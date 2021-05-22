Xavier Golf Alum Emily Mahar returns home for NCAA championships

The 2021 NCAA Women's golf championships are upon us at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale this weekend. Participating in any high-level championship is always special but when you get to do it in your "hometown," so to speak, it's even more rewarding.

Virginia Tech golfer Emily Mahar has achieved quite a lot in her blossoming career. Mahar is back in the Valley and hopes to help her Hokies team win a title.

"It's exciting to be back and to be playing in Scottsdale" said Mahar.

Mahar is originally from Brisbane, Australia and moved to the United States when she was 13 years old when her dad was transferred for work.

"Phoenix has great weather and of course great golf courses which is why we came to this area" the soon to be 22-year-old said.

Her mom worked near Xavier high school, which came highly recommended so she enrolled there.

"It was great to be able to put on a uniform for school everyday, it was what I was used to in Australia" Mahar added.

Starting high school is always an adjustment but Mahar felt pretty comfortable from the start.

"Several of the girls who I competed against in the Junior Golf Association Arizona (JGAA) were at Xavier already and now we were teammates and they were very welcoming," she said.

Mahar was named first team all state all four years in high school but "winning 4 straight team championships with sister Lynn and the gators was cool."

"I've definitely gotten stronger physically and mentally over the years," she said about her growth.