-0)


at Boulder Creek (1-3)


Chaparral (1-3)


at Desert Vista (1-3)


Liberty (4-0)


at Centennial (CA) (2-2)


Pinnacle (4-0)


at ALA-Queen Creek (3-1)


Saguaro (3-1)


at Sierra Canyon (CA) (4-0)


Basha (3-1)


at O'Connor (2-2)


Highland (3-1)


at Chandler (4-0)


Mesa (3-1)


at Hamilton (3-1)


Shadow Ridge (1-3)


at Perry (4-0)


Brophy (3-1)


at Notre Dame (3-1)


Marcos de Niza (3-1)


at Corona del Sol (1-3)


Mountain Ridge (0-4)


at Queen Creek (1-3)


 

Williams Field (4-0)


at Red Mountain (3-1)


Desert Ridge (1-3)


at Mesa Mountain View (2-2)


Dobson (1-3)


at Westwood (0-4)


 

Willow Canyon (1-3)


at Westview (1-3)


Campo Verde (1-3)


at Desert Mountain (4-0)


Snowflake (1-2)


at Gilbert (2-2)


ALA-Gilbert North (3-1)


at Skyline (3-1)


Desert Edge (3-1)


at Sunnyslope (1-3)


 

Ironwood Ridge (3-1)


at Sahuaro (2-2)


Maricopa (2-2)


at Mesquite (1-3)


Nogales (0-4)


at Sunnyside (1-3)


Catalina Foothills (1-3)


at Tucson (1-3)


Pueblo (3-1)


at Buena (4-0)


Casa Grande (3-1)


at Mica Mountain (4-0)


Desert View (3-1)


at Walden Grove (1-2)


Canyon del Oro (4-0)


at Marana (1-3)


Kellis (3-1)


at Trevor Browne (1-3)


 

North Canyon (1-3)


at Central (3-1)


La Joya (0-4)


at Paradise Valley (0-4)


Sunrise Mountain (1-3)


at West Point (0-4)


Cactus (2-2)


at Peoria (3-1)


Buckeye (4-0)


at Canyon View (2-2)


Horizon (3-1)


at Millennium (3-1)


Arcadia (4-0)


at Camelback (1-3)


Sierra Linda (1-3)

at Fairfax (0-4)

Maryvale (1-3)

at South Mountain (0-4)

{{ article.author_name }}