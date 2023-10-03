News More News
Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton
Staff

GAMES OF OCT. 5, 2023:

Red Mountain (4-2)


at ALA-Queen Creek (5-1)


Queen Creek (2-4)


at Brighton (UT) (6-2)


Westwood (1-5)


at Cesar Chavez (3-3)


Mesa Mountain View (4-2)


at Mesa (4-2)


Trevor Browne (1-5)

at Central (5-1)

Sunnyslope (2-4)

at Campo Verde (2-4)

Dobson (1-5)


at Skyline (3-3)


GAMES OF OCT. 6, 2023:

Corona del Sol (2-3)


at Salpointe (5-0)


O'Connor (3-3)


at Boulder Creek (2-4)


Mountain Ridge (0-6)


at Valley Vista (1-5)


Apollo (5-1)


at Shadow Ridge (1-5)


Tolleson (1-5)


at Desert Ridge (2-4)


Centennial (6-0)


at Chandler (6-0)


Chaparral (2-4)


at Saguaro (3-3)


Liberty (4-1)


at Pinnacle (5-1)


Basha (5-1)


at Hamilton (5-1)


Perry (5-1)


at Casteel (4-2)


Flowing Wells (1-5)


at Marana Mountain View (1-4)


Tucson (1-4)


at Ironwood Ridge (5-1)


 

Nogales (0-5)


at Maricopa (2-3)


Buena (5-1)


at Desert View (3-3)


Cienega (3-2)


at Casa Grande (4-2)


 

Marana (2-4)


at Sunnyside (2-3)


West Point (0-6)


at Cibola (0-6)


North Canyon (1-5)


at Kellis (5-1)


Paradise Valley (2-4)


at Westview (3-3)


Verrado (3-3)


at Cactus (3-3)


 

Millennium (3-3)


at Canyon View (3-3)


Sunrise Mountain (3-3)


at Desert Edge (5-1)


Camelback (2-4)


at North (2-4)


Fairfax (0-6)


at South Mountain (1-5)


ALA-Gilbert North (4-1)


at Higley (4-1)


Desert Mountain (6-0)


at Cactus Shadows (3-2)


Notre Dame (3-2)


at Horizon (4-2)


Agua Fria (5-1)


at Willow Canyon (1-5)


Goldwater (3-3)


at Ironwood (1-5)


 

McClintock (4-2)


at Gilbert (2-4)


