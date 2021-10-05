Week 6 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.
GAMES OF OCT. 7, 2021:
Nogales (2-2)
at 5A #5 Desert View (4-0)
5A #15 Apollo (3-1)
at 5A #1 Horizon (4-0)
GAMES OF OCT. 8, 2021:
6A #11 Casteel (3-1)
at 6A #14 Queen Creek (4-0)
6A #1 Chandler (5-0)
at Perry (2-3)
6A #2 Hamilton (5-0)
at 6A #8 Chaparral (4-1)
6A #6 Highland (4-0)
at 6A #15 O'Connor (1-3)
Brophy (2-2)
at Boulder Creek (1-3)
6A #10 Mountain Ridge (4-1)
at La Joya (0-5)
Valley Vista (1-3)
at Westview (1-4)
6A #3 Basha (5-0)
at Desert Vista (2-2)
Cesar Chavez (3-1)
at Mountain Pointe (3-2)
6A #9 Mesa Mountain View (4-0)
at 6A #12 Red Mountain (4-1)
Copper Canyon (2-3)
at Trevor Browne (4-1)
North (3-2)
at Tolleson (2-3)
6A #7 Williams Field (3-1)
at 6A #13 Centennial (2-3)
Pinnacle (1-3)
at 5A #4 Salpointe (3-1)
Corona del Sol (0-4)
at Skyline (0-4)
Tucson (1-3)
at Westwood (2-3)
Higley (0-5)
at 6A #14 Desert Ridge (3-2)
Cienega (1-3)
at Marana Mountain View (1-3)
Flowing Wells (2-3)
at Rincon/University (1-3)
4A #3 Casa Grande (4-0)
at Buena (1-3)
5A #3 Desert Edge (4-1)
at 4A #1 Cactus (5-0)
Estrella Foothills (1-3)
at Fairfax (0-5)
5A #7 Verrado (3-1)
at Central (2-1)
McClintock (1-3)
at Cactus Shadows (2-3)
Goldwater (1-3)
at 5A #9 Desert Mountain (3-1)
Paradise Valley (1-4)
at Sunnyslope (2-2)
South Mountain (2-2)
at 5A #12 Notre Dame (2-2)
5A #13 Agua Fria (4-1)
at West Point (0-5)
Willow Canyon (3-2)
at Canyon View (2-3)
Kofa (0-4)
at Independence (0-3)
Maricopa (2-2)
at 5A #2 Saguaro (3-1)
