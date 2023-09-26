News More News
Week 6 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

GAMES OF SEPT. 28, 2023:

Brophy (4-1)


at Basha (4-1)


Queen Creek (2-3)


at Williams Field (4-1)


Kellis (4-1)


at West Point (0-5)


Westview (2-3)


at North Canyon (1-4)


GAMES OF SEPT. 29, 2023:

Casteel (4-1)


at Chandler (5-0)


Hamilton (4-1)


at Perry (5-0)


Desert Vista (1-4)


at Salpointe (4-0)


ALA-Queen Creek (4-1)


at Mountain Pointe (4-1)


Boulder Creek (1-4)


at Mountain Ridge (0-5)


O'Connor (2-3)

at Shadow Ridge (1-4)

Valley Vista (0-5)


at Willow Canyon (1-4)


Red Mountain (4-1)


at Highland (3-2)


Cesar Chavez (3-2)


at Desert Ridge (1-4)


Tolleson (1-4)


at Mesa (3-2)


Mesa Mountain View (3-2)


at Westwood (1-4)


Saguaro (3-2)


at Centennial (5-0)


Pinnacle (4-1)


at Chaparral (2-3)


 

Campo Verde (1-4)


at Dobson (1-4)


Gilbert (2-3)


at Sunnyslope (1-4)


Skyline (3-2)


at McClintock (3-2)


 

Flowing Wells (1-4)


at Ironwood Ridge (4-1)


Walden Grove (2-2)


at Marana Mountain View (1-3)


Marana (1-4)


at Buena (5-0)


Casa Grande (3-2)


at Desert View (3-2)


Cibola (0-5)


at Paradise Valley (1-4)


 

Canyon View (2-3)


at Cactus (3-2)


Millennium (3-2)


at Desert Edge (4-1)


Sunrise Mountain (2-3)


at Verrado (3-2)


Camelback (1-4)


at Trevor Browne (1-4)


South Mountain (1-4)


at Central (4-1)


Fairfax (0-5)


at North (1-4)


Cactus Shadows (3-1)


at Higley (3-1)


Horizon (4-1)


at Desert Mountain (5-0)


Ironwood (1-4)


at Agua Fria (4-1)


 

Apollo (4-1)


at Goldwater (3-2)


