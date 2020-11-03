 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 00:36:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/2

Photo Courtesy of Dorian Singer
Photo Courtesy of Dorian Singer
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Utes offer Pinnacle wide receiver Singer

UPDATED: 11/2/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.

Dorian Singer, one of the state of Minnesota's top receivers from last year transferred to Pinnacle last summer. He has big play ability and with some senior film with the Pioneers, the bigger schools are taking notice. The 6-1, 180-pounder received an offer last Tuesday from the University of Utah. In a 28-7 win over Brophy on Friday, Singer caught four passes for 118 yards and had a pair of touchdowns. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. At his high school in Minnesota, Singer played on both sides of the ball as a safety as well. Utah has wrapped up fall camp and is finally preparing for a game week. The Utes will host Arizona this Saturday in Salt Lake City (2 p.m. ESPNU). Junior receiver Solomon Enis (a North Canyon alum) could be poised for a breakout season. He played in all 14 games last year and had two starts. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham recently said this WR corps is as talented and deep as any the team has had.

Here's the rest of the offers since Oct. 25:

Liberty quarterback Brock Mast received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Centennial linebacker Alex Boyle received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Puget Sound.
Cactus Shadows quarterback Jaden White received an offer from Puget Sound.
O'Connor quarterback Seth Felts received his first offer from Puget Sound.
Centennial wide receiver Rashon Adams received an offer from Georgetown (D.C.).
Gilbert linebacker Wyatt Zellner received offers from Linfield (Ore.) and Carleton (Minn.).
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).
Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan, Clarke (Iowa), and Lake Forest (Ill.).
Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received an offer from Hamline.
Casteel defensive end Kyle Pointer received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).
Williams Field fullback Caiden Myers received his first offer from Saint Mary (Kans.).
Cienega linebacker Josiah Flores received offers from Clarke and La Verne (Calif.).
Mountain Pointe defensive end Zach Hay received his first offer from San Diego.
Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryan Dyson received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Cienega center Andrew Husfelt received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.
Casa Grande cornerback Justin Romo received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Blue Ridge quarterback PJ London received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Centennial cornerback Dom Brister received his first offer from Eastern New Mexico.
Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Jack Chappelle received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Lake Havasu defensive end Jonathan Justice received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Poston Butte wide receiver received his first offer from Carthage (Wisc.).
ALA-Queen Creek running back Trae Moshier received his first offer from Tabor (Kans.).
Centennial defensive tackle Molimau Esene received his first offer from Eastern New Mexico.
O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Buena offensive tackle Dominic Avant received an offer from Avila.
Sunrise Mountain cornerback Elijah Anderson received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Chandler safety Tony Brewer received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Drake, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ripon, St. Olaf, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Simpson, Wooster

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton

Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Trine

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian

Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian

Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier

Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico

Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage

Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell

Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Simpson

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin

Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Jamestown

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Southwest Minnesota State

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Eastern New Mexico, Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Nebraska Wesleyan

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso

Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego

Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Luther, Ripon

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale

Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon

Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Minnesota Morris, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY

Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Simpson

PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), St. Olaf

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Southwest Minnesota State

Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton

Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor

Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Saint Mary (Kans.)

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevainui Neher - Chandler (C): Drake, Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern

Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, Northern State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon

Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Mary, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Juniata

Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah

Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Carthage

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone

Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine

Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield

Chandler defensive end Magalei commits to CU Buffs

UPDATED: 11/2/20

The bookend defensive ends on Chandler's line will both be headed to Pac-12 schools.

On Saturday, Zion Magalei announced his verbal commitment to Colorado. He joins Brandon Buckner, who previously committed to Oregon.

Magalei is a 6-3, 240-pound lineman. He is in his second year as a starter for the defending Open Division champions. Last year, Magalei registered 51 tackles and had 11.5 sacks. A versatile athlete, he uses the combination of speed and his size to help close down lanes in the run game and chase down QBs in the passing game.

Magalei was offered by Colorado back in May by outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski. Among his other dozen offers were ones from Air Force, Arizona, and Kansas State.

The Buffaloes had success in Arizona with the 2020 recruiting class as Jason Harris (Higley) and Brenden Rice (Hamilton) both signed with CU.

Colorado has named senior Sam Noyer as its starting quarterback when the team kicks off its season at home in Boulder this Saturday against UCLA. Noyer appeared in eight games for the Buffs last year. He also played on defense as a safety in four games. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 5 p.m. with approximately 900 family members of players and staff from both schools allowed to attend. The Pac-12 Conference guidelines are not allowing general public fans in attendance.


Keeping it in the Pac-12, Utah received a commitment from a Mountain Pointe player who has spent most of his high school career on the hardwood.

On Monday, Zereoue Williams announced his commitment to Utah. The 6-8, 255-pounder plays in the post at forward or center for the Pride basketball team. This year, Williams opted to add football (offensive tackle) for his senior year (the first time playing it since seventh grade). After his scrimmage film came out, the offers started rolling in. Utah was in at the ground level as the second of his 10 offers.

"I love their success and work ethic, and the players seem like a family," Williams said in a text message. "More importantly, the school has the field I want to work in specifically. It's also close to my grandparents."

Williams plans to study Software Engineering and game development in Salt Lake City. He also plans to suit up for basketball season next month for MPHS.

He received most of those offers before playing a game as he missed the first two this season due to an injury. Williams has played in each of the last three for the Pride.

Utah now has 14 known commitments for the 2021 class. Williams is the second along the offensive line. He is also the second player from Arizona to pledge to the Utes, joining Queen Creek linebacker Trey Reynolds.

When fans see Utah for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. ESPNU) against Arizona, the home team will be wearing throwback uniforms. There will be an interlocking pair of U's on their white helmets to go with red jerseys and white pants. This will be the first of seven games in this modified fall season. Later this month, Utah makes a stop to Tempe to face Arizona State on Nov. 28.


Northern Arizona continues to make a big impact within the state. Hamilton athlete Brady Shough became the seventh commitment from an Arizona high school to the Lumberjacks last Wednesday.

Shough was offered by NAU way back in July of 2019, prior to his junior year.

"It was the overall experience I had on the visits I took," Shough said in a text message. "The entire coaching staff is incredible and I couldn't let an opportunity like this go away!"

Shough is also appreciative of being able to play Division I football close to home. Northern Arizona is recruiting him on defense as a safety or flex linebacker.

"They said, 'Don't worry about a position now'," Shough said. "They said we can worry about it when I'm up there."

The 6-2, 195-pounder is playing his third season on varsity for the Huskies. Shough has caught seven passes on offense this year for the 4-0 squad. Last year, he tallied 59 tackles on defense.

NAU is running practices through the middle of November that equate to spring workouts. The Big Sky season was delayed until the spring of 2021 and the FCS is planning on a 16-team playoff bracket in April. The conference schedule has not been released as of yet. The Lumberjacks had a record of 4-8 in 2019.


Lake Forest College has recruited the state of Arizona so well over the years, it refers to State 48 as its Southwest Suburb. The Foresters struck again by getting one of the top backs in the state with a commitment from Christian Johnson.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder at Greenway HS made it known last Wednesday that he'll be playing for the Division III school just outside of Chicago. In his announcement, he said he's excited to play for such an amazing school.

"It was everything I wanted in a school," Johnson said in a text message. "It gave me great opportunities and it felt like home more than any other place. The people there were awesome as well."

Johnson enjoyed a breakout season as a junior with 1,693 rushing yards and scored 23 touchdowns. This year, he has scored eight of the Demons' 15 TDs and had a 323-yard, four-touchdown game in the team's opener against Moon Valley.

Off the field, Johnson is an Eagle Scout and a National Honor Society member with a GPA of 4.33.

He will have plenty of company familiar with his home state as a check of Lake Forest's current roster reveals 38 players on the team from Arizona. That includes last season's leading rusher, Stone Matthews (Saguaro alum).

Due to the pandemic, the football season at Lake Forest was postponed for the fall semester. The team is slated to compete in the spring, but a final schedule has yet to be approved. Last year, the Foresters were 7-3. The college's student-athletes are conducting its semester remotely, however, the football players from Arizona get together and work out on a weekly basis.

Mountain Pointe OT Zereoue Williams (Photo Courtesy of Victor Moreno Photography)
Mountain Pointe OT Zereoue Williams (Photo Courtesy of Victor Moreno Photography)
Hamilton ATH Brady Shough (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Hamilton ATH Brady Shough (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Greenway RB Christian Johnson (Photo Courtesy of Christian Johnson)
Greenway RB Christian Johnson (Photo Courtesy of Christian Johnson)

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway

MARY MARAUDERS

Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega

ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS

Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford

STANFORD CARDINAL

Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

UNLV REBELS

Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial

USC TROJANS

Saia Mapakaitolo (OT) - Red Mountain

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}