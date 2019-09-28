WEEKLY BLOG: 9/27/19

On one side you had 6-3, 210-pound quarterback Chubba Purdy. The Louisville commit is used to big performances. Earlier this year, in a four-overtime win over Red Mountain, Purdy accounted for all 10 of the touchdowns for Perry.



And on the other sideline stood Jacob Cisneros. The diminutive (5-9) running back for Boulder Creek is a junior captain. Cisneros isn't exactly a household name, and it's likely many of the fans on the home side weren't familiar with him. At least not before Friday night.

Purdy and Cisneros went back and forth, blow for blow, matching one another. A 45-yard run for Purdy, A 97-yard kickoff return for Cisneros. A 49-yard bomb from the arm Purdy, a 30-yard run from the legs of Cisneros.

When it was over, more than 100 points had been accumulated and, due to a big start to the game (28-0 over the first 13 minutes), Perry responded from last week's loss with a 59-43 victory over the Jaguars.

Purdy had a hand in all of the points in that opening quarter for Perry (4-2) with a four-yard pass to Jorden Young, a breathtaking 45-yard run where he darted and dodged around the BC defense, and a pass to Bryce Holdridge.

"I just take what they give me," Purdy, who surpassed 50 career TD passes, said. "I just read my blockers really well. The O-line opened up big holes tonight."

Special teams played a role in the hot start. A high snap on a punt led to a tackle by Steven Kennedy at the 5-yard line to set up a short field.

Perry also showed some aggressiveness on offense going for it on fourth down twice in the opening quarter. Both were successful, including a fourth-and-four at its own 38-yard line. The Pumas outgained Boulder Creek, 142-19 in the first 12 minutes.

It got worse before it got better for the Jaguars. Purdy rolled left near the goal line and found his big (6-5, 230) senior tight end Broc Lane for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

For some opponents, that would be it. A train wreck of a first quarter and you pack it in. But, that wasn't Boulder Creek.

It started with a 97-yard kickoff return from Cisneros. Then, an onside kick (recovered by Gage Perkins), gave the Jaguars the ball back. Junior quarterback Bear Milacek threw a short pass to Cisneros, who got around the left side for a touchdown to cut the one-time 28-point deficit in half at 28-14.

Perry scored on its first five possessions in the game, tacking on a 39-yard field goal by Kyler McCarthy. Cisneros brought Boulder Creek (3-2) to within 10 at the break, though, with a 30-yard score around the right side and using his speed, outraced the defenders.

In the second half, the Pumas kept BCHS at arm's length, never letting the margin get to single digits. Young had another touchdown catch (also on a rollout), but Cisneros kept the Jaguars in it.

With all the receivers lined up left, Cisneros burst through the middle for a 29-yard touchdown run and it was 38-28 after three quarters.

"Jacob Cisneros is an extremely hard worker," Boulder Creek head coach Tony Casarella said. "He's a leader. My job is to get the ball in his hands as much as I can."

On the night, Purdy was 19-for-28 with 292 yards. His fifth (and final) touchdown pass came on a deep route. Purdy launched it and Holdridge had his second score after an over-the-shoulder grab. Purdy also rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries (and one TD).

"Chubba is an exceptional quarterback and an exceptional athlete," Perry head coach Preston Jones said.

