Week 9 Schedule for 6A & 5A

GAMES OF OCT. 27, 2022:

Highland (4-3)


at Pinnacle (6-1)


Millennium (4-3)


at Cactus (4-3)


ALA-Queen Creek (6-1)


at Higley (6-1)


Casa Grande (3-4)


at Mesquite (1-6)


GAMES OF OCT. 28, 2022:

Boulder Creek (4-3)


at Perry (4-3)


Mountain Ridge (4-3)


at Centennial (6-1)


O'Connor (5-2)


at Liberty (7-0)


Mesa Mountain View (2-5)


at Queen Creek (3-4)


Red Mountain (5-2)


at Williams Field (3-4)


Tolleson (2-5)


at Salpointe (4-3)


Dobson (0-7)


at Westview (2-5)


Mesa (4-3)


at North (1-6)


Thunderbird (5-2)


at Trevor Browne (5-2)


Shadow Ridge (2-5)


at Westwood (3-4)


Desert Vista (1-6)


at Brophy (1-6)


Chaparral (3-4)


at Saguaro (4-3)


Basha (6-1)


at Chandler (7-0)


Casteel (6-1)


at Hamilton (5-2)


Valley Vista (4-3)


at Cibola (2-5)


Cesar Chavez (4-3)


at Corona del Sol (6-1)


Mountain Pointe (4-3)


at Desert Ridge (3-4)


North Canyon (0-7)


at Copper Canyon (1-6)


La Joya (1-6)


at Kellis (2-5)


West Point (5-2)


at Paradise Valley (6-1)


Verrado (3-4)


at Sunrise Mountain (3-4)


McClintock (3-4)


at Camelback (4-3)


Central (6-1)


at Maricopa (0-7)


South Mountain (3-4)


at Fairfax (3-4)


Cactus Shadows (4-3)


at Sunnyslope (3-4)


Desert Mountain (6-1)


at Gilbert (5-2)


Notre Dame (6-1)


at Skyline (5-2)


Goldwater (5-2)


at Agua Fria (1-6)


Apollo (4-3)


at Willow Canyon (4-2)


Ironwood (2-5)


at Canyon View (3-4)


Campo Verde (4-2)


at Horizon (4-3)


Marana (6-1)


at Flowing Wells (2-5)


Nogales (1-6)


at Rincon/University (1-6)


Buena (5-2)


at Tucson (2-5)


Cienega (3-4)


at Desert View (4-2)


Ironwood Ridge (1-6)


at Marana Mountain View (2-5)


GAME OF OCT. 29, 2022:

Game is at Desert View HS @ 10 am

Cholla (2-5)

Sunnyside (4-3)

{{ article.author_name }}