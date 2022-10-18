News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-18 09:54:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 8 Scoreboard for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAMES OF OCT. 20, 2022:

Hamilton (5-1)


at Basha (5-1)


Shadow Ridge (1-5)

at Tolleson (2-4)

Kellis (1-5)

at North Canyon (0-6)

Agua Fria (1-5)

at Willow Canyon (3-2)

GAMES OF OCT. 21, 2022:

Cesar Chavez (3-3)


at North (1-5)


Desert Vista (1-5)


at Corona del Sol (5-1)


Trevor Browne (5-1)


at Desert Ridge (2-4)


Mountain Pointe (3-3)


at Dobson (0-6)


Boulder Creek (4-2)


at Centennial (5-1)


Liberty (6-0)


at Mountain Ridge (4-2)


Valley Vista (4-2)


at O'Connor (4-2)


Chandler (6-0)


at Mesa Mountain View (2-4)


Queen Creek (3-3)


at Red Mountain (4-2)


Williams Field (3-3)


at Salpointe (3-3)


Westwood (3-3)


at Mesa (3-3)


Brophy (1-5)


at Pinnacle (5-1)


Saguaro (3-3)


at Highland (4-2)


Casteel (5-1)


at Perry (4-2)


Westview (2-4)


at Cibola (1-5)


Marana Mountain View (2-4)


at Buena (4-2)


Cienega (2-4)


at Ironwood Ridge (1-5)


Tucson (2-4)


at Desert View (3-2)


Copper Canyon (1-5)


at West Point (4-2)


Paradise Valley (5-1)


at La Joya (1-5)


Desert Edge (5-2)


at Sunrise Mountain (3-3)


Millennium (3-3)


at Verrado (3-3)


Camelback (3-3)


at Maricopa (0-6)


Fairfax (3-3)

at Central (5-1)

McClintock (3-3)

at South Mountain (2-4)

Gilbert (4-2)

at Cactus Shadows (4-2)

Skyline (5-1)

at Desert Mountain (5-1)

Sunnyslope (3-3)

at Notre Dame (5-1)

Canyon View (3-3)

at Apollo (3-3)

Ironwood (2-4)

at Goldwater (4-2)

Campo Verde (4-1)

at ALA-Queen Creek (5-1)

Horizon (3-3)

at Casa Grande (3-3)

Mesquite (1-5)

at Higley (5-1)

Rincon/University (1-5)

at Cholla (1-5)

Flowing Wells (2-4)

at Nogales (0-6)

Sunnyside (4-2)

at Marana (5-1)

Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}