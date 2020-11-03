ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/2

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Liberty quarterback Brock Mast received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Centennial linebacker Alex Boyle received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.). Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Puget Sound. Cactus Shadows quarterback Jaden White received an offer from Puget Sound. O'Connor quarterback Seth Felts received his first offer from Puget Sound. Centennial wide receiver Rashon Adams received an offer from Georgetown (D.C.). Gilbert linebacker Wyatt Zellner received offers from Linfield (Ore.) and Carleton (Minn.). Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Hamline (Minn.). Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan, Clarke (Iowa), and Lake Forest (Ill.). Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received an offer from Hamline. Casteel defensive end Kyle Pointer received an offer from Whittier (Calif.). Williams Field fullback Caiden Myers received his first offer from Saint Mary (Kans.). Cienega linebacker Josiah Flores received offers from Clarke and La Verne (Calif.). Mountain Pointe defensive end Zach Hay received his first offer from San Diego. Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryan Dyson received an offer from Rocky Mountain. Cienega center Andrew Husfelt received an offer from Eastern New Mexico. Casa Grande cornerback Justin Romo received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Blue Ridge quarterback PJ London received an offer from Northern Arizona. Centennial cornerback Dom Brister received his first offer from Eastern New Mexico. Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Jack Chappelle received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.). Lake Havasu defensive end Jonathan Justice received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls. Poston Butte wide receiver received his first offer from Carthage (Wisc.). ALA-Queen Creek running back Trae Moshier received his first offer from Tabor (Kans.). Centennial defensive tackle Molimau Esene received his first offer from Eastern New Mexico. O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Buena offensive tackle Dominic Avant received an offer from Avila. Sunrise Mountain cornerback Elijah Anderson received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Chandler safety Tony Brewer received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).

Dorian Singer , one of the state of Minnesota's top receivers from last year transferred to Pinnacle last summer. He has big play ability and with some senior film with the Pioneers, the bigger schools are taking notice. The 6-1, 180-pounder received an offer last Tuesday from the University of Utah. In a 28-7 win over Brophy on Friday, Singer caught four passes for 118 yards and had a pair of touchdowns. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. At his high school in Minnesota, Singer played on both sides of the ball as a safety as well. Utah has wrapped up fall camp and is finally preparing for a game week. The Utes will host Arizona this Saturday in Salt Lake City (2 p.m. ESPNU). Junior receiver Solomon Enis (a North Canyon alum) could be poised for a breakout season. He played in all 14 games last year and had two starts. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham recently said this WR corps is as talented and deep as any the team has had.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The bookend defensive ends on Chandler's line will both be headed to Pac-12 schools.



On Saturday, Zion Magalei announced his verbal commitment to Colorado. He joins Brandon Buckner, who previously committed to Oregon.



Magalei is a 6-3, 240-pound lineman. He is in his second year as a starter for the defending Open Division champions. Last year, Magalei registered 51 tackles and had 11.5 sacks. A versatile athlete, he uses the combination of speed and his size to help close down lanes in the run game and chase down QBs in the passing game.

Magalei was offered by Colorado back in May by outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski. Among his other dozen offers were ones from Air Force, Arizona, and Kansas State.



The Buffaloes had success in Arizona with the 2020 recruiting class as Jason Harris (Higley) and Brenden Rice (Hamilton) both signed with CU.



Colorado has named senior Sam Noyer as its starting quarterback when the team kicks off its season at home in Boulder this Saturday against UCLA. Noyer appeared in eight games for the Buffs last year. He also played on defense as a safety in four games. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 5 p.m. with approximately 900 family members of players and staff from both schools allowed to attend. The Pac-12 Conference guidelines are not allowing general public fans in attendance.



Keeping it in the Pac-12, Utah received a commitment from a Mountain Pointe player who has spent most of his high school career on the hardwood.

On Monday, Zereoue Williams announced his commitment to Utah. The 6-8, 255-pounder plays in the post at forward or center for the Pride basketball team. This year, Williams opted to add football (offensive tackle) for his senior year (the first time playing it since seventh grade). After his scrimmage film came out, the offers started rolling in. Utah was in at the ground level as the second of his 10 offers.

"I love their success and work ethic, and the players seem like a family," Williams said in a text message. "More importantly, the school has the field I want to work in specifically. It's also close to my grandparents."

Williams plans to study Software Engineering and game development in Salt Lake City. He also plans to suit up for basketball season next month for MPHS.

He received most of those offers before playing a game as he missed the first two this season due to an injury. Williams has played in each of the last three for the Pride.

Utah now has 14 known commitments for the 2021 class. Williams is the second along the offensive line. He is also the second player from Arizona to pledge to the Utes, joining Queen Creek linebacker Trey Reynolds.

When fans see Utah for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. ESPNU) against Arizona, the home team will be wearing throwback uniforms. There will be an interlocking pair of U's on their white helmets to go with red jerseys and white pants. This will be the first of seven games in this modified fall season. Later this month, Utah makes a stop to Tempe to face Arizona State on Nov. 28.





Northern Arizona continues to make a big impact within the state. Hamilton athlete Brady Shough became the seventh commitment from an Arizona high school to the Lumberjacks last Wednesday.



Shough was offered by NAU way back in July of 2019, prior to his junior year.

"It was the overall experience I had on the visits I took," Shough said in a text message. "The entire coaching staff is incredible and I couldn't let an opportunity like this go away!"



Shough is also appreciative of being able to play Division I football close to home. Northern Arizona is recruiting him on defense as a safety or flex linebacker.

"They said, 'Don't worry about a position now'," Shough said. "They said we can worry about it when I'm up there."



The 6-2, 195-pounder is playing his third season on varsity for the Huskies. Shough has caught seven passes on offense this year for the 4-0 squad. Last year, he tallied 59 tackles on defense.



NAU is running practices through the middle of November that equate to spring workouts. The Big Sky season was delayed until the spring of 2021 and the FCS is planning on a 16-team playoff bracket in April. The conference schedule has not been released as of yet. The Lumberjacks had a record of 4-8 in 2019.



Lake Forest College has recruited the state of Arizona so well over the years, it refers to State 48 as its Southwest Suburb. The Foresters struck again by getting one of the top backs in the state with a commitment from Christian Johnson.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder at Greenway HS made it known last Wednesday that he'll be playing for the Division III school just outside of Chicago. In his announcement, he said he's excited to play for such an amazing school.

"It was everything I wanted in a school," Johnson said in a text message. "It gave me great opportunities and it felt like home more than any other place. The people there were awesome as well."

Johnson enjoyed a breakout season as a junior with 1,693 rushing yards and scored 23 touchdowns. This year, he has scored eight of the Demons' 15 TDs and had a 323-yard, four-touchdown game in the team's opener against Moon Valley.

Off the field, Johnson is an Eagle Scout and a National Honor Society member with a GPA of 4.33.

He will have plenty of company familiar with his home state as a check of Lake Forest's current roster reveals 38 players on the team from Arizona. That includes last season's leading rusher, Stone Matthews (Saguaro alum).

Due to the pandemic, the football season at Lake Forest was postponed for the fall semester. The team is slated to compete in the spring, but a final schedule has yet to be approved. Last year, the Foresters were 7-3. The college's student-athletes are conducting its semester remotely, however, the football players from Arizona get together and work out on a weekly basis.

