ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/29

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Casteel linebacker Jaxson Sherwood received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.). Catalina Foothills tight end Garrick Krautz received offers from Lake Forest, Chadron State (Neb.), and Morehead State (Ky.). Marcos de Niza linebacker Jacob Irick received his first offer from Lake Forest. Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from Ottawa. Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa). North Canyon quarterback Caleb Wilkins received an offer from Ottawa. Cienega cornerback Qwestin Litz received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Saguaro offensive guard Case Wiggins received an offer from San Diego. Canyon del Oro safety Ethan Seppala received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Gustavus Adophus (Minn.). Hamilton safety Chris Trojan received an offer from Arizona Christian. Buena offensive tackle Dominic Avant received an offer from Tabor (Kans.). O'Connor kicker Jackson Boersma received his first offer from Gustavus Adolphus. Cienega cornerback Traivian Denetso received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio). Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus. Chaparral wide receiver Capri Hamilton received an offer from Arizona Christian. Liberty offensive tackle Kyle Sfarcioc received an offer from Morehead State. Yuma Catholic wide receiver Jonah Leon received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.). Horizon cornerback Daveun Moton received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.). Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.). Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Buena Vista. Sunrise Mountain safety Bryce Cord received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Highland quarterback Taylor Siren received an offer from Ottawa. Millennium running back Jaylen Hawkins received his first offer from Tabor. Desert Edge offensive guard Ethan Saldana received an offer from Ottawa. Chaparral running back Jared Williams received an offer from Ottawa. Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from Ottawa. Sunrise Mountain linebacker Micah Scott received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Nebraska Wesleyan. Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Ottawa. Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.). Sierra Linda wide receiver Jan Ruiz received an offer from Ottawa. Nogales cornerback Heriberto Barnett received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Desert Ridge tight end Jake Kostoryz received his first offers from Buena Vista and Concordia Coll. (Minn.). Blue Ridge offensive guard Dimitri Munch received his first offer from Ottawa. Willow Canyon wide receiver Daniel Redmond received an offer from Allegheny. Desert Mountain offensive tackle Heath Henderson received an offer from Ottawa. Fountain Hills quarterback Shane Davenport received an offer from Ottawa. Estrella Foothills quarterback Ty Perry received an offer from Oklahoma Pandhandle State.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/22):

The Mountain West Conference has entered the recruiting radar for Liam Hoffmeyer as the Air Force Academy became his first FBS offer last Monday. The 6-4, 240-pound tight end had an abbreviated senior season at Cibola (3-1). In those four games, Hoffmeyer played on both sides of the ball and caught 16 passes for 279 yards. He also made nine tackles on defense. Hoffmeyer is extremely motivated, was a state champion wrestler at 195 pounds last year, and carries a 4.05 GPA. He is being recruited by USAFA tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch, who held the same position with Tampa Bay in the XFL earlier this year. Air Force will play for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Dec. 19 at Army. The Falcons have already defeated Navy this season. Air Force (2-2) did not play on this Thanksgiving week as its home game against Colorado State was canceled due to COVID-19 case counts among CSU players and staff. This week, the Falcons will travel to Utah State (1-4) for a Thursday night game. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast at 7:30 p.m.

The abrupt shutdown of the football season in Pima County led to Dylan Cook focusing his attention towards his collegiate decision.



The Ironwood Ridge safety committed to Morehead State last Tuesday.

"They have a great coaching staff that's been in contact with me throughout this whole year," Cook said in a text message. "Also, they have a great criminal justice program, which was exactly what I was looking for."



Cook (6-2, 205) was a Second Team All-5A Southern Region selection as a junior. In 2020, the Nighthawks played just two games. In what ended up being his final game, Cook had a 25-yard reception against Canyon del Oro.



Morehead State, located in Kentucky, was the first Division I school to offer Cook, doing so in April. He also held offers from Carroll, Northern State, and South Dakota School of Mines.



Morehead State is in the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which has endorsed a six-game schedule to be played this upcoming spring. If conditions allow, it is slated to take place between March 13 and April 17. Last year, the Eagles finished 5-7.





Northern Arizona continues to remain active in recruiting athletes from within the state and the Lumberjacks received commitments from three linemen this week.



Dante Smith, Caiden Miles, and Andrew Mason each announced their intentions to attend school and play for the Big Sky program up in Flagstaff.

Smith is a 6-3, 280-pound lineman at Desert Ridge. He was a First Team All-6A Central Region choice on the offensive line as a junior. NAU is recruiting him as a defensive tackle.



"The program is amazing," Smith said in a text message. "It's close to home, great coaches, and the interest they had in me was not just as a football player, but as a person."

Smith had 19 tackles in six games for the Jaguars, along with two sacks. He also had a unique two-interception game in a win over Mountain Ridge last month.

Miles is a 6-4, 290-pound offensive tackle at Centennial. He initially committed to UNLV back in May. However, the Rebels offered a junior college player and if he took it, that was going to be Miles' scholarship spot. NAU contacted him immediately after hearing the news. Miles likes being relatively close to home as the pandemic continues.

"I didn't know how going far away would fare," Miles said. "The coaches are absolutely amazing."

Miles was recruited by offensive line coach Bob Connelly. He is looking into studying physical therapy.

Mason is a 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle at Perry. He was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection on the offensive line as a junior. He brings the combination of size and speed and announced his commitment on Sunday.

"I have created a great relationship with the coaches and I love what they are doing with their program," Mason said in a text message. "I love their campus and saw myself succeeding up at NAU."

The Lumberjacks have now received commitments from 10 seniors from Arizona.



NAU conducted a fall camp earlier this month in preparation for its season opener on Feb. 27 vs. Montana in the Walkup Skydome. There are two bye weeks built into a six-game schedule for the conference. The FCS playoffs, which are being reduced from 24 to 16 teams this season, will begin on April 24. The Lumberjacks finished 4-8 last year.





Chaparral is on to the 6A semifinals this week and so is offensive tackle Mason Osborn. The 6-4, 310-pound lineman has helped the Firebirds average almost 37 points per game this season. Osborn has also decided on a college.

Osborn will be getting away from the big city and settling in up in Aberdeen, South Dakota and playing Division II football at Northern State. He visited the school a couple weeks ago.



"The coaches were great and it felt like a family while I was up there," Osborn said in a text message. "It's a nice small college campus, which I enjoy."

Northern State (enrollment 3,600) is only a little larger than Chaparral (enrollment 2,350). He selected the Wolves over six other schools.



Osborn has been a volunteer coach for the past four years in the local junior football program.



Northern State didn't get to have a fall football season, but the team did hold an intrasquad scrimmage last month at Swisher Field. The Wolves compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and finished 6-5 in 2019.





Another offensive lineman continuing on in the semifinals is Hayden Preston. The 6-2, 240-pound tackle will be trying to get Campo Verde back to the 5A title game this Friday. Preston has committed to Lake Forest College in Illinois, which has been a haven for many Arizona recruits over the past few years.



Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro has a roster for his Division III program that includes a whopping 38 players from Arizona high schools.



"Coach Cat showed genuine interest in me back to my sophomore year," Preston said in a text message. "I always appreciated that. LFC has tremendous reach with alumni, so there is a great network for post-grad opportunities."

It is beyond the four years of being able to play football for the Foresters that Preston is looking at.

"Football comes and will soon go, but I think this school will give me a great start to the real world," Preston said. "Smaller is better for me personally, regarding the student-teacher ratio and personal involvement in my education."



Preston, who usually begins a season during the triple-digit temperatures of August is looking forward to getting out of the heat after playing and practicing in it for 10 years.

Lake Forest didn't play a fall season, but many of the Arizona crew have been working out on a weekly basis and some from outside the state have joined them for the warmer weather and team bonding. The Foresters are in the Midwest Conference and went 7-3 last year, including 4-1 in North Division play (good for second place).





Unlike athletes at the Division I level, those looking for Division III schools have been able to check out colleges. Alex Culbertson, a wide receiver at Walden Grove, had a visit to Simpson College in Iowa in September. He announced his commitment to the Storm last Tuesday.

"The thing that led me to Simpson was definitely the atmosphere that the school gave to me," Culbertson said in a text message. "I want to be a Criminal Justice major and meeting a professor and talking to them about it was a great way to understand more about their academics. Meeting coaches and knowing that I will fit in there really helped me decide.



The 5-9, 180-pounder plays in the slot and caught a touchdown pass against Sahuaro. Walden Grove (3-1) had its last three games canceled as Southern Arizona opted to end its modified football season early.

Simpson is a member of the American Rivers Conference, which recently announced a schedule for football as it's being moved from fall to next spring. The Storm will play three games against A-R-C competition. The team won't leave the state of Iowa as it has road games at Buena Vista and Central on March 27 and April 3, respectively. Simpson will have its lone home game (and Senior Day) on April 10 against Coe. The Storm went 5-5 last year, defeating Buena Vista and falling to Central and Coe.

