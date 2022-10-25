Week 9 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF OCT. 27, 2022:
|
Highland (4-3)
|
|
at Pinnacle (6-1)
|
|
Millennium (4-3)
|
|
at Cactus (4-3)
|
|
ALA-Queen Creek (6-1)
|
|
at Higley (6-1)
|
|
Casa Grande (3-4)
|
|
at Mesquite (1-6)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 28, 2022:
|
Boulder Creek (4-3)
|
|
at Perry (4-3)
|
|
Mountain Ridge (4-3)
|
|
at Centennial (6-1)
|
|
O'Connor (5-2)
|
|
at Liberty (7-0)
|
|
Mesa Mountain View (2-5)
|
|
at Queen Creek (3-4)
|
|
Red Mountain (5-2)
|
|
at Williams Field (3-4)
|
|
Tolleson (2-5)
|
|
at Salpointe (4-3)
|
|
Dobson (0-7)
|
|
at Westview (2-5)
|
|
Mesa (4-3)
|
|
at North (1-6)
|
|
Thunderbird (5-2)
|
|
at Trevor Browne (5-2)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (2-5)
|
|
at Westwood (3-4)
|
|
Desert Vista (1-6)
|
|
at Brophy (1-6)
|
|
Chaparral (3-4)
|
|
at Saguaro (4-3)
|
|
Basha (6-1)
|
|
at Chandler (7-0)
|
|
Casteel (6-1)
|
|
at Hamilton (5-2)
|
|
Valley Vista (4-3)
|
|
at Cibola (2-5)
|
|
Cesar Chavez (4-3)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (6-1)
|
|
Mountain Pointe (4-3)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (3-4)
|
|
North Canyon (0-7)
|
|
at Copper Canyon (1-6)
|
|
La Joya (1-6)
|
|
at Kellis (2-5)
|
|
West Point (5-2)
|
|
at Paradise Valley (6-1)
|
|
Verrado (3-4)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (3-4)
|
|
McClintock (3-4)
|
|
at Camelback (4-3)
|
|
Central (6-1)
|
|
at Maricopa (0-7)
|
|
South Mountain (3-4)
|
|
at Fairfax (3-4)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (4-3)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (3-4)
|
|
Desert Mountain (6-1)
|
|
at Gilbert (5-2)
|
|
Notre Dame (6-1)
|
|
at Skyline (5-2)
|
|
Goldwater (5-2)
|
|
at Agua Fria (1-6)
|
|
Apollo (4-3)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (4-2)
|
|
Ironwood (2-5)
|
|
at Canyon View (3-4)
|
|
Campo Verde (4-2)
|
|
at Horizon (4-3)
|
|
Marana (6-1)
|
|
at Flowing Wells (2-5)
|
|
Nogales (1-6)
|
|
at Rincon/University (1-6)
|
|
Buena (5-2)
|
|
at Tucson (2-5)
|
|
Cienega (3-4)
|
|
at Desert View (4-2)
|
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-6)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (2-5)
|
GAME OF OCT. 29, 2022:
|
Cholla (2-5)
|
Sunnyside (4-3)
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)