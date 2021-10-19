 ArizonaVarsity - Week 8 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Week 8 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.

GAMES OF OCT. 21, 2021:

Ironwood (2-4)


at Sunrise Mountain (3-3)


Seton Catholic (2-4)


at Desert Mountain (5-1)


Notre Dame (4-2)


at Maricopa (2-4)


GAMES OF OCT. 22, 2021:

Basha (7-0)


at Highland (6-0)


Cesar Chavez (4-2)


at Tucson (1-5)


Higley (1-5)


at Desert Vista (2-4)


Mountain Pointe (4-3)


at Mesa Mountain View (5-1)


Cibola (2-4)


at Copper Canyon (2-5)


Westview (1-6)


at Tolleson (4-3)


Game is at Central HS

Pinnacle (3-3)


Brophy (4-2)


Liberty (4-2)


at Chaparral (4-3)


Corona del Sol (2-4)


at Williams Field (4-2)


Dobson (2-3)


at Mesa (1-5)


Red Mountain (6-1)


at Skyline (1-5)


Chandler (6-0)


at Queen Creek (6-0)


Casteel (3-3)


at Perry (2-5)


O'Connor (2-4)


at Boulder Creek (2-4)


La Joya (0-7)


at Shadow Ridge (3-3)


Mountain Ridge (5-2)


at Valley Vista (3-3)


Verrado (5-1)


at Millennium (3-3)


Central (3-2)


at Alhambra (0-6)


North Canyon (1-5)


at Apollo (4-2)


Camelback (4-2)


at Maryvale (0-6)


Cactus Shadows (4-3)


at Goldwater (2-4)


Sunnyslope (3-3)


at McClintock (1-4)


South Mountain (2-4)


at Paradise Valley (1-6)


Willow Canyon (4-3)


at Agua Fria (5-2)


Kellis (4-2)


at Independence (1-4)


West Point (1-5)


at Kofa (0-6)


Gilbert (3-3)


at Campo Verde (2-4)


Horizon (6-0)


at Saguaro (5-1)


Nogales (3-3)


at Cienega (3-3)


Sunnyside (4-2)


at Ironwood Ridge (2-4)


Marana (5-1)


at Rincon (1-5)


Flowing Wells (3-4)


at Buena (1-4)


Salpointe (4-2)


at Cholla (1-4)


Desert View (5-1)


at Marana Mountain View (2-4)


