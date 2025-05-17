Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/16

UPDATED: 5/16/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Earning a new offer on Monday was Daylen Sharper. The Brophy receiver secured it from Virginia. Shaper, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds, led the Broncos in all three categories with 65 catches for 846 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Last month, he went on an unofficial visit to Stanford. Sharper is a multi-sport athlete also receiving some college offers for basketball. This weekend, Sharper has lined up his first official visit to Tempe for the hometown school - Arizona State. It was after conversation with Virginia offensive coordinator Desmond Kitchings that he received the offer from the Cavaliers. A loss to in-state rival Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash to finish the season left Virginia’s record at 5-7 and just outside of the bowls. UVA kicks off this year at home in Charlottesville against Coastal Carolina (S. Car.) on Aug. 30. The first ACC game will be at home against Stanford on Sept. 20.

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/10):

Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Hayden Overholts received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Williams Field offensive tackle Collin Campbell received offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and Texas A&M.

Sunrise Mountain linebacker Logan Guilford received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Camelback defensive tackle Sifita Kakau received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Hamilton linebacker Beau Jandreau received an offer from Texas.

Basha defensive back/running back Mason Lewis received offers from Utah, San Diego State, and Minnesota.

Chandler wide receiver Nolan Fisher received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Chandler defensive tackle Syncere Preston received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Chandler wide receiver Jayden Spann received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Highland linebacker Dane Anderson received his first offer from Denison (Ohio).

Flagstaff quarterback Chase Brown received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Centennial offensive tackle Ty Gates received his first offers from New Mexico and Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Hamilton cornerback Xavion Brazil received offers from Black Hills State and Montana State.

Hamilton safety Marquis Richardson received offers from Montana State and New Mexico.

ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Khalil Bender received an offer from Idaho.

ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Britton DeWitt received his first offer from Idaho.

Higley wide receiver John Asaro received his first offers from Lake Forest and Central College (Iowa).

Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received his first offers from Colorado Mesa and Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

Williams Field offensive guard Omar Kaba received offers from Idaho, Sacramento State, and New Mexico.

Red Mountain cornerback Tyreke Cornett received his first offer from Colorado Mesa.

Red Mountain offensive tackle Yos Aunese received his first offer from Colorado Mesa.

Cactus Shadows cornerback Ryker Krank received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Basha linebacker Dante Bruley received his first offers from Colorado Mesa and Black Hills State.

Higley safety Brock Bascom received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).

Queen Creek tight end Bear Fisher received offers from Utah, BYU, and Sacramento State.

Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner received offers from Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, Hawaii, and Oregon State.

Queen Creek safety Jaron Liles received an offer from Sacramento State.

Higley linebacker Aaron Coop[er received his first offers from Central College (Iowa) and Lake Forest.

ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver RJ Lopez received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).

Higley linebacker Adam Cooper received his first offers from Central College (Iowa) and Lake Forest.

Basha wide receiver Kash Brock received an offer from Hawaii.

Queen Creek defensive end Derek Worden received an offer from Sacramento State.

Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Aaron Thomas received offers from Hawaii and Sacramento State.

Westwood defensive end Sinei Tengei received an offer from Hawaii.

ALA-Queen Creek offensive tackle Braden Chick received his first offer from New Mexico.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Trey Peck received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Black Hills State.

Cactus Shadows tight end Carter Boggs received his first offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received his first offers from Northern Arizona and Idaho.

O’Connor defensive end Owen Williams received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Chandler center Noah Swope received his first offer from Air Force.

Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. received offers from Hawaii and Washington State.

Cactus Shadows center Payton Wales received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers received an offer from Air Force.

Brophy defensive tackle Joshua Finch-Logan received his first offers from Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, and MInot State.

Brophy quarterback Case Vanden Bosch received an offer from Cornell (N.Y.).

South Mountain wide receiver John Reed received his first offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Mesa Mountain View safety Brody Anderson received an offer from Black Hills State.

Millennium offensive tackle Daniel Cruz received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Talan Arnett received an offer from Black Hills State.

Brophy cornerback Deshawn Krein received offers from Hawaii, New Mexico State, and New Mexico.

Liberty running back TJ Fo’ilefutu received an offer from Hawaii.

Basha defensive tackle EJ Washington received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Marana offensive guard Chase Munson received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Marana linebacker Gregory Webb received his first offers from Lake Forest and Colorado Mesa.

Brophy running back Harrison Chambers received an offer from Colorado Mesa.

Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Saguaro offensive guard Tyler McRae received his first offer from American International (Mass.).

Saguaro offensive tackle Leighton McKenzie received his first offers from Lake Forest and American International.

Saguaro cornerback Kydel Stone received offers from Hawaii and New Mexico State

Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from Black Hills State.

Mesa Mountain View slotback Zachary Galaviz received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Saguaro cornerback Choyce Price received his first offers from Colorado Mesa, Black Hills State, and American International.

Saguaro safety Jaydon Wiseman received an offer from New Mexico State.

Canyon View linebacker Jackson McCarthy received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Canyon View wide receiver Brandon Catalan received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Marana linebacker Hayden Utley received an offer from Lake Forest.

Casa Grande tight end/defensive end Aveon Williams received an offer from Colorado State.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.