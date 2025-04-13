Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 4/13

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

For the first time in 18 years, Mountain View played for a state championship. The Toros edged Brophy Prep last November to reach the 6A title game. Safety Brody Andersen had 67 tackles on the season and made First Team All-6A Fiesta Region. The 5-10, 185-pound defensive back intercepted two passes, bringing one back to the house against El Camino HS in a road game played at Oceanside, Calif. He recently received his second offer from Nelson University in Texas. Nelson (formerly called SAGU) is a private Christian University just 30 miles south of Dallas. The Lions play in the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) with Ottawa (Ariz.) and finished 4-6 last season.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through Monday. From April 15 to May 25, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We already have six juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. All are to Power Four schools with three on offense and three on defense.

Higley cornerback Justice Brathwaite will head north as he became the first known commitment to BYU’s recruiting class. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back made his announcement to play for the Cougars last December. He had 39 tackles and three interceptions for a Knights team that went 7-4 and made the Open Division playoffs for the first time in 2024. Brathwaite has picked off seven passes over the past two seasons. He will make it a legacy in Provo as his father, Reynaldo, played two years for the Cougars. Brathwaite was also offered by seven other schools, including Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, and Cal. He was on the Higley teams that went back-to-back as 5A champions in 2022 & 2023. BYU wrapped up five weeks of spring practices at the end of March. The Cougars finished 11-2 last season (7-2 Big 12) after a 36-14 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. It was BYU’s 13th 11-win season in school history. The ‘25 campaign begins at home in LaVell Edwards Stadium against Portland State on Aug. 30.





Tait Reynolds made it known back in July of 2024 that he will be going to Clemson. The 6-2, 220-pound quarterback plays for Queen Creek. Earlier this year, Reynolds and Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney exchanged visits with Swinney checking out QCHS in January and Reynolds meeting with Clemson coaches and taking in a baseball game (which he also plans to play there) in South Carolina. Reynolds picked Clemson over 26 other Power Four offers. In his second full year as a starter, he passed for 2,238 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to the 6A semifinals. On the diamond, Reynolds is hitting .378 with a pair of home run through Queen Creek’s first dozen games. Clemson finished its 15-practice spring window last weekend with its annual Spring Game. Now the attention turns to Aug. 30, when the Tigers will host LSU in a marquee matchup. Clemson went 10-4 last season (7-1 in the ACC), won the conference championship over SMU, and played in the College Football Playoff.





Arizona State’s turnaround season in 2024 made waves with new in-state commit Zeth Thues. The Liberty safety committed to the Sun Devils last November as the Lions were preparing for a playoff run that saw them capture a second straight Open Division championship. Thues grew up an ASU fan and will have the benefit of playing close to home so his family can take in the action. Prior to his time at Liberty, he played his first two seasons at Saguaro, where he was first coached by Jason Mohns (now ASU’s tight end coach). Thues totaled 68 tackles, three sacks, and four interceptions in his junior year at LHS. Arizona State, the defending Big 12 champions, will have seven home games at Mountain America in 2025 with a pair of them falling on Fridays. The Devils will host TCU on Sept. 26 and conclude the regular-season schedule with the Territorial Cup rivalry against Arizona on Nov. 28 (day after Thanksgiving). ASU finished 11-3 last year and played in the College Football Playoff for the first time. The game against Texas in the Peach Bowl (39-31 2OT loss) was the team’s first New Year’s Day bowl game since 1997 (Rose). ASU kicks off its much-anticipated season on Aug. 30 against Northern Arizona.





Rico Blassingame will be going to the Big Ten. The Tolleson receiver followed up an unoffficial visit in February with a commitment to Minnesota in March. Blassingame (6-3, 180) has started the past two seasons for the Wolverines and led the team with 53 catches for 690 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. A multi-sport athlete, Blassingame averaged 18 points per game on the basketball court and cleared 6-4 in the high jump at last year’s state track meet. He was the first skill position player to pledge to the Gophers for the ‘25 class. An official visit is planned for the Twin Cities in late May. Minnesota will kick off its season on Thursday, Aug. 28 with a Gold Out theme against Buffalo. The Golden Gophers finished 8-5 last season and capped it off with a 24-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. That extended UM’s bowl winning streak to eight.





Keeping it in the Big Ten, Tucker Smith made his commitment to Ohio State last month. The O’Connor offensive tackle was offered by the Buckeyes just five days earlier after a meeting with head coach Ryan Day on a visit to the Columbus campus. Smith is versatile, having played tackle, guard, and center for the Eagles. The 6-5, 280-pound lineman selected the Buckeyes over a dozen other offers, including Arkansas, Purdue, and Washington. Ohio State is, of course, the defending champion of college football. The Buckeyes were back on the field in front of their loyal fans (40,000 in attendance) for the first time on Saturday for their spring game. OSU went 14-2 last season winning the Rose Bowl (vs. Oregon), Cotton Bowl (vs., Texas), and the national championship game (vs. Notre Dame) along the way. Texas will get another crack at the Buckeyes when the season kicks off on Aug. 30 in Ohio Stadium.





Finally, Arizona has an in-state commitment for the 2026 class as Hamisi Juma announced his intentions to play for the Wildcats back in September during the Chandler Wolves’ season. Juma is a 6-4, 195-pound safety. He totaled 48 tackles in eight games last season. Prior to his time at CHS, Juma played at Tolleson. In addition to the Wildcats, Juma held FBS offers from Colorado State, Louisville, and UNLV. Arizona will hold its Spring Showcase this Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats (4-8 in 2024) play the first of three straight home games on Aug. 30 against Hawaii.