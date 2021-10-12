 ArizonaVarsity - Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 09:55:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.

GAMES OF OCT. 14, 2021:

Mountain Pointe (4-2)


at Basha (6-0)


Mesa Mountain View (4-1)


at Mica Mountain (2-0)


GAMES OF OCT. 15, 2021:

Boulder Creek (1-4)


at Mountain Ridge (5-1)


La Joya (0-6)


at Valley Vista (2-3)


Shadow Ridge (3-2)


at O'Connor (1-4)


Cesar Chavez (3-2)


at Maricopa (2-3)


Desert Vista (2-3)


at Hamilton (6-0)


Tolleson (3-3)


at Cibola (2-3)


Copper Canyon (2-4)


at North (3-3)


Trevor Browne (5-1)


at Westview (1-5)


Game is at Central HS

Chaparral (4-2)


Brophy (3-2)


Centennial (3-3)


at Pinnacle (2-3)


Queen Creek (5-0)


at Liberty (4-1)


Mesa (1-4)


at Corona del Sol (1-4)


Westwood (3-3)


at Dobson (2-2)


Skyline (0-5)


at Tucson (1-4)


Red Mountain (5-1)


at Desert Ridge (3-3)


Williams Field (3-2)


at Casteel (3-2)


Perry (2-4)


at Highland (5-0)


Buena (1-4)


at Cholla (1-4)


Salpointe (3-2)


at Desert View (5-0)


Desert Edge (4-2)


at Ironwood (2-3)


Fairfax (1-5)


at Verrado (4-1)


Millennium (3-2)


at Sunrise Mountain (2-3)


Apollo (3-2)


at Alhambra (0-5)


North Canyon (1-4)


at Camelback (3-2)


Central (2-2)


at Maryvale (0-5)


Cactus Shadows (3-3)


at Sunnyslope (3-2)


Desert Mountain (4-1)


at South Mountain (2-3)


Goldwater (1-4)


at Paradise Valley (1-5)


Kellis (4-1)


at Agua Fria (4-2)


Canyon View (3-3)


at Kofa (0-5)


Independence (1-3)


at Willow Canyon (3-3)


Campo Verde (2-3)

at Notre Dame (3-2)

Horizon (5-0)

at Gilbert (3-2)

Sierra Canyon (CA) (4-3)

at Saguaro (4-1)

Ironwood Ridge (2-3)

at Cienega (2-3)

Sunnyside (4-1)

at Marana (4-1)

Rincon/University (1-4)

at Nogales (2-3)

GAME OF OCT. 16, 2021:

Game is at Tucson HS

Marana Mountain View (1-4)

Flowing Wells (3-3)

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}