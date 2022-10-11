Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAME OF OCT. 13, 2022:
|
Maricopa (0-5)
|
|
at McClintock (2-3)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 14, 2022:
|
Mountain Pointe (3-2)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (4-1)
|
Desert Vista (1-4)
|
|
at Highland (3-2)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (3-2)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (4-1)
|
|
Centennial (4-1)
|
|
at O'Connor (4-1)
|
|
Brophy (1-4)
|
|
at Liberty (5-0)
|
|
Williams Field (2-3)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (2-3)
|
|
Salpointe (3-2)
|
|
at Red Mountain (3-2)
|
|
Mesa (2-3)
|
|
at Dobson (0-5)
|
|
Pinnacle (4-1)
|
|
at Chaparral (3-3)
|
|
Cholla (1-4)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (1-4)
|
|
Nogales (0-5)
|
|
at Marana (4-1)
|
|
Rincon/University (1-4)
|
|
at Sunnyside (3-2)
|
|
Buena (4-1)
|
|
at Cienega (1-4)
|
|
Desert View (2-2)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (1-4)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (1-4)
|
|
at Tucson (2-3)
|
|
Kellis (1-4)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (4-1)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (3-2)
|
|
at Cactus (3-3)
|
|
Verrado (3-2)
|
|
at Desert Edge (4-2)
|
|
Horizon (2-3)
|
|
at Millennium (3-2)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (3-2)
|
|
at Skyline (5-0)
|
|
Mesquite (1-4)
|
|
at ALA-Queen Creek (4-1)
|
|
Casa Grande (3-2)
|
|
at Campo Verde (3-1)
|
|
Higley (4-1)
|
|
at Northridge (UT) (2-7)
|
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)