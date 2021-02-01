ArizonaVarsity - Wrestling notebook: Masks holding up; DiDomenico impact more than 250 wins

Two weeks into this delayed and abridged wrestling season and everyone is still in the honeymoon stage of just glad to be competing.

When it looked as if the season was cut all together the wrestling community, maybe as tight as it gets among high school sports, actually converged, made additional plans and were ready to roll on without the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s guidance, sanctions or state tournament.

Wrestlers are known for rising up to adversity and the wrestling community did just that; much like when it was announced in 2008 that Arizona State athletics was going to cut the wrestling program and the community rallied in the face of adversity.

Yea, that same program that is now nationally-ranked in the top 10 on an annual basis.

So after the AIA reversed its decision and gave all the winter seasons new life, the wrestling coaches and competitors took it as a win and got after it.

What has transpired has been interesting.

There is more wrestling for the viewing pleasure than ever before. With the limited fans allowed at events, programs are streaming live events on social media – mostly Facebook and Instagram – nightly. It’s been great to watch and see some of the action when it’s been hard to get away.

One of the concerns was how are wrestlers supposed to be able to breath – in one of the most taxing sports – with a mask on and how was it going to stay on with all of the action that takes place, but by most accounts it has gone as good as can be expected.

The headgear that wrestlers wear as part of the required uniform mostly keeps the mask in place and when there is a slip of the mask, the competitors automatically fix it when possible or the action continues until there is a natural break and the mask is fixed then, much the way it has always been with a headgear that gets dislodged.

“It hasn’t been too bad, but I’m not the one out there,” Desert Vista coach David Gonzalez said, referring to have to try and gain their breath with the mask in place.

At this point with the two weeks of preseason and two weeks of regular season, it is starting to become an after thought.

"It was very difficult at first," Campo Verde senior Jake Dunham said. "After doing some conditioning it on and wrestling live it isn't as bad anymore. It really is just a part of the uniform now."