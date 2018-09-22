WEEKLY BLOG: 9/21/18

Once again, the two-time defending 6A champions showed the complete team they have. In the first half, the Chandler Wolves scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions. In the second half, it was the defense stuffing a depleted Desert Ridge offense time and time again.

It all led to a 42-13 road victory for CHS on Friday night in East Mesa. The Wolves finished the first half of its schedule by capturing their fourth straight win. Next week, Premier Region play begins.

Chandler entered the contest averaging nearly 40 points per game. Three-year starting quarterback Jacob Conover was given a gift when he led the offense out on the field the first time. Junior linebacker Malik Reed had just recovered a fumble on the Jaguars' first play from scrimmage.

Conover, a BYU-commit, is approaching 8,000 yards for his career and he took advantage of the short field (15 yards) and found tight end Jay McEuen in the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.

Following a punt, the Wolves started on their own 15 the next time. The result, however, was the same, as Conover dialed deep to Daseau Puffer on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Desert Ridge (3-3) was forced to punt for a third time in the opening quarter. But the Jaguars were given a second opportunity after the return was fumbled. DRHS made the most of its chance as sophomore Austin Kolb connected with Aidan Lee on the left sideline. Lee broke a couple of tackles and scored to cut the Wolves' lead in half.

Jaheim Brown-Taylor, a junior that won both the 100 and 200-meters in last spring's state track meet, added a 12-yard touchdown run where he made a nice move and weaved his way around the Desert Ridge defense to boost the lead to 21-7 after a quarter.

In the game's first 12 minutes, Chandler had a 162-56 advantage in total yards.

Austin Kolb, a sophomore that started this season as the Desert Ridge JV quarterback, surpassed that first-quarter yardage figure in one play with a 61-yard deep pass to Adian Lee to get inside the 5-yard line. A couple plays later, Koby Hathcock powered it in from the 1-yard line for a birthday touchdown.

Kolb was elevated to the varsity position when the Jaguars lost their starting quarterback for the season in August.



Head coach Jeremy Hathcock, already missing leading rusher Lucas Wright and a few other starters to injury, tried a surprise onside kick. However, the Wolves recovered it near midfield.

In the first half, the Chandler offense was dynamic and unstoppable. DeCarlos Brooks capped a five-play drive with a six-yard run up the middle, where he was not touched.

Trailing 28-13 at the break, Desert Ridge got a much-needed stop on the first Chandler possession, but took over deep in its own end at the 4-yard line. The Jaguars gained a first down, but then surrendered a sack to Max Sandlin (who had two in the game), and had to punt it away.

"Any time you can hang in there in the third quarter with somewhat of a chance, you feel good about your kids' efforts," Hathcock said.

Chandler (4-1) put the game away behind two good runs from Brooks of 35 and 10 yards. The latter was the 10th touchdown of the year for the Cal commit.

"My offensive line did phenomenal today," Brooks said. "The main focus was to run the ball today, and that's what we did."

Conover had a third TD pass in the fourth quarter utilizing the size advantage of Puffer. On fourth-and-21 from the 22-yard line, Conover threw it high and the 6-4 Puffer outjumped the defender and landed in bounds.

"I just toe-tapped at the beginning and ran down to the end zone and caught it," Puffer said.

Defensively, Chandler held the Jaguars to just 18 yards of offense in the second half. The Wolves played without two-way starter Gunner Maldonado (shoulder). He has been cleared by doctors and is expected to be back in action next week.

During the Wolves' bye week, the focus was on the run game and getting a push up front. Chandler head coach Shaun Aguano was pleased with the strides made on that end.

"The last week, we've concentrated on getting the O-Line off the ball," Aguano said. "I thought Josh Pena and Nehemiah Magalei played really well."

Desert Ridge is expecting to have Wright back in the lineup for next Friday's game at Desert Vista (4-1). Two other players have been lost for the season with injuries.

"We had eight starters out tonight," Hathcock said. "We kind of brought a knife to a gunfight. Chandler is a top-notch team. I thought we were right there with a bunch of backup kids. That just shows our heart."

Friday's game was the first time the Jaguars had allowed more than 24 points since midway through last season (10 consecutive games).

Chandler will step back into the marquee spotlight next week as the Wolves travel to Perry for a rematch of last December's championship game. The Pumas (5-1) have scored more than 65 points in each of their last three games, so it could be an up-and-down the field type of game like last year's 49-42 classic was.

"Our kids understand the importance of this game," Aguano said of next week's date with Perry. "We haven't lost a region game (in the last five years) and they don't want to be the ones."

Chandler, in region play from 2013 to 2017, has posted a record of 22-0. Five of those victories came against Perry.

