 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/29
Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/29

Photo Courtesy of Liam Hoffmeyer
Photo Courtesy of Liam Hoffmeyer
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Cibola tight end Hoffmeyer gets Division I scholarship offer from Air Force

UPDATED: 11/29/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.

The Mountain West Conference has entered the recruiting radar for Liam Hoffmeyer as the Air Force Academy became his first FBS offer last Monday. The 6-4, 240-pound tight end had an abbreviated senior season at Cibola (3-1). In those four games, Hoffmeyer played on both sides of the ball and caught 16 passes for 279 yards. He also made nine tackles on defense. Hoffmeyer is extremely motivated, was a state champion wrestler at 195 pounds last year, and carries a 4.05 GPA. He is being recruited by USAFA tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch, who held the same position with Tampa Bay in the XFL earlier this year. Air Force will play for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Dec. 19 at Army. The Falcons have already defeated Navy this season. Air Force (2-2) did not play on this Thanksgiving week as its home game against Colorado State was canceled due to COVID-19 case counts among CSU players and staff. This week, the Falcons will travel to Utah State (1-4) for a Thursday night game. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast at 7:30 p.m.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/22):

Casteel linebacker Jaxson Sherwood received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Catalina Foothills tight end Garrick Krautz received offers from Lake Forest, Chadron State (Neb.), and Morehead State (Ky.).
Marcos de Niza linebacker Jacob Irick received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from Ottawa.
Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
North Canyon quarterback Caleb Wilkins received an offer from Ottawa.
Cienega cornerback Qwestin Litz received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Saguaro offensive guard Case Wiggins received an offer from San Diego.
Canyon del Oro safety Ethan Seppala received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Gustavus Adophus (Minn.).
Hamilton safety Chris Trojan received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Buena offensive tackle Dominic Avant received an offer from Tabor (Kans.).
O'Connor kicker Jackson Boersma received his first offer from Gustavus Adolphus.
Cienega cornerback Traivian Denetso received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus.
Chaparral wide receiver Capri Hamilton received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Liberty offensive tackle Kyle Sfarcioc received an offer from Morehead State.
Yuma Catholic wide receiver Jonah Leon received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Horizon cornerback Daveun Moton received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Buena Vista.
Sunrise Mountain safety Bryce Cord received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Highland quarterback Taylor Siren received an offer from Ottawa.
Millennium running back Jaylen Hawkins received his first offer from Tabor.
Desert Edge offensive guard Ethan Saldana received an offer from Ottawa.
Chaparral running back Jared Williams received an offer from Ottawa.
Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from Ottawa.
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Micah Scott received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Nebraska Wesleyan.
Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Ottawa.
Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
Sierra Linda wide receiver Jan Ruiz received an offer from Ottawa.
Nogales cornerback Heriberto Barnett received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Desert Ridge tight end Jake Kostoryz received his first offers from Buena Vista and Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Blue Ridge offensive guard Dimitri Munch received his first offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon wide receiver Daniel Redmond received an offer from Allegheny.
Desert Mountain offensive tackle Heath Henderson received an offer from Ottawa.
Fountain Hills quarterback Shane Davenport received an offer from Ottawa.
Estrella Foothills quarterback Ty Perry received an offer from Oklahoma Pandhandle State.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, St. Olaf, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke

Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton

Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian

Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Rocky Mountain

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian

Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier

Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico

Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage

Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, South Dakota State

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell

Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Judson, Simpson

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin

Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Jamestown

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso

John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine

Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois

Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound

Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Wooster

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Eastern New Mexico, Trine

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland

Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Simpson

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Nebraska Wesleyan

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso

Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): Tabor

Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego

Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Air Force, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International

Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Saint Mary (Kans.), St. Norbert

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale

Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon

Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Kosotryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Morehead State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY

Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson

PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Ottawa, St. Olaf

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Southwest Minnesota State

Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton

Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian

Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor

Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian

Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa

Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Ottawa

Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster

Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Saint Mary (Kans.)

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevainui Neher - Chandler (C): Drake, Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern

Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State

Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon

Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Mary, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata

Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah

Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Rocky Mountain

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane

Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Morehead State, San Diego

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson

Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, Tabor

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone

Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine

Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, New Mexico, Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Southwest Minnesota State

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield

Photo Courtesy of Dylan Cook
Photo Courtesy of Dylan Cook

Ironwood Ridge defensive back Cook commits to Morehead State

UPDATED: 11/29/20

The abrupt shutdown of the football season in Pima County led to Dylan Cook focusing his attention towards his collegiate decision.

The Ironwood Ridge safety committed to Morehead State last Tuesday.

"They have a great coaching staff that's been in contact with me throughout this whole year," Cook said in a text message. "Also, they have a great criminal justice program, which was exactly what I was looking for."

Cook (6-2, 205) was a Second Team All-5A Southern Region selection as a junior. In 2020, the Nighthawks played just two games. In what ended up being his final game, Cook had a 25-yard reception against Canyon del Oro.

Morehead State, located in Kentucky, was the first Division I school to offer Cook, doing so in April. He also held offers from Carroll, Northern State, and South Dakota School of Mines.

Morehead State is in the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which has endorsed a six-game schedule to be played this upcoming spring. If conditions allow, it is slated to take place between March 13 and April 17. Last year, the Eagles finished 5-7.


Northern Arizona continues to remain active in recruiting athletes from within the state and the Lumberjacks received commitments from three linemen this week.

Dante Smith, Caiden Miles, and Andrew Mason each announced their intentions to attend school and play for the Big Sky program up in Flagstaff.

Smith is a 6-3, 280-pound lineman at Desert Ridge. He was a First Team All-6A Central Region choice on the offensive line as a junior. NAU is recruiting him as a defensive tackle.

"The program is amazing," Smith said in a text message. "It's close to home, great coaches, and the interest they had in me was not just as a football player, but as a person."

Smith had 19 tackles in six games for the Jaguars, along with two sacks. He also had a unique two-interception game in a win over Mountain Ridge last month.

Miles is a 6-4, 290-pound offensive tackle at Centennial. He initially committed to UNLV back in May. However, the Rebels offered a junior college player and if he took it, that was going to be Miles' scholarship spot. NAU contacted him immediately after hearing the news. Miles likes being relatively close to home as the pandemic continues.

"I didn't know how going far away would fare," Miles said. "The coaches are absolutely amazing."

Miles was recruited by offensive line coach Bob Connelly. He is looking into studying physical therapy.

Mason is a 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle at Perry. He was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection on the offensive line as a junior. He brings the combination of size and speed and announced his commitment on Sunday.

"I have created a great relationship with the coaches and I love what they are doing with their program," Mason said in a text message. "I love their campus and saw myself succeeding up at NAU."

The Lumberjacks have now received commitments from 10 seniors from Arizona.

NAU conducted a fall camp earlier this month in preparation for its season opener on Feb. 27 vs. Montana in the Walkup Skydome. There are two bye weeks built into a six-game schedule for the conference. The FCS playoffs, which are being reduced from 24 to 16 teams this season, will begin on April 24. The Lumberjacks finished 4-8 last year.


Chaparral is on to the 6A semifinals this week and so is offensive tackle Mason Osborn. The 6-4, 310-pound lineman has helped the Firebirds average almost 37 points per game this season. Osborn has also decided on a college.

Osborn will be getting away from the big city and settling in up in Aberdeen, South Dakota and playing Division II football at Northern State. He visited the school a couple weeks ago.

"The coaches were great and it felt like a family while I was up there," Osborn said in a text message. "It's a nice small college campus, which I enjoy."

Northern State (enrollment 3,600) is only a little larger than Chaparral (enrollment 2,350). He selected the Wolves over six other schools.

Osborn has been a volunteer coach for the past four years in the local junior football program.

Northern State didn't get to have a fall football season, but the team did hold an intrasquad scrimmage last month at Swisher Field. The Wolves compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and finished 6-5 in 2019.


Another offensive lineman continuing on in the semifinals is Hayden Preston. The 6-2, 240-pound tackle will be trying to get Campo Verde back to the 5A title game this Friday. Preston has committed to Lake Forest College in Illinois, which has been a haven for many Arizona recruits over the past few years.

Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro has a roster for his Division III program that includes a whopping 38 players from Arizona high schools.

"Coach Cat showed genuine interest in me back to my sophomore year," Preston said in a text message. "I always appreciated that. LFC has tremendous reach with alumni, so there is a great network for post-grad opportunities."

It is beyond the four years of being able to play football for the Foresters that Preston is looking at.

"Football comes and will soon go, but I think this school will give me a great start to the real world," Preston said. "Smaller is better for me personally, regarding the student-teacher ratio and personal involvement in my education."

Preston, who usually begins a season during the triple-digit temperatures of August is looking forward to getting out of the heat after playing and practicing in it for 10 years.

Lake Forest didn't play a fall season, but many of the Arizona crew have been working out on a weekly basis and some from outside the state have joined them for the warmer weather and team bonding. The Foresters are in the Midwest Conference and went 7-3 last year, including 4-1 in North Division play (good for second place).


Unlike athletes at the Division I level, those looking for Division III schools have been able to check out colleges. Alex Culbertson, a wide receiver at Walden Grove, had a visit to Simpson College in Iowa in September. He announced his commitment to the Storm last Tuesday.

"The thing that led me to Simpson was definitely the atmosphere that the school gave to me," Culbertson said in a text message. "I want to be a Criminal Justice major and meeting a professor and talking to them about it was a great way to understand more about their academics. Meeting coaches and knowing that I will fit in there really helped me decide.

The 5-9, 180-pounder plays in the slot and caught a touchdown pass against Sahuaro. Walden Grove (3-1) had its last three games canceled as Southern Arizona opted to end its modified football season early.

Simpson is a member of the American Rivers Conference, which recently announced a schedule for football as it's being moved from fall to next spring. The Storm will play three games against A-R-C competition. The team won't leave the state of Iowa as it has road games at Buena Vista and Central on March 27 and April 3, respectively. Simpson will have its lone home game (and Senior Day) on April 10 against Coe. The Storm went 5-5 last year, defeating Buena Vista and falling to Central and Coe.

Desert Ridge OL/DL Dante Smith (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Desert Ridge OL/DL Dante Smith (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Centennial OT Caiden Miles
Centennial OT Caiden Miles
Perry OT Andrew Mason
Perry OT Andrew Mason
Chaparral OT Mason Osborn
Chaparral OT Mason Osborn
Campo Verde OT Hayden Preston
Campo Verde OT Hayden Preston
Walden Grove WR Alex Culbertson (Photo Courtesy of Alex Culbertson)
Walden Grove WR Alex Culbertson (Photo Courtesy of Alex Culbertson)

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

BYU COUGARS

Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde

MARY MARAUDERS

Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES

Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler

SIMPSON STORM

Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Rashan Adams (CB) - Centennial
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria

ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS

Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford

STANFORD CARDINAL

Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

USC TROJANS

Saia Mapakaitolo (OT) - Red Mountain

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

