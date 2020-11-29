ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/29

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/29
Cibola tight end Hoffmeyer gets Division I scholarship offer from Air Force
UPDATED: 11/29/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.
The Mountain West Conference has entered the recruiting radar for Liam Hoffmeyer as the Air Force Academy became his first FBS offer last Monday. The 6-4, 240-pound tight end had an abbreviated senior season at Cibola (3-1). In those four games, Hoffmeyer played on both sides of the ball and caught 16 passes for 279 yards. He also made nine tackles on defense. Hoffmeyer is extremely motivated, was a state champion wrestler at 195 pounds last year, and carries a 4.05 GPA. He is being recruited by USAFA tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch, who held the same position with Tampa Bay in the XFL earlier this year. Air Force will play for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Dec. 19 at Army. The Falcons have already defeated Navy this season. Air Force (2-2) did not play on this Thanksgiving week as its home game against Colorado State was canceled due to COVID-19 case counts among CSU players and staff. This week, the Falcons will travel to Utah State (1-4) for a Thursday night game. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast at 7:30 p.m.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/22):
Casteel linebacker Jaxson Sherwood received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Catalina Foothills tight end Garrick Krautz received offers from Lake Forest, Chadron State (Neb.), and Morehead State (Ky.).
Marcos de Niza linebacker Jacob Irick received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from Ottawa.
Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
North Canyon quarterback Caleb Wilkins received an offer from Ottawa.
Cienega cornerback Qwestin Litz received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Saguaro offensive guard Case Wiggins received an offer from San Diego.
Canyon del Oro safety Ethan Seppala received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Gustavus Adophus (Minn.).
Hamilton safety Chris Trojan received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Buena offensive tackle Dominic Avant received an offer from Tabor (Kans.).
O'Connor kicker Jackson Boersma received his first offer from Gustavus Adolphus.
Cienega cornerback Traivian Denetso received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus.
Chaparral wide receiver Capri Hamilton received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Liberty offensive tackle Kyle Sfarcioc received an offer from Morehead State.
Yuma Catholic wide receiver Jonah Leon received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Horizon cornerback Daveun Moton received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Buena Vista.
Sunrise Mountain safety Bryce Cord received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Highland quarterback Taylor Siren received an offer from Ottawa.
Millennium running back Jaylen Hawkins received his first offer from Tabor.
Desert Edge offensive guard Ethan Saldana received an offer from Ottawa.
Chaparral running back Jared Williams received an offer from Ottawa.
Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from Ottawa.
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Micah Scott received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Nebraska Wesleyan.
Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Ottawa.
Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
Sierra Linda wide receiver Jan Ruiz received an offer from Ottawa.
Nogales cornerback Heriberto Barnett received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Desert Ridge tight end Jake Kostoryz received his first offers from Buena Vista and Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Blue Ridge offensive guard Dimitri Munch received his first offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon wide receiver Daniel Redmond received an offer from Allegheny.
Desert Mountain offensive tackle Heath Henderson received an offer from Ottawa.
Fountain Hills quarterback Shane Davenport received an offer from Ottawa.
Estrella Foothills quarterback Ty Perry received an offer from Oklahoma Pandhandle State.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, St. Olaf, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke
Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian
Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Rocky Mountain
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian
Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico
Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage
Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, South Dakota State
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell
Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Judson, Simpson
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Jamestown
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso
John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound
Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Wooster
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Eastern New Mexico, Trine
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Simpson
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Nebraska Wesleyan
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): Tabor
Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego
Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Air Force, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International
Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Saint Mary (Kans.), St. Norbert
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon
Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Jake Kosotryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Morehead State, Nebraska Wesleyan
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson
PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Ottawa, St. Olaf
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Southwest Minnesota State
Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian
Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor
Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian
Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa
Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Ottawa
Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster
Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Saint Mary (Kans.)
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevainui Neher - Chandler (C): Drake, Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State
Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon
Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Mary, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata
Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah
Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Rocky Mountain
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane
Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Morehead State, San Diego
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson
Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, Tabor
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone
Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, New Mexico, Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield
Ironwood Ridge defensive back Cook commits to Morehead State
UPDATED: 11/29/20
The abrupt shutdown of the football season in Pima County led to Dylan Cook focusing his attention towards his collegiate decision.
The Ironwood Ridge safety committed to Morehead State last Tuesday.
"They have a great coaching staff that's been in contact with me throughout this whole year," Cook said in a text message. "Also, they have a great criminal justice program, which was exactly what I was looking for."
Cook (6-2, 205) was a Second Team All-5A Southern Region selection as a junior. In 2020, the Nighthawks played just two games. In what ended up being his final game, Cook had a 25-yard reception against Canyon del Oro.
Morehead State, located in Kentucky, was the first Division I school to offer Cook, doing so in April. He also held offers from Carroll, Northern State, and South Dakota School of Mines.
Morehead State is in the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which has endorsed a six-game schedule to be played this upcoming spring. If conditions allow, it is slated to take place between March 13 and April 17. Last year, the Eagles finished 5-7.
Northern Arizona continues to remain active in recruiting athletes from within the state and the Lumberjacks received commitments from three linemen this week.
Dante Smith, Caiden Miles, and Andrew Mason each announced their intentions to attend school and play for the Big Sky program up in Flagstaff.
Smith is a 6-3, 280-pound lineman at Desert Ridge. He was a First Team All-6A Central Region choice on the offensive line as a junior. NAU is recruiting him as a defensive tackle.
"The program is amazing," Smith said in a text message. "It's close to home, great coaches, and the interest they had in me was not just as a football player, but as a person."
Smith had 19 tackles in six games for the Jaguars, along with two sacks. He also had a unique two-interception game in a win over Mountain Ridge last month.
Miles is a 6-4, 290-pound offensive tackle at Centennial. He initially committed to UNLV back in May. However, the Rebels offered a junior college player and if he took it, that was going to be Miles' scholarship spot. NAU contacted him immediately after hearing the news. Miles likes being relatively close to home as the pandemic continues.
"I didn't know how going far away would fare," Miles said. "The coaches are absolutely amazing."
Miles was recruited by offensive line coach Bob Connelly. He is looking into studying physical therapy.
Mason is a 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle at Perry. He was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection on the offensive line as a junior. He brings the combination of size and speed and announced his commitment on Sunday.
"I have created a great relationship with the coaches and I love what they are doing with their program," Mason said in a text message. "I love their campus and saw myself succeeding up at NAU."
The Lumberjacks have now received commitments from 10 seniors from Arizona.
NAU conducted a fall camp earlier this month in preparation for its season opener on Feb. 27 vs. Montana in the Walkup Skydome. There are two bye weeks built into a six-game schedule for the conference. The FCS playoffs, which are being reduced from 24 to 16 teams this season, will begin on April 24. The Lumberjacks finished 4-8 last year.
Chaparral is on to the 6A semifinals this week and so is offensive tackle Mason Osborn. The 6-4, 310-pound lineman has helped the Firebirds average almost 37 points per game this season. Osborn has also decided on a college.
Osborn will be getting away from the big city and settling in up in Aberdeen, South Dakota and playing Division II football at Northern State. He visited the school a couple weeks ago.
"The coaches were great and it felt like a family while I was up there," Osborn said in a text message. "It's a nice small college campus, which I enjoy."
Northern State (enrollment 3,600) is only a little larger than Chaparral (enrollment 2,350). He selected the Wolves over six other schools.
Osborn has been a volunteer coach for the past four years in the local junior football program.
Northern State didn't get to have a fall football season, but the team did hold an intrasquad scrimmage last month at Swisher Field. The Wolves compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and finished 6-5 in 2019.
Another offensive lineman continuing on in the semifinals is Hayden Preston. The 6-2, 240-pound tackle will be trying to get Campo Verde back to the 5A title game this Friday. Preston has committed to Lake Forest College in Illinois, which has been a haven for many Arizona recruits over the past few years.
Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro has a roster for his Division III program that includes a whopping 38 players from Arizona high schools.
"Coach Cat showed genuine interest in me back to my sophomore year," Preston said in a text message. "I always appreciated that. LFC has tremendous reach with alumni, so there is a great network for post-grad opportunities."
It is beyond the four years of being able to play football for the Foresters that Preston is looking at.
"Football comes and will soon go, but I think this school will give me a great start to the real world," Preston said. "Smaller is better for me personally, regarding the student-teacher ratio and personal involvement in my education."
Preston, who usually begins a season during the triple-digit temperatures of August is looking forward to getting out of the heat after playing and practicing in it for 10 years.
Lake Forest didn't play a fall season, but many of the Arizona crew have been working out on a weekly basis and some from outside the state have joined them for the warmer weather and team bonding. The Foresters are in the Midwest Conference and went 7-3 last year, including 4-1 in North Division play (good for second place).
Unlike athletes at the Division I level, those looking for Division III schools have been able to check out colleges. Alex Culbertson, a wide receiver at Walden Grove, had a visit to Simpson College in Iowa in September. He announced his commitment to the Storm last Tuesday.
"The thing that led me to Simpson was definitely the atmosphere that the school gave to me," Culbertson said in a text message. "I want to be a Criminal Justice major and meeting a professor and talking to them about it was a great way to understand more about their academics. Meeting coaches and knowing that I will fit in there really helped me decide.
The 5-9, 180-pounder plays in the slot and caught a touchdown pass against Sahuaro. Walden Grove (3-1) had its last three games canceled as Southern Arizona opted to end its modified football season early.
Simpson is a member of the American Rivers Conference, which recently announced a schedule for football as it's being moved from fall to next spring. The Storm will play three games against A-R-C competition. The team won't leave the state of Iowa as it has road games at Buena Vista and Central on March 27 and April 3, respectively. Simpson will have its lone home game (and Senior Day) on April 10 against Coe. The Storm went 5-5 last year, defeating Buena Vista and falling to Central and Coe.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
BYU COUGARS
Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES
Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler
SIMPSON STORM
Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Rashan Adams (CB) - Centennial
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
USC TROJANS
Saia Mapakaitolo (OT) - Red Mountain
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel