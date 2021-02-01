ArizonaVarsity - Wrestling notebook: Masks holding up; DiDomenico impact more than 250 wins

Wrestling notebook: Masks holding up; DiDomenico impact more than 250 wins
Two weeks into this delayed and abridged wrestling season and everyone is still in the honeymoon stage of just glad to be competing.
When it looked as if the season was cut all together the wrestling community, maybe as tight as it gets among high school sports, actually converged, made additional plans and were ready to roll on without the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s guidance, sanctions or state tournament.
Wrestlers are known for rising up to adversity and the wrestling community did just that; much like when it was announced in 2008 that Arizona State athletics was going to cut the wrestling program and the community rallied in the face of adversity.
Yea, that same program that is now nationally-ranked in the top 10 on an annual basis.
So after the AIA reversed its decision and gave all the winter seasons new life, the wrestling coaches and competitors took it as a win and got after it.
What has transpired has been interesting.
There is more wrestling for the viewing pleasure than ever before. With the limited fans allowed at events, programs are streaming live events on social media – mostly Facebook and Instagram – nightly. It’s been great to watch and see some of the action when it’s been hard to get away.
One of the concerns was how are wrestlers supposed to be able to breath – in one of the most taxing sports – with a mask on and how was it going to stay on with all of the action that takes place, but by most accounts it has gone as good as can be expected.
The headgear that wrestlers wear as part of the required uniform mostly keeps the mask in place and when there is a slip of the mask, the competitors automatically fix it when possible or the action continues until there is a natural break and the mask is fixed then, much the way it has always been with a headgear that gets dislodged.
“It hasn’t been too bad, but I’m not the one out there,” Desert Vista coach David Gonzalez said, referring to have to try and gain their breath with the mask in place.
At this point with the two weeks of preseason and two weeks of regular season, it is starting to become an after thought.
"It was very difficult at first," Campo Verde senior Jake Dunham said. "After doing some conditioning it on and wrestling live it isn't as bad anymore. It really is just a part of the uniform now."
Reaching milestones (and kids)
Mesa wrestling coach David DiDomenico reached a career milestone on Saturday with his 250th win after stops at Amphitheater (13 wins from 1991-93), Red Mountain (142 from 2007-2013) and Mesa (95) for a career mark of 250-98.
It shows what kind of coach he is, especially since he spent most of his career as an assistant.
“I can’t do it alone, but I started doing the math and realize 250 is pretty good,” he said. “I set the culture and expectations then the kids rise to the occasion. We are about all of the small details and conduct – we don’t swear and we don’t do a lot of things that other teams and kids aren’t willing to do. So, when they step on the mat they know they are special because they are doing things above and beyond wrestling.”
But what he did in a loss on Thursday at Desert Ridge shows what kind of man and mentor he is for the athletes.
That’s when he and his wrestlers provided a poster and huggable animal pillow to a wrestler for Desert Ridge who lost his mother to COVID-19.
A coach has so much impact on their athletes and a good portion of that is how the coach acts in tough moments.
DiDomenico has a penchant for coming up big in those times.
“You feel for anyone in that situation,” DiDomenico said. “When (Desert Ridge coach) Travis Jackson asked if we could move the match from Wednesday to Thursday I said of course. Then I told the kids we were going to do something for him. I let them take ownership of it and be creative. You just want to help anyone in that situation and acknowledge they aren’t alone or give them a lift.”
Family affair
Casteel coach Bob Callison has stared across the mat at the other coaching chair for years, but the face looking back at him this week was a little more familiar than ever before.
His oldest son, Ben, is an assistant at Skyline and they faced each other recently, while his younger son, Brennan, was competing for the Colts.
“I am proud of Ben,” said Bob, who has 98 career wins at Casteel in four years and 430 career wins.
“He has great passion for his athletes. I am reminded about how excited I was when I was younger. Not that I don’t now, but I guess I am little bridled now. That being said it was different because I am pulling for Ben and him coaching his wrestlers, but I have five years invested in Casteel so I am always in my guys’ corner. I was tired at the end of the night and probably a sense of relief.
“I watched how encouraging he was after each kid came off the mat. Apple does not fall far from the tree.”
All-time record
After talking to DiDomenico and Callison about career wins, I figured it would be good to put their win totals in perspective.
Here is the top 10 list for career wins, according to historian Tim Brown, and his updated list through the 2020 season.
1. Herman Andrews (Safford) 656
2. Tim Brown (Douglas/Salpointe) 596
3. Manny Yubeta (San Manuel) 530
4. Nick Karantinos (Ajo, Mesa Mountain View, Red Mountain) 523
5. Tom Wokasch (Ajo, Mingus, Queen Creek) 514
6. Robert DeBerry (Canyon del Oro, Sunnyside, Tucson) 484
7. Gilbert Padilla (Morenci) 476
8. Bryan Smith (Moon Valley) 466
9. Bob Weir (Camp Verde) 459
10. Bob Callison (McClintock, Mesquite, Mesa Mountain View, Casteel) 430.
Pound for pound
As the season gets closer to the state tournament, articles on the top individuals will find this website.
In a quick poll, here are some of the top wrestlers competing in 2021.
Chandler’s Zach Espalin is going for this fourth state title. Casteel’s Ramon Ramos would probably be going for his fourth if he didn’t go to Valiant Prep for two years and looking for a bookend state title after winning it his freshman year. Sunnyside’s Jamie Rivera is a two-time state champion and committed to West Point. Boulder Creek’s heavyweight Jacob Moore is a returning state champ and Fargo All-American. Ironwood’s Markell Rivera is extremely tough and Marana Mountain View has a couple of hammers in Gilbert Rodriguez and Chris Lopez.
