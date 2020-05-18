Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/17
West Virginia State offers running back Cisneros from Boulder Creek
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least June 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Jacob Cisneros made First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region at both running back and kick returner. The 5-10, 195-pounder at Boulder Creek received an offer from West Virginia State on Sunday. Cisneros was Arizona Varsity's choice as our 6A Breakout Player of the Year after rushing for 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior year. In special teams, he averaged 31 yards per kick return and brought two back for scores. Cisneros also carries a 3.5 GPA. As things stand for now, West Virginia State will open the season at home against Shippensburg (Pa.) on Sept. 5. That will be followed by nine conference games against fellow Mountain East Conference (Div. II) schools. The Yellow Jackets finished 7-4 last season and played for the MEC championship. The seven conference wins were the most for WVSU in its history. It was also the school's third straight winning season.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Simpson, Trine
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Simpson
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): St. Francis, Trine
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Simpson
David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech, St. Francis
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Western New Mexico
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Simpson
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): St. Norbert, Trine
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Simpson, Trine
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Saint John's (Minn.)
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, Utah, Yale
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Simpson, St. Norbert
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Saint John's, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, Southern Utah
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Ironwood quarterback Haskell commits to San Diego State
In a commitment video, Will Haskell made it clear he's not a wide receiver, not a running back, not a defensive back, but a quarterback. He ended it with an announcement that he will be headed to San Diego State.
The 6-4, 210-pound signal caller used both his arms and his legs to lead Ironwood to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Haskell attempted just 17 passes per game, but completed them at a 60 percent clip. He threw just four interceptions. The deception for opposing defenses was wondering if he would take off and run it. Haskell had the most carries among the Eagles with 106 and he rushed for 965 yards (9.1 yds/carry) and 14 touchdowns.
Combine those 14 TDs with his passing numbers and Haskell accounted for 34 touchdowns last season.
Haskell first saw action as a freshman at Deer Valley, appearing in five games. He transferred to Ironwood prior to his sophomore year. After sitting the first half of the year, he started the remainder of the season. The highlight performance was a 202-yard rushing effort against Sunnyslope.
San Diego State was the fifth of six Division I schools to offer Haskell, doing so in late February. He is the third quarterback in the Class of 2021 to commit, and ninth athlete from Arizona overall.
San Diego State finished with a 10-3 record last season, which was its fourth year with double-digit wins over the previous five. For the 10th straight year, there was a bowl game at the end (a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl). Following the season, head coach Rocky Long retired and Brady Hoke was chosen to replace him. Hoke, who previously coached at The Mesa in 2009-10, has 34 years of coaching experience. In addition to SDSU, he has been a head coach at Ball State and Michigan.
Despite having a new coaching staff, Washington State has come to the desert and successfully recruited an offensive lineman for the third straight season.
Casteel offensive tackle Brock Dieu announced his commitment to the Cougars via Twitter on Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 280-pound offensive tackle has played on varsity since his freshman year, when he was named to the All-3A state team. Dieu has seen his school choices continue to rise as the Colts have climbed from 3A to the 5A semifinals in 2019 and their first year in 6A this fall.
"For me, it was the overall best fit from the education standpoint to the football standpoint," Dieu said in a text message.
A three-sport athlete (wrestling and track), Dieu will be reunited with Class of 2019 Casteel alum Gunner Cruz, a quarterback at Washington State.
The past two classes, the Cougars have signed offensive linemen Hunter and Dylan Mayginnes from Hamilton.
On the field, Dieu brings pure nastiness. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron broke down his film and spoke to Dieu's position coach.
Off the field, Dieu is an excellent student that carries a 4.0 GPA. He plans to study Mechanical Engineering in Pullman. He received his offer from the Cougars in late March and hasn't set foot on campus yet, but did take a virtual tour. He's looking forward to a different environment than the Valley.
"The biggest thing (that stood out) was probably the small town college feel of it," Dieu said.
He is the second offensive lineman committed to WSU for this class.
Washington State hired former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich in January. Rolovich led the Rainbow Warriors to their first 10-win season since 2010 last year. The new offensive line coach, Nick Weber, was with Rolovich the past two seasons in Honolulu. Weber brings 38 years of coaching experience including time at UCLA and Oregon State. The Cougars finished 6-7 last season and played in the Cheez-It Bowl in Downtown Phoenix. Wazzu became bowl eligible with a wild 54-53 victory at home over Oregon State in November. There were 48 points scored in the fourth quarter alone and QB Anthony Gordon was 50-of-68 for 606 yards and threw six touchdowns.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel