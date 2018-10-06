WEEKLY BLOG: 10/5/18

Throughout this season, the Liberty Lions have found ways to win football games. On Friday night, they remained undefeated and recorded their second 6A Desert Valley Region win, defeating visiting Boulder Creek, 45-34, in Peoria.

Liberty (7-0 overall, 2-0 Desert Valley Region) fell behind 14-3 in this one, rallied to take the lead at halftime, almost blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead, and somehow survived 23 penalties (totaling 265 yards) to remain the lone 6A team without a mark in the loss column.

"We were trying to find a way to lose that one," Liberty head coach Mark Smith said. "That was the most undisciplined football I've been around in a long time. We lost composure. We've got to get better."

Boulder Creek (3-4, 1-2) opened the scoring late in the first quarter as quarterback Caden Austin hit sophomore Jacob Cisneros down the middle for a 20-yard pass. It was the senior's 15th touchdown throw of the year.

Kolter Nelson put the Lions on the board with a 28-yard field goal on Liberty's second possession. But, the score wasn't 7-3 for very long.

Cisneros caught the ensuing kickoff very close to the goal line and then ran it back the distance the extend the Jaguars' lead.

Liberty's junior quarterback Jonah Guevara entered the game averaging almost six yards per carry. He jump started Liberty's offense as he gained most of the yardage on the Lions' five-play, 80-yard drive on the ground, including a 39-yard jaunt down the left sideline for a touchdown.

Guevara has some speedy receivers at his disposal. Senior Cameron Ellis got behind the defense over the middle of the field and Guevara's pass was right on the money to give the Lions' their first lead and make Ellis the temporary wearer of the big-play chain on the sidelines.

In the first half, Guevara completed 7-of-9 passes for 141 yards. He put the Lions in position for points for the third straight possession, and senior Jett Kinsch ran it in from 17 yards out to give LHS a 23-14 advantage.

After just seven points in the first quarter, the entertainment continued in the game's next 12 minutes. Austin led Boulder Creek on a scoring drive, mostly through the air, and threw a 9-yard fade to junior Ethan Burts to narrow the margin to 23-21 at the break.

Friday night marked Liberty's annual Cancer Survivor's Night, which the school has observed for at least the past five years. This year's was particularly special as Lions' senior offensive lineman Zach Hunzinger was on board a golf cart during the traditional lap around the track. He was joined by other cancer survivors in the community and the entire Liberty football team, which cut its halftime locker room speeches short to walk with their teammate, who is battling osteosarcoma.

The scoring settled down in the third quarter. The Lions were forced to punt twice and had a drive end on downs, but Guevara led them into BCHS territory once again. Facing third-and-seven, he dropped back to pass, scrambled, and then found some running room which he turned into another long touchdown run.

"They dropped everyone deep," Guevara said. "I saw a lane open up. I just did the best I could to get a first down. Then, I saw the opportunity to take it for a score."

Defensively, Liberty was able to shut down the run. A week ago, the Jaguars rushed for 208 yards in a win over Chaparral. On Friday, BCHS finished with just 45 yards on 23 carries. It led to a pair of three-and-outs giving the Lions the ball back.

"We didn't run the ball very well tonight," Boulder Creek head coach Tony Casarella said. "I thought that was a big reason we didn't move the ball very well in the second half."



In the fourth quarter, the Lions went ground-and-pound giving the ball to Kinsch. The 6-foot, 205-pound back ripped off yards at 15 and 20-yard chunks. Guevara finished a scoring drive with an 8-yard run for what looked like a commanding 37-21 lead.

But, Boulder Creek wasn't done yet. Austin went play action and completed a pass to Hendrix Johnson in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard score. Johnson entered the game leading the 6A Conference in receiving yardage and had seven catches for 101 in this one.

Following a punt, the Jaguars got the ball back. Aided by a few personal fouls, Boulder Creek creeped even closer after senior Patrick Serrano ran it in from the 3-yard line.

"I loved the resilience of our team," Casarella said. "We only have 32 guys that we're playing with and we needed every one of them tonight."



How bad were the penalties? The Lions were flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty during the PAT (which made the score 37-34). Of the 23 penalties assessed to LHS, a total of 13 were 15-yard infractions.

No longer able to just run out the clock, Guevara took to the air and completed a long pass to Ellis (43 yards) to the 29-yard line. Another perfect throw to Ellis in the corner of the end zone was the duo's second scoring connection of the night. It also put Liberty up by two scores again.

"We know he's a big playmaker for us," Guevara said of Ellis. "We see the opportunity, we're going to take a shot."

Ellis finished with five receptions for 166 yards. That total comprised most of Guevara's 227 passing yards.

Late in the game, Boulder Creek turned it over on downs and Kinsch powered his way in for his 10th touchdown of the season, and second of the night.

Of Kinsch's 179 yards, 122 came in the second half as did 15 of his 21 carries. In the second half, the Jaguar defense was gassed against Liberty's tempo offense.

"We pride ourselves on being the best conditioned team and it showed," Kinsch said. "They just got bodies on bodies and they pushed their guy. Made a nice hole."

With the wet weather this week, Liberty experienced some changes to its practice schedule. Tuesday's was moved indoors in the gym while Wednesday's took place at Ottawa University in Surprise. The freshman game was moved from Wednesday to Thursday at LHS to help ensure the field would be playable on Friday.

The Lions also played without Cal-commit Ryan Puskas. Puskas was in uniform and was one of the captains. Smith said he didn't know the reason his starting safety was out.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Boulder Creek. The Jaguars travel to Ahwatukee to face Desert Vista (6-1). The Thunder defeated rival Mountain Pointe Friday night in the annual 'Tukee Bowl.

"Coach (Dan) Hinds does a great job with Desert Vista," Casarella said. "They have a great team. They always have these tremendous linemen over there."

The Lions finished with a balanced offense that posted 537 yards (310 rushing). Liberty will need that type of balance next week when it travels to North Phoenix to face Pinnacle (6-1) in a marquee game in the 6A Conference and Desert Valley Region.

"Offensively, we can be a big-strike team or we can ground-and-pound," Smith said. "We've just got to do the little things right."





