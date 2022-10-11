News More News
Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAME OF OCT. 13, 2022:

Maricopa (0-5)


at McClintock (2-3)


GAMES OF OCT. 14, 2022:

Mountain Pointe (3-2)


at Corona del Sol (4-1)

Desert Vista (1-4)


at Highland (3-2)


Mountain Ridge (3-2)


at Boulder Creek (4-1)


Centennial (4-1)


at O'Connor (4-1)


Brophy (1-4)


at Liberty (5-0)


Williams Field (2-3)


at Mesa Mountain View (2-3)


Salpointe (3-2)


at Red Mountain (3-2)


Mesa (2-3)


at Dobson (0-5)


Pinnacle (4-1)


at Chaparral (3-3)


Cholla (1-4)


at Flowing Wells (1-4)


Nogales (0-5)


at Marana (4-1)


Rincon/University (1-4)


at Sunnyside (3-2)


Buena (4-1)


at Cienega (1-4)


Desert View (2-2)


at Ironwood Ridge (1-4)


Marana Mountain View (1-4)


at Tucson (2-3)


Kellis (1-4)


at Paradise Valley (4-1)


Sunrise Mountain (3-2)


at Cactus (3-3)


Verrado (3-2)


at Desert Edge (4-2)


Horizon (2-3)


at Millennium (3-2)


Cactus Shadows (3-2)


at Skyline (5-0)


Mesquite (1-4)


at ALA-Queen Creek (4-1)


Casa Grande (3-2)


at Campo Verde (3-1)


Higley (4-1)


at Northridge (UT) (2-7)


