Friday Film Session- Marcos de Niza 2026 OL/DL Nikolasi "Teti" Tonga'uiha

Tonga'uiha led the Padres defense with 17 tackles for a loss, and when he posts his film online for college coaches to see, it's usually showcasing his skills on defense.

Last year the 6-2, 265 two-way Padre played both right tackle, and in multiple positions on the defensive line. Marcos de Niza struggled to score in most games, but in their two wins, they had offensive outbursts of 54 (Fountain Hills) and 40 (Apache Junction).

ArizonaVarsity's Friday Film Session takes a look at football players from around the state that we believe might be under the recruiting radar. Today's subject came as a tip from my guy Cody Cameron: Marcos de Niza 2026 OL/DL Nikolasi "Teti" Tonga'uiha .

Right off the bat I had a nice laugh at the first play on his film (0:07). Tonga'uiha doesn't get a clean start, it almost looks like he tries to re-set, and his get-off is still so sudden that he cuts through the left tackle like butter and absolutely blows up the RB in the backfield.

His second play brought an equal amount of joy- from a standing position against a FG formation, he annihilates the right guard and cleanly blocks the kick. Not sure I've ever seen that happen before.

He does the same to the left guard on the next play- shoves the player aside and positions himself for the block.

Two things are evident right away- he has great acceleration, and anticipates the snap count well. Shoot, even when he doesn't, like in the first play on his film, he still has the ability to recover.

I had to watch the play at the 0:30-second mark multiple times because it feels like Yuma Catholic's right tackle misses his block on Tonga'uiha completely. Upon further review, there is absolutely engagement at the line... but you just can't expect to put hands on the kid and take him off course.

But let's say you do square Tonga'uiha up, as we see at the 0:54 mark of his film. Well, all he does here is overpower the offensive lineman and extend his arm to get off the block, and then makes a play in the backfield against Poston Butte that was a misdirection toss away from his side.

At 1:09 Tonga'uiha ruins a near perfect play call by violently taking on the RB that was meant to cut him off from making a play on the cross-face handoff, and then chasing down the ball carrier from behind. Seriously, in a three minute film session full of violence, power, and big hits, the way he shed this block stands out amongst the crowd.

At 1:41 I got another chuckle out of the way he sheds a double team to make a play on a RB that had to cut back inside due to one of Tonga'uiha's teammates cutting off his runing lane. After Tonga'uiha makes the tackle, you can see #64 go palms up as if to say "what more can I do?"

The best play on this film happens at 2:25, and it's kind of a tough angle so you need to watch it a few times to really get the hang of what happens. Tonga'uiha's film is full of him taking advantage of offensive linemen that can't overpower him, can't keep hands on him, and can't effectively chip him- but what I was wondering is what happens when someone is as aggressive in trying to block him as his is in trying to get to the ballcarrier...? WELP, in this clip the lineman dives at Tonga'uiha, and his reaction is to use the lineman's momentum against him, step back in what looked like a reverse swim move, dodge the block, and then step forward to get one hand on the RB's jersey... WHICH WAS ENOUGH TO COMPLETE THE TACKLE. You have to be kidding me.