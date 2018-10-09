Ticker
Week 9 Schedule for 6A/5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity.com
Staff

Rankings are in accordance with this week's Arizona Varsity Composite poll.

GAMES OF OCT. 12, 2018:

Boulder Creek (3-4)

at 6A #7 Desert Vista (6-1)

Mountain Pointe (3-4)

at 6A #10 Chaparral (5-2)

6A #4 Liberty (7-0)

at 6A #2 Pinnacle (6-1)

Tucson (5-2)

at O'Connor (2-5)

6A #8 Basha (6-1)

at 6A #1 Chandler (6-1)

Brophy (6-2)

at 6A #5 Perry (5-2)

Cibola (3-4)

at Kofa (0-7)

Westview (5-2)

at Copper Canyon (1-6)

Shadow Ridge (4-3)

at La Joya (5-2)

Tolleson (4-3)

at Valley Vista (4-3)

Horizon (3-4)

at Cactus Shadows (3-4)

McClintock (3-4)

at Paradise Valley (5-2)

5A #3 Notre Dame (8-0)

at North Canyon (2-6)

Apollo (2-5)

at Kellis (0-7)

5A #1 Centennial (7-0)

at Ironwood (5-2)

5A #7 Sunrise Mountain (5-2)

at Sunnyslope (3-4)

Cholla (0-7)

at Empire (2-5)

Desert View (3-4)

at 5A #9 Flowing Wells (6-1)

Rincon (1-6)

at Marana Mountain View (2-5)

Nogales (2-5)

at Buena (4-3)

5A #8 Marana (5-2)

at 5A #4 Cienega (6-1)

Ironwood Ridge (3-4)

at Sunnyside (4-3)

Agua Fria (4-3)

at 5A #10 Millennium (5-2)

Goldwater (4-3)

at Willow Canyon (4-3)

Verrado (1-6)

at Independence (3-4)
