Purdy piles up points for Perry in offensive shootout
WEEKLY BLOG: 9/27/19
On one side you had 6-3, 210-pound quarterback Chubba Purdy. The Louisville commit is used to big performances. Earlier this year, in a four-overtime win over Red Mountain, Purdy accounted for all 10 of the touchdowns for Perry.
And on the other sideline stood Jacob Cisneros. The diminutive (5-9) running back for Boulder Creek is a junior captain. Cisneros isn't exactly a household name, and it's likely many of the fans on the home side weren't familiar with him. At least not before Friday night.
Purdy and Cisneros went back and forth, blow for blow, matching one another. A 45-yard run for Purdy, A 97-yard kickoff return for Cisneros. A 49-yard bomb from the arm Purdy, a 30-yard run from the legs of Cisneros.
When it was over, more than 100 points had been accumulated and, due to a big start to the game (28-0 over the first 13 minutes), Perry responded from last week's loss with a 59-43 victory over the Jaguars.
Purdy had a hand in all of the points in that opening quarter for Perry (4-2) with a four-yard pass to Jorden Young, a breathtaking 45-yard run where he darted and dodged around the BC defense, and a pass to Bryce Holdridge.
"I just take what they give me," Purdy, who surpassed 50 career TD passes, said. "I just read my blockers really well. The O-line opened up big holes tonight."
Special teams played a role in the hot start. A high snap on a punt led to a tackle by Steven Kennedy at the 5-yard line to set up a short field.
Perry also showed some aggressiveness on offense going for it on fourth down twice in the opening quarter. Both were successful, including a fourth-and-four at its own 38-yard line. The Pumas outgained Boulder Creek, 142-19 in the first 12 minutes.
It got worse before it got better for the Jaguars. Purdy rolled left near the goal line and found his big (6-5, 230) senior tight end Broc Lane for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
For some opponents, that would be it. A train wreck of a first quarter and you pack it in. But, that wasn't Boulder Creek.
It started with a 97-yard kickoff return from Cisneros. Then, an onside kick (recovered by Gage Perkins), gave the Jaguars the ball back. Junior quarterback Bear Milacek threw a short pass to Cisneros, who got around the left side for a touchdown to cut the one-time 28-point deficit in half at 28-14.
Perry scored on its first five possessions in the game, tacking on a 39-yard field goal by Kyler McCarthy. Cisneros brought Boulder Creek (3-2) to within 10 at the break, though, with a 30-yard score around the right side and using his speed, outraced the defenders.
In the second half, the Pumas kept BCHS at arm's length, never letting the margin get to single digits. Young had another touchdown catch (also on a rollout), but Cisneros kept the Jaguars in it.
With all the receivers lined up left, Cisneros burst through the middle for a 29-yard touchdown run and it was 38-28 after three quarters.
"Jacob Cisneros is an extremely hard worker," Boulder Creek head coach Tony Casarella said. "He's a leader. My job is to get the ball in his hands as much as I can."
On the night, Purdy was 19-for-28 with 292 yards. His fifth (and final) touchdown pass came on a deep route. Purdy launched it and Holdridge had his second score after an over-the-shoulder grab. Purdy also rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries (and one TD).
"Chubba is an exceptional quarterback and an exceptional athlete," Perry head coach Preston Jones said.
Despite the output, there was still a lot for Jones to be concerned about as he was far from calling this the team's best performance.
"This week, we were going to see if we were getting better," Jones said. "I think we had some blocking issues."
Cisneros tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a short run that featured a stiff arm, and a leaping grab for a catch. His final statline read 111 rushing yards (three touchdowns), 157 receiving yards, on 12 catches (two TDs), and the 97-yard kickoff return.
"We were in mostly man (coverage) the whole night," Perry safety Andrei Mayberry said. "Number 20 (Cisneros) runs hard. He's a great player. We've just got to tackle harder."
Perry scored on nine of its 11 drives. One of the two non-scoring ones was the final possession, where the victory formation came out with the ball on the BC 20-yard line. The other was an interception (by Vincent Capasso) late in the first half.
It's a big roster (98 players) that even featured a pair of No. 23's scoring touchdowns in the fourth quarter. On offense, Nathaniel Miles had a 20-yard run. Less than two minutes later, Kobe Rome intercepted a pass and housed it with a 65-yard return.
Boulder Creek showed much better than its other tough non-region game (a 49-10 loss to Highland). The Jaguars begin 6A Desert Valley Region play next week at Chaparral (3-2). Casarella said this was a learning experience for his team.
"I think we grew up a lot tonight," Casarella said. "When you can go up against a team like this and be in the game, I think it's an incredible achievement for us."
For Perry, this was a bit of a bounceback as the Pumas lost last week to Cesar Chavez. However, that was without many of its starters, who traveled to Laveen, but were suspended and kept on the sideline for violation of a team rule.
"They definitely were hungry," Jones said. "They were ready to roll. Every day is a gift. They practiced that way and they had and they had a good week of preparation."
With this one behind the Pumas, they start 6A Premier Region play next Friday and it begins with the team that knocked them out in the championship game each of the last two seasons - Chandler.
The Wolves enter next Friday's game at their home (Austin Field) with a 5-0 record. None of Chandler's three Arizona opponents have played the Wolves to less than 38 points. So the challenge is there for Perry. While Jones said the team needs a lot of improvement in the next week if they plan on keeping the scoreboard rolling, Purdy said practice won't be any different this week.
"We don't change the approach," Purdy said. "Every week we work hard. We'll see what Coach Jones has for us in the game plan."
Kick off! Perry vs Boulder Creek! Jorden Young to the 49! pic.twitter.com/NqRET111Fo— Perry High Athletics (@perry_pumas) September 28, 2019
|
Boulder Creek
|
0
|
21
|
7
|
15
|
43
|
Perry
|
21
|
10
|
7
|
21
|
59
First Quarter:
Perry - Jorden Young 4 yard pass from Chubba Purdy (Kyler McCarthy kick), 9:43
Perry - Purdy 45 yard run (McCarthy kick), 7:54
Perry - Bryce Holdridge 7 yard pass from Purdy (McCarthy kick), 6:04
Second Quarter:
Perry - Broc Lane 6 yard pass from Purdy (McCarthy kick), 11:13
BC - Jacob Cisneros 97 yard kickoff return (Elan Furman kick), 10:59
BC - Cisneros 10 yard pass from Bear Milacek (Furman kick), 7:57
Perry - McCarthy 39 yard FG, 4:32
BC - Cisneros 30 yard run (Furman kick), 1:33
Third Quarter:
Perry - Young 11 yard pass from Purdy (Carter Dicker kick), 4:04
BC - Cisneros 29 yard run (Furman kick), 1:17
Fourth Quarter:
Perry - Holdridge 49 yard pass from Purdy (Dicker kick), 11:12
BC - Cisneros 2 yard run (Furman kick), 8:44
Perry - Nathaniel Miles 20 yard run (Dicker kick), 7:02
Perry - Kobe Rome 65 yard interception return (Dicker kick), 5:05
BC - Cisneros 19 yard pass from Milacek (Ethan Burts pass from Milacek), 1:57