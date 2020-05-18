This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Jacob Cisneros made First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region at both running back and kick returner. The 5-10, 195-pounder at Boulder Creek received an offer from West Virginia State on Sunday. Cisneros was Arizona Varsity's choice as our 6A Breakout Player of the Year after rushing for 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior year. In special teams, he averaged 31 yards per kick return and brought two back for scores. Cisneros also carries a 3.5 GPA. As things stand for now, West Virginia State will open the season at home against Shippensburg (Pa.) on Sept. 5. That will be followed by nine conference games against fellow Mountain East Conference (Div. II) schools. The Yellow Jackets finished 7-4 last season and played for the MEC championship. The seven conference wins were the most for WVSU in its history. It was also the school's third straight winning season.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least June 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

In a commitment video, Will Haskell made it clear he's not a wide receiver, not a running back, not a defensive back, but a quarterback. He ended it with an announcement that he will be headed to San Diego State.

The 6-4, 210-pound signal caller used both his arms and his legs to lead Ironwood to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Haskell attempted just 17 passes per game, but completed them at a 60 percent clip. He threw just four interceptions. The deception for opposing defenses was wondering if he would take off and run it. Haskell had the most carries among the Eagles with 106 and he rushed for 965 yards (9.1 yds/carry) and 14 touchdowns.

Combine those 14 TDs with his passing numbers and Haskell accounted for 34 touchdowns last season.

Haskell first saw action as a freshman at Deer Valley, appearing in five games. He transferred to Ironwood prior to his sophomore year. After sitting the first half of the year, he started the remainder of the season. The highlight performance was a 202-yard rushing effort against Sunnyslope.

San Diego State was the fifth of six Division I schools to offer Haskell, doing so in late February. He is the third quarterback in the Class of 2021 to commit, and ninth athlete from Arizona overall.



San Diego State finished with a 10-3 record last season, which was its fourth year with double-digit wins over the previous five. For the 10th straight year, there was a bowl game at the end (a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl). Following the season, head coach Rocky Long retired and Brady Hoke was chosen to replace him. Hoke, who previously coached at The Mesa in 2009-10, has 34 years of coaching experience. In addition to SDSU, he has been a head coach at Ball State and Michigan.







Despite having a new coaching staff, Washington State has come to the desert and successfully recruited an offensive lineman for the third straight season.

Casteel offensive tackle Brock Dieu announced his commitment to the Cougars via Twitter on Wednesday.



The 6-foot, 280-pound offensive tackle has played on varsity since his freshman year, when he was named to the All-3A state team. Dieu has seen his school choices continue to rise as the Colts have climbed from 3A to the 5A semifinals in 2019 and their first year in 6A this fall.



"For me, it was the overall best fit from the education standpoint to the football standpoint," Dieu said in a text message.



A three-sport athlete (wrestling and track), Dieu will be reunited with Class of 2019 Casteel alum Gunner Cruz, a quarterback at Washington State.

The past two classes, the Cougars have signed offensive linemen Hunter and Dylan Mayginnes from Hamilton.



On the field, Dieu brings pure nastiness. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron broke down his film and spoke to Dieu's position coach.

Off the field, Dieu is an excellent student that carries a 4.0 GPA. He plans to study Mechanical Engineering in Pullman. He received his offer from the Cougars in late March and hasn't set foot on campus yet, but did take a virtual tour. He's looking forward to a different environment than the Valley.

"The biggest thing (that stood out) was probably the small town college feel of it," Dieu said.

He is the second offensive lineman committed to WSU for this class.



Washington State hired former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich in January. Rolovich led the Rainbow Warriors to their first 10-win season since 2010 last year. The new offensive line coach, Nick Weber, was with Rolovich the past two seasons in Honolulu. Weber brings 38 years of coaching experience including time at UCLA and Oregon State. The Cougars finished 6-7 last season and played in the Cheez-It Bowl in Downtown Phoenix. Wazzu became bowl eligible with a wild 54-53 victory at home over Oregon State in November. There were 48 points scored in the fourth quarter alone and QB Anthony Gordon was 50-of-68 for 606 yards and threw six touchdowns.

