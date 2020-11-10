 ArizonaVarsity - Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Rankings per the Arizona Varsity Media Poll

GAME OF NOV. 12, 2020:

Casa Grande (4-1)


at Dobson (2-4)


GAMES OF NOV. 13, 2020:

Valley Vista (2-4)


at Boulder Creek (5-1)

Mountain Ridge (3-3)


at Shadow Ridge (4-2)


Willow Canyon (4-2)


at O'Connor (3-3)


Liberty (4-2)


at Brophy (0-6)


Chaparral (2-1)


at Centennial (4-2)


Pinnacle (2-3)


at Perry (0-4)


Highland (4-2)


at Chandler (5-0)


Higley (3-3)


at Hamilton (5-0)


Casteel (3-3)


at Desert Ridge (1-3)


Mountain Pointe (0-6)


at Queen Creek (4-2)


Red Mountain (2-3)


at Williams Field (4-2)


Westwood (1-5)


at Corona del Sol (6-0)


Mesa (2-4)


at Skyline (1-5)


Basha (4-2)


at Mesa Mountain View (6-0)


Independence (1-5)


at Agua Fria (3-3)


Canyon View (3-3)


at Kellis (0-6)


Apollo (3-3)


at Ironwood (4-2)


North Canyon (2-4)


at McClintock (2-4)


Maricopa (2-4)


at Gilbert (2-4)


Saguaro (3-1)


at Horizon (3-1)


Cactus Shadows (4-0)


at Desert Mountain (3-1)


Sunnyslope (4-0)


at Goldwater (2-2)


Greenway (3-3)


at Paradise Valley (0-4)


Salpointe (4-0)


at Marana Mountain View (0-0)


Desert Edge (6-0)


at Millennium (0-4)


Verrado (3-2)

at Sunrise Mountain (4-2)

