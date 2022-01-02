Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/1

UPDATED: 1/1/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

With the playoffs completed and my vacation taken, we've entered the offseason. That means we go back to daily updates here on the Recruiting Page. Keep checking Arizona Varsity for the latest updates leading up to National Signing Day the first Wednesday of February.

Mississippi State extended an offer to Horizon kicker Grady Gross on Friday. He was named a finalist for Arizona Varsity's 5A awards as both a kicker and a punter. This season, while helping the Huskies to their first conference title in 27 years, Gross was a perfect 68-of-68 in extra points and nailed 12-of-15 field goals with a long of 52 against Apollo. He also averaged 45.7 yards per punt. On Sunday, he will represent Arizona at the Under Armour All-American Game at noon on ESPN. Mississippi State played in a bowl game for the 12th straight season in 2021. The Bulldogs were in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, and while they fell to Texas Tech, they still finished 7-6 with three wins over Top 25 competition.



Here's the rest of the offers since Dec. 23:



Coolidge cornerback Augustin Chiang received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Lake Havasu slotback Cody Pellaton received offers from McPherson, Bethel College (Kans.), and Presentation (S. Dak.).

Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryce Chen received offers from Ottawa (Ariz.) and Simpson (Iowa).

Salpointe running back Anthony Wilhite received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Arizona Christian, and Presentation.

Horizon safety Dylan Murray received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Red Mountain running back Josiah Villanueva received an offer from Southern Virginia.

Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received offers from Buena Vista, McPherson, and Arizona Christian.

Mountain Pointe wide receiver Terryon Rowe received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Round Valley running back Seth Wiltbank received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Ironwood Ridge offensive tackle Sam Benjamin received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Tabor (Kans.).

Paradise Valley offensive tackle Armando Nieves received an offer from Fort Lewis.

St. Mary's quarterback Nick Martinez received offers from Clarke (Iowa), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), and McPherson.

Horizon quarterback Skyler Partridge received an offer from Buena Vista.

Mesquite running back/defensive end Blake Corner received offers from Morningside (Iowa) and Culver-Stockton.

Morenci safety Brendon Enriquez received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Westwood cornerback Jolani Turner received his first offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).

Thatcher offensive tackle Jacob Mattice received offers from Fort Lewis and Presentation.

Sabino wide receiver Isiah Aguirre received offers from Ottawa (Ariz.), Bellarmine (Ky.), Puget Sound (Wash.), Willamette (Ore.), and Simpson.

O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received offers from Fort Lewis and Simpson.

Coconino running back Andy Ruiz received an offer from McPherson.

Sabino safety Nezayah Stubblefield received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Buena linebacker Rhubin Harris received his first offer from Hastings.

Desert Vista safety Tavian Dennis received an offer from Avila (Mo.).

Yuma Catholic linebacker Dezmend Esquivel received offers from Ottawa (Kans.) and Presentation.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Quintin Robinson received offers from Simpson, Ottawa (Ariz.), and Dakota State.

Northwest Christian linebacker Alex Jeffries received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Kellis wide receiver John Ojeda received an offer from Misericordia (Pa.).

Goldwater cornerback Christopher Coty received an offer from Quincy (Ill.).

Basha defensive end Ethan Otero received his first offer from Buena Vista.

Marana Mountain View linebaker Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet received an offer from Connecticut.

La Joya safety Dwight Williams received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Coconino defensive end Matias Ortiz received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Walden Grove offensive tackle Justin Shehow received an offer from McPherson.

Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received offers from McPherson and Southwestern College (Kans.).

Deer Valley wide receiver Ty Thomas received offers from Jamestown and Presentation.

Desert Edge cornerback Breshaun Brown received offers from Western New Mexico and Rocky Mountain.

Salpointe wide receiver Bryce Robinson received his first offer from Presentation.

Marana offensived tackle Ben Evans received an offer from McPherson.

Brophy quarterback Elijah Warner received an offer from Temple.

Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received offers from Anderson (Ind.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), and Presentation.

Yuma Catholic wide receiver Austin Rush received an offer from Presentation.

Saguaro safety Thomas DeChesaro received an offer from Western New Mexico.

River Valley athlete Rivelino Pacheco received an offer from Widener (Pa.).

Deer Valley offensive tackle Isayah Romero received offers from McPherson and Dakota State.

Marana Mountain View punter Rowen Coulombe received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Queen Creek wide receiver Kirice Blakley received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Presentation.

Williams Field safety Donovan Guyton received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Salpointe center Carlos Gonzalez received an offer from Presentation.

Desert Ridge long snapper Brayden Starmer received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Tanque Verde defensive end CJ Lopez received an offer from Presentation.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Presentation.

Cactus Shadows linebacker Jacob Steward recevied an offer from Simpson.

Red Mountain linebacker Skylar Edmonds received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Valley Vista defensive end Preston Tucker received his first offer from Presentation.

Saguaro linebacker Cannen Siegel received an offer from Millersville (Pa.).

Rincon tight end Matthew Carr received his first offer from Simpson.

Valley Vista cornerback Daniel Do-Tran recevied an offer from Presentation.

River Valley running back Zach Hammett received an offer from Presentation.

ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Elijah Peters received an offer from McPherson.

River Valley linebacker Ryan Mattheson received an offer from McPherson.

Casa Grande wide receiver Demetrius Garrett received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Highland defensive end Tautua Pauga received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Mesa Mountain View defensive end Gabriwel Grutzmacher received his first offer from Sioux Falls.

Salpointe defensive tackle Jace Springer received his first offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Presentation.

O'Connor kicker Christian Makanoeich received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Apollo offensive tackle Isaiah Hosler received his first offer from Dakota State.

Marana Mountain View offensive tackle Pablo Pena received an offer from Dakota State.

Chaparral linebacker CJ Eastwood received an offer from Simpson.

Boulder Creek linebacker Carter Cameron received his first offer from Simpson.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.