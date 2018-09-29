WEEKLY BLOG: 9/28/18

Red Mountain held a precarious seven-point lead with just over two minutes to go. On third down, with visiting Skyline out of timeouts, the conventional thinking is to just run the ball and use up as much time as possible.

But, this Mountain Lion team doesn't always go by the book. Senior quarterback Darren Smith dropped back and speedy Zach Molina got by the coverage. Smith launched a perfect strike to his receiver and Molina did the rest for an 82-yard touchdown to ice a 28-14 victory on Friday night in Mesa.

"We get sacked, and we're idiots, and he doesn't, so we're geniuses," Red Mountain head coach Mike Peterson said of the play call. "We're trusting the kids and we're preaching that players make plays."

Smith completed 11 of his 18 passes for 238 yards, despite being temporarily replaced in the third quarter. The long pass to Molina was his second touchdown pass of the game and 10th of the season.

It was a night of giveaways (three first-half turnovers) and takeaways (three second-half defensive interceptions) for Red Mountain.

Red Mountain (5-2 overall, 2-0 East Valley Region) took the early lead with a pair of long first-quarter scoring drives. The first went 80 yards and featured Smith connecting with tight end Carter Wheat three times (for 48 yards). A short run by senior Jarquell Garner put the Lions on top.

Last week, RMHS was able to unveil Deonce Elliott, a transfer from Desert Ridge that had to sit the first five games due to AIA rules. A week ago, he rushed for 136 yards. But, he's also a threat in the passing game. With plenty of protection, Elliott got wide open. After catching Smith's pass, he broke a couple tackles for a 36-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

"Wherever they need me, I'm going to do what I need to do," Elliott said. "I want to give all the love to my linemen."

Elliott knew just one player at Red Mountain before transferring. In his time on the sidelines, he bonded and learned.

"It was getting to me," Elliott said of the wait. "At the end of the day, all I can do is be here for my team. I just love it here."



It was a lopsided opening quarter with the Lions outgaining Skyline, 152-28. But, their rivals from just six miles south made a game of it.

It started with a fumble recovery by sophomore safety Zeke Branham near midfield. The Coyotes cashed in that turnover with a 1-yard plunge by senior quarterback Steven Castle. The drive was extended when running back Aaron Wood converted on fourth-and-two from the Red Mountain 37-yard line.

The Lions threatened two more times in the half, but threw interceptions each time on the Coyotes' side of the field. Despite losing the turnover battle, 3-0, Red Mountain held a 14-7 lead at the break.

Peterson made a quarterback switch as the third quarter began and brought in senior Garret Strehl. He led the Mountain Lions on a 10-play, 79-yard drive. Elliott scored his second touchdown on a nine-yard run, where it looked like he was stopped twice. However, he kept his legs churning, was never down, and willed his way across the goal line.

Strehl presents a different look for the RMHS offense as he's a dual threat. He broke off runs of five, seven, and 14 yards during his time in the game.

"Some guys need fires put under them," Peterson said of benching Smith. "Garret did a great job running the offense. We're trying to use every advantage we have."

Skyline (2-5, 0-2) battled back. After just eight yards passing at the half, Castle was able to roll out and complete a couple deep ones in the second half. A 42-yard play to junior William McGown set up a three-yard run from Zach Kriens to pull the Coyotes back to within one score.

"At least they continue to fight and play and that's something to build on," Skyline head coach Angelo Paffumi said. "They know that people aren't going to out-physical us. People are going to out-finesse us."

The last three Skyline possessions ended in interceptions. Evan Omta, George Ramirez, and Isaac Thompson made the picks for Red Mountain. In seven games, the Lions' defense has 12 interceptions. Ramirez's occurred in the end zone with just three minutes remaining and the Coyotes trying to tie the game.

Thompson also made several tackles for the Lions. He leads the team with three interceptions.

"In our scheme, we try to force the run to the outside, where our safeties are," Thompson said. "We read our linemen and wherever they go, the ball tends to go that way."

With the loss, Skyline's five-year playoff streak is likely to come to an end. The Coyotes were ranked No. 27 in the first AIA rankings last Tuesday. With three games left against teams ranked 26th or worse, it's hard to see SHS climbing into the top 16.

"We need to get better," Paffumi said. "We need to get tougher. We do that, we can play with the next three teams."

The Coyotes, who have played just two home games this season, have their last three at home with Dobson (1-6) visiting next Friday.

Red Mountain, ranked No. 11, is tied for first in region play with next week's opponent - Mountain View (3-4). The annual "Battle of Brown Road" will be contested next Friday at Toro Stadium. Clearly the favorite in their last three games, the Mountain Lions will be looking to finish strong and make another playoff push.

"I'm sure it'll be a barnburner like it was here tonight," Peterson said of next week's Mountain View game. "We're here to get the hearts excited and make plays, and that's what's fun."

