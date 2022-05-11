Westside Showcase Recap
Day 2 of high school football showcases was a success! I traveled to the westside to embrace the talent over there, well as much as I could, it was far. The west valley has a ridiculous amount of talent. Like the big school touchdown passing leader, and receiver are both at Mountain Ridge, QB Brenden Anderson and Terrance Hall. A bunch of talented 24's at Desert Edge like DB Aundre Gibson, LB Jaylen Dawson, and DE Deshawn Warner. Can't forget about one of the best pound for pound players in the state Cactus ATH Will Galvan. I caught most of the teams, and these are the guys who jumped out to me.
Shadow Ridge
Logan Getejanc '23 offensive linemen uses his hands well, and has a strong lower half. Has some nastiness to him.
Christian Hunter '24 offensive lineman that has good length at about 6'4. Hunter has good feet, and does a good job staying in front of the defender.
Anthony Garcia '23 running back it was nice to see him shifting out of the backfield to run routes, and he's very sharp on the short, and intermediate stuff.
Desert Edge
Kezion Dia Johnson '24 WR moves extremely well, very shifty, and does a good job of securing the ball. With all the movement he does he has excellent balance.
Vinny Mansfield '23 WR multi sport athlete who excels in baseball also. Good hands, and will help the offense stretch the field.
Marvlous Hannon '23 DB solid cover guy that does well breaking on the short passes, and ball carriers coming out of the backfield.
Cactus
Polo Banuelos '23 ATH do it all guy that plays both sides. Works really hard to make sure that he is involved in plays on defense, and offensively he's gonna be used in a variety of ways.
Damian Jiles '23 RB tough inside runner that can be high volume. does well with swing passes and catching in the flats.
Dom Solano '23 DE athletic enough to move and play some outside backer 6'3ish 215 and looks like he can comfortably hold another 15 easy. Multi sport athlete that also plays volleyball.
Apollo
Adam Mohammed '24 RB/ATH very athletic, and has good speed could be a nice receiver. Will be adding cornerback duties this year, and looked good reading the QB.
Isaiah White '25 WR a natural hands catcher does a good job creating space for his QB to throw into.
Valley Vista
Jonah Flowers '23 LB/Ni that doesn't shy from contact. Very aggressive (not overly) with receivers the second they break his bubble.
Mikel Henderson '23 ATH 2 way guy that competes for the ball every time its in the air whether he's on offense or defense.
Alex Williams '25 Wr nice long outside receiver that goes about 6'3. Runs clean down field routes, and does a good job goin up to get the ball.
Mountain Ridge
Christian Madoski '23 DL 6'3 interior defensive lineman that played very light last year should play about 40 lbs heavier this year. Last year was about 210. and has put on about 25 lbs of good weight without losing ability to move.
Christian Aguilar '23 OLB looks good at 6'2 220 could be a walk up to the line guy. Solid cover guy for TE's and HBacks. Does a good job reading where the QB is goin.
Korey Johnson ATH I kinda like him as corner, but could be another solid pass catcher. Creates a nice catch radius for himself, and his QB.
Millennium
Shahid Wilson '23 DB is 6'1 and a year younger than his grade. Looks like he still has some growing to do. Does a good job baiting, and tracking the ball in the air. If he was a '24 he'd be one of the hottest DB prospects in the state.
Kyan Fields '23 WR has good body control has a solid frame at 6'2. Millennium needs him to be a big impact player that catches 5 or 6 passes a game. He is a late bloomer so stay tuned!
Kellis
Darian Campbell '23 RB does well running his routes out of the backfield. Does a good job finding the space in the defense and gravitating to it for his QB.
Schools I missed:
Willow Canyon, Verrado, Canyon View, Sunrise Mountain, Dysart, Ironwood, and Tolleson. Ill make it up to you guys I promise.