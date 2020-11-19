ArizonaVarsity - Wrestling coaches in a scramble after AIA's green light

Scrambling is in an essential part of wrestling.

It’s essentially when opponents get into a 50/50 proposition and they have to scramble in order to come out on top.

The wrestling coaches in Arizona had a little bit of scrambling of their own to do on Thursday when the Arizona Interscholastic Association ruled that the competition season begins Jan. 5 and runs through Jan. 30.

They’ve been given permission, but how it is going to work is a totally different thing. That has everyone scrambling for answers.

It makes for a makes for a mad dash of getting a maximum of 14 dual meets in over 26 days as each school has to revamp its schedule, with help from the AIA, to accommodate the new season. This scrambling is the result of the AIA voting to delay the start of the winter sports season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All invitationals and tournaments have been disallowed and wrestlers are limited to one match a day. That means no tri-meets or quad meets are allowed.

“At least we are still getting an opportunity,” Desert Vista coach David Gonzalez said. “Ultimately, the goal in mind was to have a state championship and give them a chance to crown individual champions. If it’s (the regular season) five weeks, eight weeks or three months we wanted a chance to have the state championships.”

As it stands now the girls state sectionals are Feb. 6 and the boys state sectionals are Feb. 13. The state tournaments will be held at Memorial Coliseum the following week.

But there are still many questions that need to be ironed out.

In January, wrestlers usually get a two-pound weight allowance for growth. When will certification weight take place? How many kids will participate when the first week of practice falls on finals week? What happens if practice takes place over Christmas break, when families are usually traveling and the room is normally light?

It is difficult to have more than two dual meets a week in wrestling because the kids have to make weight. Maintaining their wrestling weight is not always easy in between competitions.

Some Phoenix and all Tucson schools, which have major wrestling tradition, were unable to compete in fall sports with the rest of the state. So where do those schools stand? Will each school district rule differently on the ability to begin competition based on the COVID-19 metrics in each district?

So much more to figure out in the weeks to come.

“Wrestling is the square peg trying to fit in the round hole,” Mesa Mountain View coach Craig Anderson said. “We’re a unique sport. We can’t compete multiple times a week as easily as basketball or soccer. We have to think about the kids making weight. There are so many more variables.

“I want our kids to compete and wrestle like everyone else, but I want to see how this is all going to line up and if it is really going work. My region is with all of the Phoenix schools and how do I tell parents we’re going to have practice over Christmas break and then the metrics don’t happen, and we can’t practice? I’m just don’t know how any of it is going to work right now.”

Some of the things that are known are the modifications. Some of those include one team captain, no shaking hands with the opposing coach and similar decisions to limit contact are in place such as in practice when they are teaching new moves. Coaches can only physically work with other coaches and students can only work with students.

Wrestling is clearly one that comes with trepidation when it comes to passing the virus from one person to another simply because the close proximity of the individuals, but really the total amount of contact is probably less considering a match is only scheduled for six minutes long compared to 32 minutes of football and basketball.

National wrestling events put on by USA Wrestling and regionalized events have been taking place for a few months now.

“As we watched things progress with the virus and how we go about competing it has been clear that as long as due diligence is done there can be competition,” said Gonzalez, who is the Arizona USA Wrestling representative. “It can happen (without issues) and USA wrestling has shown that, and we’ve (some Arizona clubs) have gone to Utah.

“Testing has been done. Questions are asked before and questions have been asked after for contact tracing. As long as people are honest and not hiding anything then wrestling is just as safe as any other sport.”



