ArizonaVarsity - Westview hires John Irish as football coach

Westview hires John Irish as football coach
Westview High School has hired John Irish as its new football coach, according to the football program's social media account.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to rejuvenate the football tradition at Westview. This strong tradition of excellence is what will guide us when we return to the field. I will run a new offense based on my success at Mesa CC as an o-line coach," Irish wrote Thursday on Twitter.
He takes over after Nicholas Gehrts stepped down in 2020 and was eventually hired at Canyon View.
The Knights have won several region championships in recent years, and have been a constant atop the most talented teams in the southwest valley.
“It’s really awesome," Irish said of being hired to coach football. "When I was the baseball coach and AD at Desert Edge, I was trying to get our programs up and running. We looked over and saw that Westview was a power on the westside, a school to admire. I want to continue that tradition.”
In taking the football job, Irish stepped down from his position coaching the baseball team at Westview, whose season came to a half in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's shut down of spring sports. He has experience coaching football in the district, too, most recently as an assistant for La Joya Community High School. He also coached for the now-defunct Mesa Community College Thunderbirds football team.
Westview football did not play a 2020 season, as the Tolleson Union High School High School District canceled fall sports for the year. It remains unclear when and if the team will be able to participate in on-field activities.
Irish's goal will be to rekindle the energy of the program after a year away from the sport. There is no set plan to get back to spring sports, though.
"It's been hard on a lot of the athletes to have already missed one season. We want to get back when possible and it's safe to on-field activities together, getting to know each other and growing that chemistry," he said.
In the meantime, Irish is contacting players individually, getting a firmer grasp of those who want to continue competing for the Knights.
"Right now the best approach is a personal one. When you’re a family, you want to have that communication and show that these guys matter to me. Hopefully sooner rather than later we can be back having these conversations in person because we want to unite everyone and start healing a little bit," he said.
