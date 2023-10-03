Week 7 Schedule for 6A & 5A
GAMES OF OCT. 5, 2023:
|
Red Mountain (4-2)
|
|
at ALA-Queen Creek (5-1)
|
|
Queen Creek (2-4)
|
|
at Brighton (UT) (6-2)
|
|
Westwood (1-5)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (3-3)
|
|
Mesa Mountain View (4-2)
|
|
at Mesa (4-2)
|
|
Trevor Browne (1-5)
|
at Central (5-1)
|
Sunnyslope (2-4)
|
at Campo Verde (2-4)
|
Dobson (1-5)
|
|
at Skyline (3-3)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 6, 2023:
|
Corona del Sol (2-3)
|
|
at Salpointe (5-0)
|
|
O'Connor (3-3)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (2-4)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (0-6)
|
|
at Valley Vista (1-5)
|
|
Apollo (5-1)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (1-5)
|
|
Tolleson (1-5)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (2-4)
|
|
Centennial (6-0)
|
|
at Chandler (6-0)
|
|
Chaparral (2-4)
|
|
at Saguaro (3-3)
|
|
Liberty (4-1)
|
|
at Pinnacle (5-1)
|
|
Basha (5-1)
|
|
at Hamilton (5-1)
|
|
Perry (5-1)
|
|
at Casteel (4-2)
|
|
Flowing Wells (1-5)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (1-4)
|
|
Tucson (1-4)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (5-1)
|
|
Nogales (0-5)
|
|
at Maricopa (2-3)
|
|
Buena (5-1)
|
|
at Desert View (3-3)
|
|
Cienega (3-2)
|
|
at Casa Grande (4-2)
|
|
Marana (2-4)
|
|
at Sunnyside (2-3)
|
|
West Point (0-6)
|
|
at Cibola (0-6)
|
|
North Canyon (1-5)
|
|
at Kellis (5-1)
|
|
Paradise Valley (2-4)
|
|
at Westview (3-3)
|
|
Verrado (3-3)
|
|
at Cactus (3-3)
|
|
Millennium (3-3)
|
|
at Canyon View (3-3)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (3-3)
|
|
at Desert Edge (5-1)
|
|
Camelback (2-4)
|
|
at North (2-4)
|
|
Fairfax (0-6)
|
|
at South Mountain (1-5)
|
|
ALA-Gilbert North (4-1)
|
|
at Higley (4-1)
|
|
Desert Mountain (6-0)
|
|
at Cactus Shadows (3-2)
|
|
Notre Dame (3-2)
|
|
at Horizon (4-2)
|
|
Agua Fria (5-1)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (1-5)
|
|
Goldwater (3-3)
|
|
at Ironwood (1-5)
|
|
McClintock (4-2)
|
|
at Gilbert (2-4)
|
