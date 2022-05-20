Chandler Jamboree recap
Chandler school district hosted their own day long jamboree. From 7:00AM - 7:00PM on Wednesday each school had 90 minutes to showcase their own athletes free of other school distraction. I had a love hate opinion on this whole thing. I loved it cause I could focus on one team without worrying about missing something from another team, but I hated it cause there was only one team. Oh well, the cool thing was that most of the schools provided a meal or snack. Anyways here are the notes on some of the kids I saw.
Chandler
Andereya Nsubaga '23 ATH
Has spent his career playing all over the field QB, WR, DB, you name it. In 7s he ran, and caught well enough to be a good receiver. I see him flourishing as a safety. He has the frame at 6'3, and he definitely has the speed. If he doesn't mind coming up to hit he's the biggest sleeper in the class.
Sammie Hunter '24 DB
Quick, instinctive, highly competitive, and doesn't shy away from big 1v1 opportunities. Track athlete that can cover a lot of ground, and reacts well to the QB.
Hamilton
Tre Spivey '23 WR
Has the length at 6'3 to win a lot of 50/50 situations. soft hands, really good route runner, and does a great job catching the ball out in front. Will bully most corners that try to press him, and should be the first look in the red zone.
Genesis Smith '23 DB
Has great cover instincts, and incredible ball tracking skills. Also very active in the run game. Reacts well to ball carriers coming out of the back field, and a very capable finisher.
Talib Graham '25 Edge
great frame and incredible strength to go with it. Does well moving, and shedding blockers. 3 more years and a very high ceiling.
Basha
Miles Lockhart '24 DB/ATH
Talented 2 way athlete that has garnered attention for his cornerback play. Very physical and does a great job coming up to make the hit. Plays corner, but I do think he could be a very good safety. Offensively plays RB and carried the ball for 7 TDs and 8.1 ypc.
Jeremiah Vessel '23 DB
Aggressive, and talented cover guy can play anywhere in the secondary. High IQ, and reads backfield activity really well. Got a lot of swagger. Can flip, and play some receiver has nice hands, but is definitely a DB.
Deshaun Buchanan '23 RB/ATH
Has great vision, and is a patient runner. Could showcase his ability to be a threat in the pass game more and increase his stock as an RB.
ACP
Cayden Gibson '24 Edge
Disruptive up front. 6'2 205ish, and a little wiry, but looks like he can put on some good weight and hold it. Much stronger than he looks. And does a good job finishing the play. If he gets a little faster could transition to OLB.
Perry
Kyle Bartnik '23 DE/TE
6'3 and looks the part 2 way guy that has good hands, and is an improving route runner. I expect him to contribute bigger on defense. Where he'll line up as a weak side edge and play opposite one of the top 3 edge rushers in the state.
Don Tinsley '24 RB
6'0+ about 205 with incredible athletic ability. Took a year off of football, but footwork doesn't look rusty. Played HS basketball in the off year. Will be a high volume type of back that picks up his yards breaking tackles and carrying defenders.
TJ Thompson '24 OL
6'4, and tipping the scales at about 340.. Moves well and has a 19 inch vertical. Strong and mean! Adding some conditioning, and looks to play around 315-320.
Casteel
Jeremiah Newcombe '24 DB
Wildly athletic cover corner with tremendous ball skills and great technique. Also has good twitch and great at baiting and making the play. On offense can play ANY of the skill positions, and be effective, including some wildcat QB.
Camden Jury '24 OL
6'6+ and 295 lbs, and has improved his foot speed since his freshmen year. Foot work when pulling looks clean most of the time. And is pretty good in space and getting to the second level to block. Id like to see him get a little nastier, but he's got two more seasons. HUGE upside!!