{{ timeAgo('2022-10-04 09:47:59 -0500') }}

Week 6 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAME OF OCT. 6, 2022:

Westwood (2-3)


at Trevor Browne (5-0)


GAMES OF OCT. 7, 2022:

Liberty (4-0)


at Basha (5-0)


Chandler (5-0)


at Casteel (5-0)


Perry (4-1)


at Hamilton (4-1)


Cibola (1-4)


at Tolleson (1-4)


Shadow Ridge (0-5)


at Westview (2-3)


Pinnacle (3-1)


at Valley Vista (4-1)


Desert Ridge (1-4)


at Cesar Chavez (3-2)


North (1-4)


at Mountain Ridge (2-2)


Chaparral (2-3)


at Queen Creek (3-2)


Mica Mountain (1-3)


at Salpointe (2-2)


Desert Edge (4-1)


at Saguaro (2-3)


Higley (4-0)


at Horizon (1-3)


Vista Grande (3-2)


at Cholla (1-3)


Ironwood Ridge (0-4)


at Flowing Wells (1-3)


Marana (3-1)


at Cienega (1-3)


Desert View (1-2)


at Nogales (0-4)


Amphitheater (0-4)


at Rincon/University (1-3)


Tucson (2-2)


at Sunnyside (2-2)


Sahuaro (2-2)


at Buena (3-1)


Walden Grove (2-2)


at Marana Mountain View (1-3)


Copper Canyon (1-4)


at La Joya (0-5)


Independence (1-3)


at Kellis (0-4)


North Canyon (0-5)


at West Point (3-2)


Peoria (3-1)


at Cactus (2-3)


Yuma Catholic (4-0)


at Verrado (2-2)


Fairfax (3-2)


at Camelback (2-3)


Central (4-1)


at South Mountain (2-3)


Notre Dame (4-1)


at Desert Mountain (5-0)


Sunnyslope (3-2)


at Gilbert (3-2)


Agua Fria (1-4)


at Ironwood (1-4)


Goldwater (4-1)


at Apollo (2-3)


Willow Canyon (3-1)


at Canyon View (2-3)


{{ article.author_name }}