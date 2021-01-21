ArizonaVarsity - Westview hires John Irish as football coach

Westview High School has hired John Irish as its new football coach, according to the football program's social media account.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to rejuvenate the football tradition at Westview. This strong tradition of excellence is what will guide us when we return to the field. I will run a new offense based on my success at Mesa CC as an o-line coach," Irish wrote Thursday on Twitter.

He takes over after Nicholas Gehrts stepped down in 2020 and was eventually hired at Canyon View.

The Knights have won several region championships in recent years, and have been a constant atop the most talented teams in the southwest valley.

“It’s really awesome," Irish said of being hired to coach football. "When I was the baseball coach and AD at Desert Edge, I was trying to get our programs up and running. We looked over and saw that Westview was a power on the westside, a school to admire. I want to continue that tradition.”