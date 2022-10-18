Week 8 Scoreboard for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF OCT. 20, 2022:
|
Hamilton (5-1)
|
|
at Basha (5-1)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (1-5)
|
at Tolleson (2-4)
|
Kellis (1-5)
|
at North Canyon (0-6)
|
Agua Fria (1-5)
|
at Willow Canyon (3-2)
GAMES OF OCT. 21, 2022:
|
Cesar Chavez (3-3)
|
|
at North (1-5)
|
|
Desert Vista (1-5)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (5-1)
|
|
Trevor Browne (5-1)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (2-4)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (3-3)
|
|
at Dobson (0-6)
|
|
Boulder Creek (4-2)
|
|
at Centennial (5-1)
|
|
Liberty (6-0)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (4-2)
|
|
Valley Vista (4-2)
|
|
at O'Connor (4-2)
|
|
Chandler (6-0)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (2-4)
|
|
Queen Creek (3-3)
|
|
at Red Mountain (4-2)
|
|
Williams Field (3-3)
|
|
at Salpointe (3-3)
|
|
Westwood (3-3)
|
|
at Mesa (3-3)
|
|
Brophy (1-5)
|
|
at Pinnacle (5-1)
|
|
Saguaro (3-3)
|
|
at Highland (4-2)
|
|
Casteel (5-1)
|
|
at Perry (4-2)
|
|
Westview (2-4)
|
|
at Cibola (1-5)
|
|
Marana Mountain View (2-4)
|
|
at Buena (4-2)
|
|
Cienega (2-4)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (1-5)
|
|
Tucson (2-4)
|
|
at Desert View (3-2)
|
|
Copper Canyon (1-5)
|
|
at West Point (4-2)
|
|
Paradise Valley (5-1)
|
|
at La Joya (1-5)
|
|
Desert Edge (5-2)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (3-3)
|
|
Millennium (3-3)
|
|
at Verrado (3-3)
|
|
Camelback (3-3)
|
|
at Maricopa (0-6)
|
|
Fairfax (3-3)
|
at Central (5-1)
|
McClintock (3-3)
|
at South Mountain (2-4)
|
Gilbert (4-2)
|
at Cactus Shadows (4-2)
|
Skyline (5-1)
|
at Desert Mountain (5-1)
|
Sunnyslope (3-3)
|
at Notre Dame (5-1)
|
Canyon View (3-3)
|
at Apollo (3-3)
|
Ironwood (2-4)
|
at Goldwater (4-2)
|
Campo Verde (4-1)
|
at ALA-Queen Creek (5-1)
|
Horizon (3-3)
|
at Casa Grande (3-3)
|
Mesquite (1-5)
|
at Higley (5-1)
|
Rincon/University (1-5)
|
at Cholla (1-5)
|
Flowing Wells (2-4)
|
at Nogales (0-6)
|
Sunnyside (4-2)
|
at Marana (5-1)
