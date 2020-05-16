With an absence of current live sports to analyze, Brett Quintyne is going back into the archives to ask the question, what if? In his first examination of alternate realities, Quintyne asks, what if Oregon State WR Kolby Taylor and current New England Patriots WR N'Keal Harry had been on the field for the Wolves 2015 state semifinal game against Desert Ridge.

N'Keal Harry (Andy Silvas)

As we all have been immersed in The Last Dance, a series that features Michael Jordan's quest for a sixth championship with the Chicago Bulls, a question has jumped out at me. The Bulls had a pair of neat three peats back in the 90's. Winning three consecutive NBA Championships in their old Chicago Stadium home before Jordan "retired" and then winning three more after his hiatus in 1996, 97, and 98 with the United Center being their new digs. What if he hadn't stepped away from the game, could he have perhaps won four crowns in each building? He was that good but we will never know. The Chandler Wolves football team has been phenomenal over the last seven seasons in having reached at least the AIA semifinals every year beginning in 2013. Add to that they have won the state crown in each of the last four seasons and also were at the top of the mountain in 2014. But what happened in 2015?



When looking back on that November 20th season-ending 24-21 loss to Desert Ridge, I'm reminded that they were missing two of their best players. Wide Receiver N'keal Harry, who has since gone on to catch touchdown passes from Tom Brady, and is still a member of the New England Patriots, didn't play that night because of an academic eligibility issue. Being down one 5-star weapon deep into the playoffs is one thing, but Kolby Taylor was actually the Wolves leading receiver that season with 879 yards and 10 touchdowns (plus another six scores on the ground). Leading 7-3 midway through the first quarter, the Wolves were set to receive after a Jaguars field goal. Taylor took the kickoff at the 3 yard line and advanced it out to the 23 but broke his left leg on the play. "We had depth, but we had some adjusting to do" said then assistant coach Rick Garretson, who has now assumed the duties of head coach. "Chase Lucas who was injured in the Bishop Gorman game back in late August was about 80%."

The rumors are that kolby Taylor has broken his leg. I can't confirm.....yet @ctownrivals @AZPreps365 — Brett (@brettinaz) November 21, 2015

The Wolves were very much in the game, and even took a 21-17 lead when QB Mason Moran rushed to paydirt from 9 yards out with 7:39 left in the third quarter. Chandler was shut out the rest of the way, and was left to watch Desert Ridge, a team they had beaten 60-39 earlier in the season, celebrate on their way to the 2015 championship game. Harry and Taylor combined for 16 receptions, 266 yards, and a pair of touchdowns in their regular season matchup, so their absence was definitely a huge factor. "This was the most talented team that we have had since I've been here" Garretson who has been on the staff since 2010 said. Taylor, Moran, and Linebacker Hamilcar Rashed are all playing at Oregon State. Johnny Johnson is a WR at Oregon, Lucas is at ASU, and Dustin Woodard who was an offensive lineman on that team was drafted by the New England Patriots last month. Garretson said he has the utmost respect for Desert Ridge Head Coach Jeremy Hathcock, but said "If we had both Harry and Taylor that night I do think we would have gotten the points we needed to win that game, and ultimately six straight titles."

Jeremy Hathcock and Rick Garretson shake hands after a 2019 regular season matchup between Desert Ridge and Chandler (Ralph Amsden)

What do you think? Email your response to ArizonaVarsity.com Managing Editor Ralph Amsden at ralph@arizonavarsity.com to have your take featured on Brett Quintyne's next "what if" article.