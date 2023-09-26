Week 6 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF SEPT. 28, 2023:
Brophy (4-1)
at Basha (4-1)
Queen Creek (2-3)
at Williams Field (4-1)
Kellis (4-1)
at West Point (0-5)
Westview (2-3)
at North Canyon (1-4)
GAMES OF SEPT. 29, 2023:
Casteel (4-1)
at Chandler (5-0)
Hamilton (4-1)
at Perry (5-0)
Desert Vista (1-4)
at Salpointe (4-0)
ALA-Queen Creek (4-1)
at Mountain Pointe (4-1)
Boulder Creek (1-4)
at Mountain Ridge (0-5)
O'Connor (2-3)
at Shadow Ridge (1-4)
Valley Vista (0-5)
at Willow Canyon (1-4)
Red Mountain (4-1)
at Highland (3-2)
Cesar Chavez (3-2)
at Desert Ridge (1-4)
Tolleson (1-4)
at Mesa (3-2)
Mesa Mountain View (3-2)
at Westwood (1-4)
Saguaro (3-2)
at Centennial (5-0)
Pinnacle (4-1)
at Chaparral (2-3)
Campo Verde (1-4)
at Dobson (1-4)
Gilbert (2-3)
at Sunnyslope (1-4)
Skyline (3-2)
at McClintock (3-2)
Flowing Wells (1-4)
at Ironwood Ridge (4-1)
Walden Grove (2-2)
at Marana Mountain View (1-3)
Marana (1-4)
at Buena (5-0)
Casa Grande (3-2)
at Desert View (3-2)
Cibola (0-5)
at Paradise Valley (1-4)
Canyon View (2-3)
at Cactus (3-2)
Millennium (3-2)
at Desert Edge (4-1)
Sunrise Mountain (2-3)
at Verrado (3-2)
Camelback (1-4)
at Trevor Browne (1-4)
South Mountain (1-4)
at Central (4-1)
Fairfax (0-5)
at North (1-4)
Cactus Shadows (3-1)
at Higley (3-1)
Horizon (4-1)
at Desert Mountain (5-0)
Ironwood (1-4)
at Agua Fria (4-1)
Apollo (4-1)
at Goldwater (3-2)
Twitter (Preps)