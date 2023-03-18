"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona. Today's subject: Saguaro boys basketball head coach Lucas Ramirez. My experience around Coach Ramirez is that he is one of the most passionate people when it comes to moving the game of basketball forward in the state of Arizona, regardless of what level an athlete plays at, or even if they play for another team. Saguaro had a down year last season, and it was interesting to pick his brain about what he learned from the experience.

You've had a fascinating path in basketball prior to leading the Saguaro boys hoops squad- how did you come to love the sport of basketball, and when did it pop into your head that you wanted to become a coach?

"I fell in love with it when I was very little, I think watching Space Jam and all the Michael Jordan VHS Tapes, and vague memories of watching Michael Jordan's Bulls in the late 90's electrified me and made me love the game. I first thought about coaching my Senior year of High School. I've been BLESSED on my journey to be around some great mentors & friends like Mike O'Guinn (North Canyon/SW Rebels) Matt Gordon (Phoenix College), and Jerry Conner (Horizon). "

You're one of my favorite follows on social media because you're always posting examples of practical motivation, whether in quote or video form. I'm curious, what are the quotes or pieces of practical advice that you find to be the most true and useful as a coach?

"Simply put, I probably share them more for me, I told kids in a meeting the other day, the quotes I send out or share, or post, don't mean a DAMN THING if I, we, us, don't LIVE IT every single day."

Who are some coaches you've either worked for, around, or coached against that you take inspiration from, and why?

"Previously mentioned guys, Mike O'Guinn (North Canyon/SW Rebels) Matt Gordon (Phoenix College), Jerry Conner (Horizon). Great leaders of men, teachers, motivators, they see the bigger picture. There are TOO many guys here in the valley we coach against. I could list tons of guys I respect, like people who follow me on social media or know me. At the highest levels, I've got love for Nick Saban & Greg Popovich."

Prep basketball in Arizona is in a constant state of change. What are some of the more positive changes that you've seen, and what areas would you still like to see progress in?

"You are seeing some ELITE (and that word is overused a lot lately) club programs who care about the 360-degree picture of a student-athlete. AZ Compass is doing a great job, the way they have been able to attract top rated guys in the country is special. Bella Vista has done a tremendous job this year under a new leadership umbrella, and they are impressive. From their academics to their strength & conditioning program, player development and results on the floor, it's pretty neat to see. It's the wave of the future. In high school basketball, you adapt or die, like with anything. I am sure I am not including other preps who do a great job but I could go on and on with compliments."

This past year was tough, but you had a few bright spots. What are some of the lessons you've taken from this past season, and what are you looking forward to for the 2023-24 season?

"2022-23 was a ride man- ups and downs. How to face adversity is one lesson, because we have been lucky to not have to deal with a lack of success for the most part since we have been here, or at our other stops. So as a head coach, learning to deal with that more than anything, and learning how to fight every day to keep a sense of belief and pride. I thought we did that, we did not quit until the very end. Our seven seniors, credit to them, fought, scraped, clawed, and believed until the end. I love those guys, and am proud of them as people. It leaves you with a bad taste, but you have to use that to motivate yourself daily. A season like we had shows you exactly who we are, who we really are, plus who really wants to go through the mud, and to grab their hardhat and shovel and pail and go to work. You have to learn how to fail before you be successful. We're all using the offseason to find ways to get better. We push the student-athletes to get better individually. and as a team. As coaches, I implore myself and our entire staff to look in the mirror, be honest, find ways to get better too. I am excited about 2023-2024. We are going to be young, but I believe we'll be talented. JV won 16 games, and Frosh won 15 games last year. It DOES NOT automatically translate, but those young men have a spirit, an energy, a competitive edge, and quite frankly, some shit to them that we look forward to coaching."

