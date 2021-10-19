Week 8 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.
GAMES OF OCT. 21, 2021:
|
Ironwood (2-4)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (3-3)
|
|
Seton Catholic (2-4)
|
|
at Desert Mountain (5-1)
|
|
Notre Dame (4-2)
|
|
at Maricopa (2-4)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 22, 2021:
|
Basha (7-0)
|
|
at Highland (6-0)
|
|
Cesar Chavez (4-2)
|
|
at Tucson (1-5)
|
|
Higley (1-5)
|
|
at Desert Vista (2-4)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (4-3)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (5-1)
|
|
Cibola (2-4)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (2-5)
|
|
Westview (1-6)
|
|
at Tolleson (4-3)
|
|
Pinnacle (3-3)
|
|
Brophy (4-2)
|
|
Liberty (4-2)
|
|
at Chaparral (4-3)
|
|
Corona del Sol (2-4)
|
|
at Williams Field (4-2)
|
|
Dobson (2-3)
|
|
at Mesa (1-5)
|
|
Red Mountain (6-1)
|
|
at Skyline (1-5)
|
|
Chandler (6-0)
|
|
at Queen Creek (6-0)
|
|
Casteel (3-3)
|
|
at Perry (2-5)
|
|
O'Connor (2-4)
|
|
at Boulder Creek (2-4)
|
|
La Joya (0-7)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (3-3)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (5-2)
|
|
at Valley Vista (3-3)
|
|
Verrado (5-1)
|
|
at Millennium (3-3)
|
|
Central (3-2)
|
|
at Alhambra (0-6)
|
|
North Canyon (1-5)
|
|
at Apollo (4-2)
|
|
Camelback (4-2)
|
|
at Maryvale (0-6)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (4-3)
|
|
at Goldwater (2-4)
|
|
Sunnyslope (3-3)
|
|
at McClintock (1-4)
|
|
South Mountain (2-4)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (1-6)
|
|
Willow Canyon (4-3)
|
|
at Agua Fria (5-2)
|
|
Kellis (4-2)
|
|
at Independence (1-4)
|
|
West Point (1-5)
|
|
at Kofa (0-6)
|
|
Gilbert (3-3)
|
|
at Campo Verde (2-4)
|
|
Horizon (6-0)
|
|
at Saguaro (5-1)
|
|
Nogales (3-3)
|
|
at Cienega (3-3)
|
|
Sunnyside (4-2)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (2-4)
|
|
Marana (5-1)
|
|
at Rincon (1-5)
|
|
Flowing Wells (3-4)
|
|
at Buena (1-4)
|
|
Salpointe (4-2)
|
|
at Cholla (1-4)
|
|
Desert View (5-1)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (2-4)
|
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)
Support our sponsors: