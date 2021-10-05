 ArizonaVarsity - Week 6 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Week 6 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.

GAMES OF OCT. 7, 2021:

Nogales (2-2)


at 5A #5 Desert View (4-0)


5A #15 Apollo (3-1)

at 5A #1 Horizon (4-0)

GAMES OF OCT. 8, 2021:

6A #11 Casteel (3-1)


at 6A #14 Queen Creek (4-0)


6A #1 Chandler (5-0)


at Perry (2-3)


6A #2 Hamilton (5-0)


at 6A #8 Chaparral (4-1)


6A #6 Highland (4-0)


at 6A #15 O'Connor (1-3)


Brophy (2-2)


at Boulder Creek (1-3)


6A #10 Mountain Ridge (4-1)


at La Joya (0-5)


Valley Vista (1-3)


at Westview (1-4)


6A #3 Basha (5-0)


at Desert Vista (2-2)


Cesar Chavez (3-1)


at Mountain Pointe (3-2)


6A #9 Mesa Mountain View (4-0)


at 6A #12 Red Mountain (4-1)


Copper Canyon (2-3)


at Trevor Browne (4-1)


North (3-2)


at Tolleson (2-3)


6A #7 Williams Field (3-1)


at 6A #13 Centennial (2-3)


Pinnacle (1-3)


at 5A #4 Salpointe (3-1)


Corona del Sol (0-4)


at Skyline (0-4)


Tucson (1-3)


at Westwood (2-3)


Higley (0-5)


at 6A #14 Desert Ridge (3-2)


Cienega (1-3)


at Marana Mountain View (1-3)


Flowing Wells (2-3)


at Rincon/University (1-3)


4A #3 Casa Grande (4-0)


at Buena (1-3)


5A #3 Desert Edge (4-1)


at 4A #1 Cactus (5-0)


Estrella Foothills (1-3)


at Fairfax (0-5)


5A #7 Verrado (3-1)


at Central (2-1)


McClintock (1-3)


at Cactus Shadows (2-3)


Goldwater (1-3)


at 5A #9 Desert Mountain (3-1)


Paradise Valley (1-4)


at Sunnyslope (2-2)


South Mountain (2-2)


at 5A #12 Notre Dame (2-2)


5A #13 Agua Fria (4-1)


at West Point (0-5)


Willow Canyon (3-2)


at Canyon View (2-3)


Kofa (0-4)


at Independence (0-3)


Maricopa (2-2)


at 5A #2 Saguaro (3-1)


