ArizonaVarsity - Wondering what to watch? Christmas NBA guide for the AZ sports fan

It's a travesty that the Phoenix Suns don't have a Christmas game! Or, less dramatically, it's slightly annoying to those of us in Arizona to not have that distraction of watching the local team as we're not seeing anyone or doing anything for Christmas (either because of COVID-19 or because you simply don't want to see anybody. Either way is cool.)

But, of the five NBA games, spanning from 10 a.m. to the end of the 8:30 p.m. tip-off, there are still plenty of storylines and personalities relating to Arizona in some way, set to take the court for our day-long entertainment.

Here is a short (if a bit snarky) guide from yours truly about what to pay attention to:





New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat (10 a.m.)

The college basketball fans among us might remember Sindarius Thornwell of the Pelicans from when he led South Carolina to an upset-heavy run to the NCAA Final Four in Glendale a few years ago.

The Pelicans and Heat also boast a couple of past PGs from here, in Eric Bledsoe (New Orleans is 1-0 to this point. Does he Wanna be there?) and Goran Dragic, respectively. The two bring back a few (happy??) memories for Suns fans, who saw both players as part of the never-ending cycle of point guards that is hopefully done with Chris Paul in 2020-21. Weird times, huh?





Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks (12:30 p.m.)

More than a few AZ residents are unsure who to bandwagon root for (Yeah, you weren't rocking a Corey Maggette or Monta Ellis jersey back in the day) after a couple of off Warriors years. But they might be back now. Plus, you've got local product Nico Mannion as a rookie, along with former Suns Kelly Oubre (yay!) and Marquise Chriss (meh) in uniform for Golden State.

Let this serve as your regular reminder, also that in 2013 the Suns drafted Alex Len. Could have gotten Giannis (or KCP, CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, Dennis Schroeder, Gobert, etc.) but they got ALEX...LEN at No. 5.

Nevertheless, this should be an exciting game.





Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics (3 p.m.)

The Nets have a bunch of the mid-2000s Suns stars on their coaching staff (Nash, Stoudemire, D'Antoni) so you can fondly remember them actually on the court in orange and purple for a few hours. Brooklyn also has Tyler Johnson, who had a short stint in Phoenix.

Also, remember when Caris LeVert couldn't hit the buzzer-beater to get the Suns into the bubble playoffs a couple months ago? That sucked.





Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers (6 p.m.)

Doncic, Ayton. Set the oven and re-heat that take.

Also, many of the former Warriors fans are back to rocking purple and gold, just like they did in the early 2010's.

Plus, Jared Dudley!!





Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets (8:30)

The nightcap game of the day features a Clippers team that is talented on the west coast can't get past that one last opponent in the conference. Sound familiar?

Can we still claim the Morris brothers in AZ?

If you're still sad about the draft take I had before, also remember that in 2016 the Suns selected Dragan Bender at No. 4, just a few spots ahead of future all-star Jamal Murray for Denver at No. 7.

On a positive note, Perry High alum and Marquette University star Markus Howard finds himself on the Nuggets now. Let's root for that dude, for sure!





In all fairness, I actually think the Suns, and the Arizona pro basketball fanbase at large, is in for a good season. We'll have to sit back without the local team on TV for Christmas, but can spend the whole time thinking how nice it would be for Phoenix to beat some of these same teams down the road.

Happy Holidays!