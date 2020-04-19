WEEKLY BLOG: 4/19/20

The last time the Dobson Mustangs played a football game was on November 1. I watched from Dick Pallas Field as the home team honored their seniors prior to kickoff. DHS was trying to play spoiler to Mountain View's playoff hopes in an East Valley Region tilt to end the regular season.

That was 170 days ago. It seems like an eternity as we remember things the way they used to be before social distancing and staying safe at home became the new normal.

That night, a loss to the Toros, marked the end of Year One for Bill Godsil as Dobson's head coach. Following the game, he was positive about the future of the program.

"Our motto was Brick by Brick and laying the foundation down," Godsil said that night. "We're heading in the right direction."

It was in mid-March of 2019 that Godsil was hired by Dobson. We should be in the middle of his first full offseason with the Mustangs, which we still are, it's just....different.

The most difficult transition comes with coaches not being able to see their players every day, which when they teach on campus like Godsil does (Social Studies), they get used to.

"It is a big issue when trying to establish the culture," Godsil said in an e-mail interview. "We were making big gains heading into Spring Break."

Spring Break was from March 9-13. It was on the last Sunday of the break (March 15) that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that schools would be closed for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus. That would later be extended to the rest of the school year.

As we sit today, 124 days until the scheduled start of the next high school football season, the closure of the schools not only halted the seasons for baseball, softball, track, boys' volleyball, girls' beach volleyball, and tennis athletes, it shuttered spring football.

For most teams, that would have started a week from now, on April 27. For many schools, it's a chance to be seen by college coaches as it falls during the spring evaluation period. Within the framework of the team itself, it's the unofficial start of the upcoming season.

"The most important part of spring ball is the opportunity to get the players back at moving as one unit and reaffirming the culture of the program," Godsil said.