Week 6 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAME OF OCT. 6, 2022:
|
Westwood (2-3)
|
|
at Trevor Browne (5-0)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 7, 2022:
|
Liberty (4-0)
|
|
at Basha (5-0)
|
|
Chandler (5-0)
|
|
at Casteel (5-0)
|
|
Perry (4-1)
|
|
at Hamilton (4-1)
|
|
Cibola (1-4)
|
|
at Tolleson (1-4)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (0-5)
|
|
at Westview (2-3)
|
|
Pinnacle (3-1)
|
|
at Valley Vista (4-1)
|
|
Desert Ridge (1-4)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (3-2)
|
|
North (1-4)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (2-2)
|
|
Chaparral (2-3)
|
|
at Queen Creek (3-2)
|
|
Mica Mountain (1-3)
|
|
at Salpointe (2-2)
|
|
Desert Edge (4-1)
|
|
at Saguaro (2-3)
|
|
Higley (4-0)
|
|
at Horizon (1-3)
|
|
Vista Grande (3-2)
|
|
at Cholla (1-3)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (0-4)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (1-3)
|
|
Marana (3-1)
|
|
at Cienega (1-3)
|
|
Desert View (1-2)
|
|
at Nogales (0-4)
|
|
Amphitheater (0-4)
|
|
at Rincon/University (1-3)
|
|
Tucson (2-2)
|
|
at Sunnyside (2-2)
|
|
Sahuaro (2-2)
|
|
at Buena (3-1)
|
|
Walden Grove (2-2)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (1-3)
|
|
Copper Canyon (1-4)
|
|
at La Joya (0-5)
|
|
Independence (1-3)
|
|
at Kellis (0-4)
|
|
North Canyon (0-5)
|
|
at West Point (3-2)
|
|
Peoria (3-1)
|
|
at Cactus (2-3)
|
|
Yuma Catholic (4-0)
|
|
at Verrado (2-2)
|
|
Fairfax (3-2)
|
|
at Camelback (2-3)
|
|
Central (4-1)
|
|
at South Mountain (2-3)
|
|
Notre Dame (4-1)
|
|
at Desert Mountain (5-0)
|
|
Sunnyslope (3-2)
|
|
at Gilbert (3-2)
|
|
Agua Fria (1-4)
|
|
at Ironwood (1-4)
|
|
Goldwater (4-1)
|
|
at Apollo (2-3)
|
|
Willow Canyon (3-1)
|
|
at Canyon View (2-3)
|
