ArizonaVarsity - With 50+ new AIA coaches, who can maintain success?

As we head into a hopeful AIA season in mid-January, we look at the newly hired head coaches and try to see who can have early success plus maintain it for the future. Some of it is obviously luck of the draw of who transfers or enrolls into your school, plus staying healthy for a full season. But a lot of it is the winning culture and natural leadership one can bring.

We have a list of 50+ coaches who have been hired this season. Coaching Carousel 2020





Here are 10 coaches I think can win this year with some success while building their programs up for the future and maintaining it.

#1 Casteel -- Coach Aaron Windler takes over for the well-liked Brett Huston, who stepped down due to a rare neurological disorder called Trigeminal Neuralgia. He has left some good players and they will win this year and make the playoffs. But moving forward, how will they fare? They have two freshman (JJ Newcombe and Noah Lungo) who both have a chance to play on varsity this season and maybe even a third (Aidan Schmidt). They also start a sophomore already (Nathan Ko) and our led by juniors (Carson Ledbetter, Liam Burt) with junior guard depth (Davis Church and Preston Grako). The future is bright and Windler has won wherever he's been. (Mountain Pointe, Chaparral)

#2 Carl Hayden -- Coach Rodney Brown takes over for one of the legends, Argie Rhymes, who retired. A place with big shoes to fill but Brown has always been around success. He was the lead assistant for five years at Chavez with many talented teams, who he normally assisted in their development as well. He will already start two sophomores (DJ Williams and Adrien Armstrong) plus one freshman (Kendre Pride) and will have two other freshman who will already contribute on varsity (Dru Carter and Santino Esquivel. They have a good young core, and they can win as they develop at the same time.

#3 Scottsdale Christian Academy -- Coach John Anderson takes over for another legend Bob Fredericks. Anderson was the assistant coach under Bob the last 5 years. Outside of their top seniors (Matthew Fan & Ryan Ohlinger), Anderson will have some players to battle in 2A for the future with juniors (Braden Wales and Garrison Sherman) plus sophomore (Michael Fan) and four freshman with upside (Hunter Wales, Nolan Dickerson, Kody Olafson and Grant Kreizenbeck).

#4 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek -- Coach Silas Mills takes over for Ryan McCurdy. McCurdy had a lot of success over the years and actually won the 3A state Chip last year. Mills played for the late and great Rick Majerus at Utah and Larry Eustachy at Utah State plus played overseas. He also coached at Garden City CC and at Salt Lake CC under Todd Phillips (who won the NJCAA 2016 National Chip). He was left with some real size, three all above 6'5 and all three are only juniors (Ashton Earl, Brooks Jones & Branden Crop). They also have three very good guards that are also only juniors to have success the next two years. (Finn Perry, AJ Moss and McCoy Kelly). For the future they have sophs (Nate Holmes, Hayden Tasker, Layne Jones, Austin Wyler & Kaleb Silva plus one top freshman (Elijah Brown). They moved up from 3A to 4A and should have success the next few years.

#5 Peoria--Coach Patrick Battillo officially takes over the head spot, as he was the interim coach last year, and had wild success, as he lost in the 4A Finals. Besides their one senior (Corey Perry), they will be led by juniors (Jake Price, Chianti Bloomer and Shamar Moore) plus stud sophs (Demarion Anderson, Calvin Windley and Andrew Camacho). They also have a one freshman (Tranell Bridges) who can contribute on varsity. Battillo is set up for success the next few years in 4A and proved his worth last season.

#6 Mesquite -- Coach Shawn Lynch takes over after starting the program at Eastmark. He has had success multiple places. He was at Agua Fria for 8 years (3 as head coach), 1 year assistant coach at South Mountain CC, 8 years at Mesa HS (2004 state Champ) and then went into administration in '07. He was principal at Williams Field and at Westwood and then got the coaching bug back. and is now back in the game. He is well equipped to win this year and maintain it for the future led by junior standout (Nathan Calmese) and other top juniors (Nick Rogers, Elijah Foster, Jacob Roberts, Max Miller, Drew Owens & Tre Cushenberry). He also has sophomores (Cohen J Gonzales & Maurice Lakes) plus one top freshman (Jaylen Wollangk).

#7 Notre Dame Prep -- Coach Luke DallaRiva takes over in Scottsdale for the 4A team. He coached in college at Grand Canyon University and South Dakota. He has some senior leftovers but also has some good juniors (Brandon Nacario & Drake Grawer) plus a top flight freshman (Anthony Batson Jr). He will use his college background and training to build his program up. He should win this season and slowly improve each season.



#8 Horizon -- Coach Andrew Doss takes over for another legend Jerry Conner. He comes over from Clayton Valley Charter in Cali with good experience. Two years as head coach and eight years assisting. The Huskies have a nice core of juniors (Josh Rodgers, Cameron Coraggio and Croix Sweeney) but Doss has some rising sophomores to look forward to (Braden Totman, Ryan Jones, Brody Cahll and Jack Brackmann) plus a stud freshman (Craig Rodgers).

#9 Desert Vista -- Co-coaches Jordan Ballard and Bryant St. Cyr take over for Gino Crump. After winning a state championship last year in 6A, Crump decided to step down and go to the prep world. Ballard and St. Cyr will have a slew of younger players to lean on led by juniors (Terrance Dixon, Tayan Thompson, Andrew King, Daylyn Martin & Hayden Engle) plus sophomores (Brandon Trilli and Braydon Gant). The Ahwatukee area usually gets a good pool of talent from all over the state, so the situation is set up for him to be successful at one of the top places in 6A year in and year out. Ballard is the son of another legend, Sam Ballard (currently head coach at Mesa CC).

#10 Saguaro -- Coach Lucas Ramirez takes over another Scottsdale school. They have had one of the top football programs of the last decade and Ramirez looks to get things turned around in hoops. He will have a mostly senior roster this season but the future looks brighter for the young coach with a good group of sophomores (Anders Mazick, Jeremiah Hinds, Kenterriest Davis) plus talented freshman he will be calling up on varsity sooner rather then later (Kyran Jones, Christian Nunnaley & Jackson Tripp). They also have stud junior football player Tristan Monday suiting up to help out inside. They should win a little more this season and have a shot to make the playoffs, then build for the future with a nice younger group.

