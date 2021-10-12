Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.
GAMES OF OCT. 14, 2021:
|
Mountain Pointe (4-2)
|
|
at Basha (6-0)
|
|
Mesa Mountain View (4-1)
|
|
at Mica Mountain (2-0)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 15, 2021:
|
Boulder Creek (1-4)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (5-1)
|
|
La Joya (0-6)
|
|
at Valley Vista (2-3)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (3-2)
|
|
at O'Connor (1-4)
|
|
Cesar Chavez (3-2)
|
|
at Maricopa (2-3)
|
|
Desert Vista (2-3)
|
|
at Hamilton (6-0)
|
|
Tolleson (3-3)
|
|
at Cibola (2-3)
|
|
Copper Canyon (2-4)
|
|
at North (3-3)
|
|
Trevor Browne (5-1)
|
|
at Westview (1-5)
|
|
Chaparral (4-2)
|
|
Brophy (3-2)
|
|
Centennial (3-3)
|
|
at Pinnacle (2-3)
|
|
Queen Creek (5-0)
|
|
at Liberty (4-1)
|
|
Mesa (1-4)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (1-4)
|
|
Westwood (3-3)
|
|
at Dobson (2-2)
|
|
Skyline (0-5)
|
|
at Tucson (1-4)
|
|
Red Mountain (5-1)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (3-3)
|
|
Williams Field (3-2)
|
|
at Casteel (3-2)
|
|
Perry (2-4)
|
|
at Highland (5-0)
|
|
Buena (1-4)
|
|
at Cholla (1-4)
|
|
Salpointe (3-2)
|
|
at Desert View (5-0)
|
|
Desert Edge (4-2)
|
|
at Ironwood (2-3)
|
|
Fairfax (1-5)
|
|
at Verrado (4-1)
|
|
Millennium (3-2)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (2-3)
|
|
Apollo (3-2)
|
|
at Alhambra (0-5)
|
|
North Canyon (1-4)
|
|
at Camelback (3-2)
|
|
Central (2-2)
|
|
at Maryvale (0-5)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (3-3)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (3-2)
|
|
Desert Mountain (4-1)
|
|
at South Mountain (2-3)
|
|
Goldwater (1-4)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (1-5)
|
|
Kellis (4-1)
|
|
at Agua Fria (4-2)
|
|
Canyon View (3-3)
|
|
at Kofa (0-5)
|
|
Independence (1-3)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (3-3)
|
|
Campo Verde (2-3)
|
at Notre Dame (3-2)
|
Horizon (5-0)
|
at Gilbert (3-2)
|
Sierra Canyon (CA) (4-3)
|
at Saguaro (4-1)
|
Ironwood Ridge (2-3)
|
at Cienega (2-3)
|
Sunnyside (4-1)
|
at Marana (4-1)
|
Rincon/University (1-4)
|
at Nogales (2-3)
GAME OF OCT. 16, 2021:
|
Marana Mountain View (1-4)
|
Flowing Wells (3-3)
