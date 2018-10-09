Week 9 Schedule for 6A/5A
Rankings are in accordance with this week's Arizona Varsity Composite poll.
GAMES OF OCT. 12, 2018:
|
Boulder Creek (3-4)
|
at 6A #7 Desert Vista (6-1)
|
Mountain Pointe (3-4)
|
at 6A #10 Chaparral (5-2)
|
6A #4 Liberty (7-0)
|
at 6A #2 Pinnacle (6-1)
|
Tucson (5-2)
|
at O'Connor (2-5)
|
6A #8 Basha (6-1)
|
at 6A #1 Chandler (6-1)
|
Brophy (6-2)
|
at 6A #5 Perry (5-2)
|
Cibola (3-4)
|
at Kofa (0-7)
|
Westview (5-2)
|
at Copper Canyon (1-6)
|
Shadow Ridge (4-3)
|
at La Joya (5-2)
|
Tolleson (4-3)
|
at Valley Vista (4-3)
|
Horizon (3-4)
|
at Cactus Shadows (3-4)
|
McClintock (3-4)
|
at Paradise Valley (5-2)
|
5A #3 Notre Dame (8-0)
|
at North Canyon (2-6)
|
Apollo (2-5)
|
at Kellis (0-7)
|
5A #1 Centennial (7-0)
|
at Ironwood (5-2)
|
5A #7 Sunrise Mountain (5-2)
|
at Sunnyslope (3-4)
|
Cholla (0-7)
|
at Empire (2-5)
|
Desert View (3-4)
|
at 5A #9 Flowing Wells (6-1)
|
Rincon (1-6)
|
at Marana Mountain View (2-5)
|
Nogales (2-5)
|
at Buena (4-3)
|
5A #8 Marana (5-2)
|
at 5A #4 Cienega (6-1)
|
Ironwood Ridge (3-4)
|
at Sunnyside (4-3)
|
Agua Fria (4-3)
|
at 5A #10 Millennium (5-2)
|
Goldwater (4-3)
|
at Willow Canyon (4-3)
|
Verrado (1-6)
|
at Independence (3-4)