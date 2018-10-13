WEEKLY BLOG: 10/12/18

It's usually Perry's offense that makes the headlines, and rightfully so, as the Pumas came into Friday night's home game against Brophy College Prep averaging 50.7 points per game. But, this night belonged to the PHS defense.

It was Ethan Barnhart sacking the quarterback with so much force that his own helmet popped off on the takedown. Braxton Smith bit threw part of his own lip on a key early stop. Kellen Simmons ended a Bronco threat with an interception deep in Perry's end. Alex Edjourian met a Brophy running back head on to turn a fourth-and-one attempt into a loss. Conner Lamb deflected away a pass that could have easily turned into six.

All were key components in a game that was a defensive struggle for a half before the usually-dominant Puma offense got clicking in the second 24 minutes. At the end of the night, it was a 31-3 victory for 46 of Perry's seniors to cherish in their final regular-season home game.

"The linebackers were filling the gap," Barnhart said. "Everybody was just doing their jobs. It's not every time that the offense can win the games for you."

It was frustrating for the Perry offense in the early going. The Pumas had the ball for 14 plays and for almost five minutes, which is a long time for their tempo offense. That drive resulted in a fourth-down interception by Bronco safety Marques White.

Later in the opening period, it was White providing a 30-yard blast up the middle, which was the key play in the lone scoring drive for the visitors. Jackson Garcia provided the points with a 25-yard field goal.

Perry (6-2 overall, 1-1 6A Premier Region) went on another 14-play drive before halftime. The Pumas converted a fourth-and-six from the Brophy 41-yard line with an 11-yard completion from Chubba Purdy to junior tight end Broc Lane to extend the possession. Jaden Burns provided the touchdown, and the lead, with a six-yard run around the left side. It was the 10th touchdown for the senior this season.

The score remained at 7-3 for the rest of the half. Perry had a yardage advantage of 165-92, but the Broncos were making them work for every bit of it.

"(Our) defense played great, they played hard." Brophy had coach Jon Kitna said. "Their quarterback couldn't get going and they couldn't move the ball like they normally like to."

Offensive penalties led to three touchdowns being erased from the board for Perry. But, on their opening possession of the third quarter, they wouldn't be giving back a 31-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to senior tight end Kyle Patterson.

That pass to Patterson came across the middle as did a 29-yard connection to Colby Dickie earlier in the drive.

"They ran a very interesting defense and it did give us some trouble tonight," Dickie said. "But, they did leave the middle of the field open quite often."

With a bye last week, Perry's coaches had two weeks to analyze film and they put a couple plays in that pounded those open areas.

"We knew it was there, but we knew it was going to be hard to hit," Perry head coach Preston Jones said. "They put a lot of pressure on Chubba."

Dickie finished with nine receptions for a game-high 113 yards.

"Going across the middle of the field, it's all or nothing," Dickie said. "You put everything out there, or don't play there."



