2018 6A Arizona High School Gridiron Preview Show
Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast, and welcome guests Ralph Amsden and Chilly to preview the 6A division of Arizona High School Football (100 minutes).
For the 5A Preview show, CLICK HERE
To listen to the 6A Preview Show, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.
Make sure to follow Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton on Twitter, and if you want to discuss the show, check out Gridiron Arizona's Free football forum on ArizonaVarsity.com.