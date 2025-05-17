Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/16

Brophy WR Daylen Sharper adds Virginia offer
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Earning a new offer on Monday was Daylen Sharper. The Brophy receiver secured it from Virginia. Shaper, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds, led the Broncos in all three categories with 65 catches for 846 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Last month, he went on an unofficial visit to Stanford. Sharper is a multi-sport athlete also receiving some college offers for basketball. This weekend, Sharper has lined up his first official visit to Tempe for the hometown school - Arizona State. It was after conversation with Virginia offensive coordinator Desmond Kitchings that he received the offer from the Cavaliers. A loss to in-state rival Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash to finish the season left Virginia’s record at 5-7 and just outside of the bowls. UVA kicks off this year at home in Charlottesville against Coastal Carolina (S. Car.) on Aug. 30. The first ACC game will be at home against Stanford on Sept. 20.
Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/10):
Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Hayden Overholts received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Williams Field offensive tackle Collin Campbell received offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and Texas A&M.
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Logan Guilford received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Camelback defensive tackle Sifita Kakau received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Hamilton linebacker Beau Jandreau received an offer from Texas.
Basha defensive back/running back Mason Lewis received offers from Utah, San Diego State, and Minnesota.
Chandler wide receiver Nolan Fisher received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Chandler defensive tackle Syncere Preston received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Chandler wide receiver Jayden Spann received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Highland linebacker Dane Anderson received his first offer from Denison (Ohio).
Flagstaff quarterback Chase Brown received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Centennial offensive tackle Ty Gates received his first offers from New Mexico and Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Hamilton cornerback Xavion Brazil received offers from Black Hills State and Montana State.
Hamilton safety Marquis Richardson received offers from Montana State and New Mexico.
ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Khalil Bender received an offer from Idaho.
ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Britton DeWitt received his first offer from Idaho.
Higley wide receiver John Asaro received his first offers from Lake Forest and Central College (Iowa).
Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received his first offers from Colorado Mesa and Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
Williams Field offensive guard Omar Kaba received offers from Idaho, Sacramento State, and New Mexico.
Red Mountain cornerback Tyreke Cornett received his first offer from Colorado Mesa.
Red Mountain offensive tackle Yos Aunese received his first offer from Colorado Mesa.
Cactus Shadows cornerback Ryker Krank received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Basha linebacker Dante Bruley received his first offers from Colorado Mesa and Black Hills State.
Higley safety Brock Bascom received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).
Queen Creek tight end Bear Fisher received offers from Utah, BYU, and Sacramento State.
Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner received offers from Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, Hawaii, and Oregon State.
Queen Creek safety Jaron Liles received an offer from Sacramento State.
Higley linebacker Aaron Coop[er received his first offers from Central College (Iowa) and Lake Forest.
ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver RJ Lopez received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).
Higley linebacker Adam Cooper received his first offers from Central College (Iowa) and Lake Forest.
Basha wide receiver Kash Brock received an offer from Hawaii.
Queen Creek defensive end Derek Worden received an offer from Sacramento State.
Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Aaron Thomas received offers from Hawaii and Sacramento State.
Westwood defensive end Sinei Tengei received an offer from Hawaii.
ALA-Queen Creek offensive tackle Braden Chick received his first offer from New Mexico.
Cactus Shadows wide receiver Trey Peck received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Black Hills State.
Cactus Shadows tight end Carter Boggs received his first offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received his first offers from Northern Arizona and Idaho.
O’Connor defensive end Owen Williams received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Chandler center Noah Swope received his first offer from Air Force.
Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. received offers from Hawaii and Washington State.
Cactus Shadows center Payton Wales received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers received an offer from Air Force.
Brophy defensive tackle Joshua Finch-Logan received his first offers from Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, and MInot State.
Brophy quarterback Case Vanden Bosch received an offer from Cornell (N.Y.).
South Mountain wide receiver John Reed received his first offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Mesa Mountain View safety Brody Anderson received an offer from Black Hills State.
Millennium offensive tackle Daniel Cruz received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Talan Arnett received an offer from Black Hills State.
Brophy cornerback Deshawn Krein received offers from Hawaii, New Mexico State, and New Mexico.
Liberty running back TJ Fo’ilefutu received an offer from Hawaii.
Basha defensive tackle EJ Washington received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Marana offensive guard Chase Munson received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Marana linebacker Gregory Webb received his first offers from Lake Forest and Colorado Mesa.
Brophy running back Harrison Chambers received an offer from Colorado Mesa.
Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Saguaro offensive guard Tyler McRae received his first offer from American International (Mass.).
Saguaro offensive tackle Leighton McKenzie received his first offers from Lake Forest and American International.
Saguaro cornerback Kydel Stone received offers from Hawaii and New Mexico State
Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from Black Hills State.
Mesa Mountain View slotback Zachary Galaviz received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Saguaro cornerback Choyce Price received his first offers from Colorado Mesa, Black Hills State, and American International.
Saguaro safety Jaydon Wiseman received an offer from New Mexico State.
Canyon View linebacker Jackson McCarthy received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Canyon View wide receiver Brandon Catalan received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Marana linebacker Hayden Utley received an offer from Lake Forest.
Casa Grande tight end/defensive end Aveon Williams received an offer from Colorado State.
CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS
Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell
Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Nelson, Ottawa
Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison
Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV
Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Mary
John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa
Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian
Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona
Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State
Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell
Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Western Illinois
Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State
Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP
Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona
Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings
Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa
Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State
Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian
Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia
Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): New Mexico
Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV
Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Colorado Mesa
Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, Northern Arizona
Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale
Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Northern Arizona
Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah
Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State
Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian
Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky
Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell
Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Minot State
Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP
Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): Air Force, Army
Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico
Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona
Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Wyoming
Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech
Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona
Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian
Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wyoming
Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV
Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Utah State, UTEP
Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV
Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State
Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State
Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Lewis & Clark
Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Pennsylvania
Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State
Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian
Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)
Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army
Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Washington State
Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State
RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Stetson
Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy
Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest
Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International
George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman
Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Lake Forest
Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State
Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Lake Forest
Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico
Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico
KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State
Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State
Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lewis & Clark
James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham
Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest
Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell
John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain
Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, Hawaii, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State
Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Minot State
Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, Stanford, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): North Dakota
Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington
Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Sacramento State, Utah
Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State
Dayvon Standard - Buckeye (WR): Idaho
Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake
Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UAB, UNLV
Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force
DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army
Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin
Rylan Umphrey - Brophy (QB): Columbia, Yale
Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State
Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska,
Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): Northen Arizona
Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth
Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State
EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State
Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV
Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): Boise State, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State
Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP
Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Pennsylvania
Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest
Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP
Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Oklahoma lands commitment from Hamilton safety Niko Jandreau
In the middle of Showcase Week, we had a commitment out of Hamilton High School.
Three-star safety Niko Jandreau announced his pledge to Oklahoma on Tuesday, becoming the first defensive prospect to commit to the Sooners for the ‘26 class.
After receiving his offer from the Sooners in February, Jandreau went on an unofficial visit to the Norman campus in late March. He is already locked in for his official visit on June 20.
A starter for two seasons for the Huskies, Jandreau is the team’s leading returning tackler with 96 in 2024, which saw HHS return to the Open Division playoffs. He had 11 tackles for a loss.
Jandreau had recently narrowed his list of 14 offers to a top 5 and selected the Sooners over USC, Washington, Missouri, and Georgia Tech. His twin brother, Beau, a linebacker, also holds an offer from OU.
Arizona Varsity’s Adam Beadle spoke with Jandreau in his commitment article this week.
Oklahoma had both a linebacker and a safety selected in last month’s NFL Draft. LB Danny Stutsman was taken by New Orleans while S Billy Bowman Jr. went to Atlanta. Both players went in the fourth round. The Sooners played their first season in the SEC in 2024 and finished up in the Armed Forces Bowl in Texas. OU ended the year at 6-7 and started four true freshmen on offense. The Sooners begin the ‘25 campaign at home on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.
CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty
BYU COUGARS
Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley
CLEMSON TIGERS
Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson
Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton