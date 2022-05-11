Westside Showcase Recap

Day 2 of high school football showcases was a success! I traveled to the westside to embrace the talent over there, well as much as I could, it was far. The west valley has a ridiculous amount of talent. Like the big school touchdown passing leader, and receiver are both at Mountain Ridge, QB Brenden Anderson and Terrance Hall. A bunch of talented 24's at Desert Edge like DB Aundre Gibson, LB Jaylen Dawson, and DE Deshawn Warner. Can't forget about one of the best pound for pound players in the state Cactus ATH Will Galvan. I caught most of the teams, and these are the guys who jumped out to me.

Logan Getejanc '23 offensive linemen uses his hands well, and has a strong lower half. Has some nastiness to him.

Christian Hunter '24 offensive lineman that has good length at about 6'4. Hunter has good feet, and does a good job staying in front of the defender.

Anthony Garcia '23 running back it was nice to see him shifting out of the backfield to run routes, and he's very sharp on the short, and intermediate stuff.

Desert Edge

Kezion Dia Johnson '24 WR moves extremely well, very shifty, and does a good job of securing the ball. With all the movement he does he has excellent balance.

Vinny Mansfield '23 WR multi sport athlete who excels in baseball also. Good hands, and will help the offense stretch the field.

Marvlous Hannon '23 DB solid cover guy that does well breaking on the short passes, and ball carriers coming out of the backfield.

Cactus

Polo Banuelos '23 ATH do it all guy that plays both sides. Works really hard to make sure that he is involved in plays on defense, and offensively he's gonna be used in a variety of ways.

Damian Jiles '23 RB tough inside runner that can be high volume. does well with swing passes and catching in the flats.

Dom Solano '23 DE athletic enough to move and play some outside backer 6'3ish 215 and looks like he can comfortably hold another 15 easy. Multi sport athlete that also plays volleyball.

Apollo

Adam Mohammed '24 RB/ATH very athletic, and has good speed could be a nice receiver. Will be adding cornerback duties this year, and looked good reading the QB.