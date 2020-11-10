ArizonaVarsity - Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the Arizona Varsity Media Poll
GAME OF NOV. 12, 2020:
|
Casa Grande (4-1)
|
|
at Dobson (2-4)
|
GAMES OF NOV. 13, 2020:
|
Valley Vista (2-4)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (5-1)
|
Mountain Ridge (3-3)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (4-2)
|
|
Willow Canyon (4-2)
|
|
at O'Connor (3-3)
|
|
Liberty (4-2)
|
|
at Brophy (0-6)
|
|
Chaparral (2-1)
|
|
at Centennial (4-2)
|
|
Pinnacle (2-3)
|
|
at Perry (0-4)
|
|
Highland (4-2)
|
|
at Chandler (5-0)
|
|
Higley (3-3)
|
|
at Hamilton (5-0)
|
|
Casteel (3-3)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (1-3)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (0-6)
|
|
at Queen Creek (4-2)
|
|
Red Mountain (2-3)
|
|
at Williams Field (4-2)
|
|
Westwood (1-5)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (6-0)
|
|
Mesa (2-4)
|
|
at Skyline (1-5)
|
|
Basha (4-2)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (6-0)
|
|
Independence (1-5)
|
|
at Agua Fria (3-3)
|
|
Canyon View (3-3)
|
|
at Kellis (0-6)
|
|
Apollo (3-3)
|
|
at Ironwood (4-2)
|
|
North Canyon (2-4)
|
|
at McClintock (2-4)
|
|
Maricopa (2-4)
|
|
at Gilbert (2-4)
|
|
Saguaro (3-1)
|
|
at Horizon (3-1)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (4-0)
|
|
at Desert Mountain (3-1)
|
|
Sunnyslope (4-0)
|
|
at Goldwater (2-2)
|
|
Greenway (3-3)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (0-4)
|
|
Salpointe (4-0)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (0-0)
|
|
Desert Edge (6-0)
|
|
at Millennium (0-4)
|
|
Verrado (3-2)
|
at Sunrise Mountain (4-2)