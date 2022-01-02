Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/1
Mississippi State offers Horizon kicker Gross
UPDATED: 1/1/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
With the playoffs completed and my vacation taken, we've entered the offseason. That means we go back to daily updates here on the Recruiting Page. Keep checking Arizona Varsity for the latest updates leading up to National Signing Day the first Wednesday of February.
Mississippi State extended an offer to Horizon kicker Grady Gross on Friday. He was named a finalist for Arizona Varsity's 5A awards as both a kicker and a punter. This season, while helping the Huskies to their first conference title in 27 years, Gross was a perfect 68-of-68 in extra points and nailed 12-of-15 field goals with a long of 52 against Apollo. He also averaged 45.7 yards per punt. On Sunday, he will represent Arizona at the Under Armour All-American Game at noon on ESPN. Mississippi State played in a bowl game for the 12th straight season in 2021. The Bulldogs were in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, and while they fell to Texas Tech, they still finished 7-6 with three wins over Top 25 competition.
Here's the rest of the offers since Dec. 23:
Coolidge cornerback Augustin Chiang received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).
Lake Havasu slotback Cody Pellaton received offers from McPherson, Bethel College (Kans.), and Presentation (S. Dak.).
Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryce Chen received offers from Ottawa (Ariz.) and Simpson (Iowa).
Salpointe running back Anthony Wilhite received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Arizona Christian, and Presentation.
Horizon safety Dylan Murray received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Red Mountain running back Josiah Villanueva received an offer from Southern Virginia.
Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received offers from Buena Vista, McPherson, and Arizona Christian.
Mountain Pointe wide receiver Terryon Rowe received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Round Valley running back Seth Wiltbank received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Ironwood Ridge offensive tackle Sam Benjamin received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Tabor (Kans.).
Paradise Valley offensive tackle Armando Nieves received an offer from Fort Lewis.
St. Mary's quarterback Nick Martinez received offers from Clarke (Iowa), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), and McPherson.
Horizon quarterback Skyler Partridge received an offer from Buena Vista.
Mesquite running back/defensive end Blake Corner received offers from Morningside (Iowa) and Culver-Stockton.
Morenci safety Brendon Enriquez received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).
Westwood cornerback Jolani Turner received his first offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).
Thatcher offensive tackle Jacob Mattice received offers from Fort Lewis and Presentation.
Sabino wide receiver Isiah Aguirre received offers from Ottawa (Ariz.), Bellarmine (Ky.), Puget Sound (Wash.), Willamette (Ore.), and Simpson.
O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received offers from Fort Lewis and Simpson.
Coconino running back Andy Ruiz received an offer from McPherson.
Sabino safety Nezayah Stubblefield received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Buena linebacker Rhubin Harris received his first offer from Hastings.
Desert Vista safety Tavian Dennis received an offer from Avila (Mo.).
Yuma Catholic linebacker Dezmend Esquivel received offers from Ottawa (Kans.) and Presentation.
Desert Edge offensive tackle Quintin Robinson received offers from Simpson, Ottawa (Ariz.), and Dakota State.
Northwest Christian linebacker Alex Jeffries received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Kellis wide receiver John Ojeda received an offer from Misericordia (Pa.).
Goldwater cornerback Christopher Coty received an offer from Quincy (Ill.).
Basha defensive end Ethan Otero received his first offer from Buena Vista.
Marana Mountain View linebaker Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet received an offer from Connecticut.
La Joya safety Dwight Williams received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Coconino defensive end Matias Ortiz received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Walden Grove offensive tackle Justin Shehow received an offer from McPherson.
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received offers from McPherson and Southwestern College (Kans.).
Deer Valley wide receiver Ty Thomas received offers from Jamestown and Presentation.
Desert Edge cornerback Breshaun Brown received offers from Western New Mexico and Rocky Mountain.
Salpointe wide receiver Bryce Robinson received his first offer from Presentation.
Marana offensived tackle Ben Evans received an offer from McPherson.
Brophy quarterback Elijah Warner received an offer from Temple.
Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received offers from Anderson (Ind.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), and Presentation.
Yuma Catholic wide receiver Austin Rush received an offer from Presentation.
Saguaro safety Thomas DeChesaro received an offer from Western New Mexico.
River Valley athlete Rivelino Pacheco received an offer from Widener (Pa.).
Deer Valley offensive tackle Isayah Romero received offers from McPherson and Dakota State.
Marana Mountain View punter Rowen Coulombe received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Queen Creek wide receiver Kirice Blakley received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Presentation.
Williams Field safety Donovan Guyton received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Salpointe center Carlos Gonzalez received an offer from Presentation.
Desert Ridge long snapper Brayden Starmer received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Tanque Verde defensive end CJ Lopez received an offer from Presentation.
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Presentation.
Cactus Shadows linebacker Jacob Steward recevied an offer from Simpson.
Red Mountain linebacker Skylar Edmonds received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).
Valley Vista defensive end Preston Tucker received his first offer from Presentation.
Saguaro linebacker Cannen Siegel received an offer from Millersville (Pa.).
Rincon tight end Matthew Carr received his first offer from Simpson.
Valley Vista cornerback Daniel Do-Tran recevied an offer from Presentation.
River Valley running back Zach Hammett received an offer from Presentation.
ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Elijah Peters received an offer from McPherson.
River Valley linebacker Ryan Mattheson received an offer from McPherson.
Casa Grande wide receiver Demetrius Garrett received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Highland defensive end Tautua Pauga received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Mesa Mountain View defensive end Gabriwel Grutzmacher received his first offer from Sioux Falls.
Salpointe defensive tackle Jace Springer received his first offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Presentation.
O'Connor kicker Christian Makanoeich received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Apollo offensive tackle Isaiah Hosler received his first offer from Dakota State.
Marana Mountain View offensive tackle Pablo Pena received an offer from Dakota State.
Chaparral linebacker CJ Eastwood received an offer from Simpson.
Boulder Creek linebacker Carter Cameron received his first offer from Simpson.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ripon
Isiah Aguirre - Sabino (WR): Bellarmine, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Midway, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette
Michael Aguirre - Salpointe (WR): Fort Lewis, Presentation
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Greenville, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Luther, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Tabor
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricardo Alaniz - Santa Cruz (RB): Lake Forest
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman
Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)
Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern (Kans.)
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Anderson - Canyon View (C): Arizona Christian
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
RJ Armstrong - Buena (WR): Dakota State
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, UPPER IOWA, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): Alabama State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State
Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Tabor
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Jase Barksdale - Yuma Catholic (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Darin Barrows - Liberty (TE): Buena Vista, Hastings, Lake Forest, Simpson
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Simpson, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Beauer - Corona del Sol (DE): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, MINOT STATE, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Sam Benjamin - Ironwood Ridge (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Fort Lewis
Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Lake Forest, OBERLIN, Willamette
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Valley City State
Brock Biley - North Canyon (RB): Ottawa
Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Kirice Blakley - Queen Creek (WR): Ottawa
Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny
Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson, Western New Mexico
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Rocky Mountain, St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Connecticut, Idaho, Ohio, Portland State, Vanderbilt
Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Simpson
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEVADA, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Valley City State
Max Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Adams State
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Crown, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling
Tyler Brooks - Chandler (WR): Ottawa
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Minot State, Northern State, Rocky Mountain, Wesern New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): CARROLL, Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): Hillsdale (preferred walk-on), St. Norbert, Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Carter Cameron - Boulder Creek (LB): Simpson
Xayden Campos - Valley Vista (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson
Caden Cantrell - Snowflake (QB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nichols, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette
Matthew Carr - Rincon (TE): Simpson
Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Ottawa
Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Louis Cheno Jr. - Sierra Linda (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, McPherson, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, CSU-Pueblo, San Diego
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Southern Virginia
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Josh Consavage - Cienega (DE): Hastings
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Cook - Miami (RB): LUTHER
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Blake Corner - Mesquite (RB/DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Morningside, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Norwich, Ottawa
Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway, Ottawa, Quincy
Rowen Coulombe - Marana Mountain View (P): Ottawa
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Greenville, Hamline, Muskingum, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Braden Croteau - Liberty (OG): Lake Forest
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Lyon, Puget Sound
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Adams State, Iowa State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Alabama State, Lewis & Clark, Millikin
Adam Delk - Apollo (OG): Misericordia
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): Avila, Ottawa, San Diego State
Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown, Simpson
Ahmadou Dieng - San Tan Charter (OT): Ottawa
Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): Culver-Stockton, La Verne
Daniel Do-Tran - Valley Vista (CB): Presentation, Simpson
Collin Doucette - Flagstaff (LB): Avila, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark
CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): George Fox, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
Alejandro Echavarria - Saguaro (LB): Buena Vista ofer
Christian Echeverry - Westview (WR): Simpson
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State, Sioux Falls
Kaden Eichinger - Tanque Verde (WR): Hastings, Simpson
Devon Elliott - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Wooster
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Brendon Enriquez - Morenci (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hastings, Luther, New Haven (preferred walk-on)
Dezmend Esquivel - Yuma Catholic (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Midway, Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Wooster
Ben Evans - Marana (OT): McPherson, St. Olaf
Alberto Faena - South Mountain (DT): Rocky Mountain
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Simpson, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Patrick Fleming - Cienega (LB): Grinnell
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State, Rice, Weber State
Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, McPherson, Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll,
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin
Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Midway, Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): Carroll, Cornell Coll. (Iowa)
Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Ottawa, St. Ambrose
Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaikoanui Gagarin - O'Connor (LB): Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert
Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary
Jeremiah Garcia - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Mayville State
Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Valley City State
Demetrius Garrett - Casa Grande (WR): Wooster
Jacob Garrison - Centennial (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ripon
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, WASHINGTON (MO.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota State, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon
Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke, Presentation
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), College of Idaho, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Michigan, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Willamette
Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Jackson Green - Pinnacle (K): Ottawa
Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Mississippi State, Syracuse
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nico Grundy - Verrado (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Grutzmacher - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Sioux Falls
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force, Western New Mexico
Alan Hacegaba - Mohave (WR): Carthage, Mayville State
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Anderson, Clarke, George Fox, Gustavus Adolphus, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown, Simpson, Tabor
Ryan Hammer - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Cal Lutheran, Carthage, Dakota State, Davenport, Tabor
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Buena Vista, Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest, McPherson, Midway, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Presentation, Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
CJ Hangartner - Cienega (WR): Clarke, Simpson
Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista, Hastings, Lewis & Clark
Rhubin Harris - Buena (LB): Hastings
Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster
Amari Harrison - North Canyon (QB): Ottawa
Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
Jamere Haskell - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Tyler Haynie - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
EJ Hernandez - Bisbee (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Hastings, Simpson
Gunnar Hernandez - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon, Simpson, Wooster
Mason Hill - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Peyton Hines - Bradshaw Mountain (OG): Mayville State
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, TULANE, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Isaiah Hosler - Apollo (OT): Dakota State
Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake, San Diego
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Hastings, LAKE FOREST, Mayville State, Wooster
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Alex Jeffries - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, McPherson
Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Grinnell, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, Ripon
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): CSU-Pueblo, Sioux Falls, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Air Force, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Valparaiso
Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Mary, San Diego
John Keenan - Valley Vista (FS): Simpson
Johnathan Kennedy - Liberty (WR): Clarke, Simpson
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Western Colorado
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Miles Kinney - Empire (QB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southwestern (Kans.)
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark
Hunter Kronengold - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Westminster, Whittier
Braeden LaCombe - Mountain Ridge (K/P): Mayville State
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Lakeland, Northern Michigan, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jakwon Lamb - Chandler (FS): Ottawa
Jake Lambert - Empire (RB/LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Hastings
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, Washington State, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, McPherson, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CROWN, Lyon, Midway, Rose-Hulman
Marius Lester - Sabino (LB): Culver-Stockton, Midway
Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista
Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): CARROLL, Ottawa (Kans.)
CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Presentation, Simpson
Fabia Lopez - Desert Edge (WR): Ottawa
Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, CSU-Pueblo, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, NORTHERN ARIZONA Presbyterian
Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Avila, Buena Vista, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lawrence Tech, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)
Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), RIPON
Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Michael Mara - Centennial (WR): Lawrence
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Simpson
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, NORTHERN STATE, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): Ottawa, St. Norbert
Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, McPherson, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Maddox Matheny - ALA-Gilbert North (DE): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Simpson
Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Muskingum
Jacob Mattice - Thatcher (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Presenation
Robert Maultsby - Sabino (WR): Midway
Jaylen McCall - Buena (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Ritchie McCormack - Cienega (LB/RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Fort Lewis
Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ivory McFadden - Buena (LB): Wooster
Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mel McLaurin - South Mountain (FS): Wilkes
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Valley City State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Mario Meza - River Valley (LB): Carthage
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
Trevor Miller - Basha (K/P): Rocky Mountain
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther
Levi Miranda - Sabino (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN
Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): CROWN, Culver-Stockton, Misericordia
Garrett Montgomery - Cienega (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson
Carlos Montoya - Sierra Linda (QB): Mayville State
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Moreno - Peoria (WR): McPherson, Midway
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Ezequiel Munoz - Moon Valley (OT): McPherson
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant, Buena Vista
David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis
Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State
Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Hastings, John Carroll, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Meven Obregon - Valley Vista (RB): Buena Vista, Simpson
Oliver Ocampo - Centennial (OG): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Hendrix
Devon Odom - Valley Vista (OT): McPherson
John Ojeda - Kellis (WR): Misericordia, Pacific, Tabor
Anthony Ordaz - Valley Vista (WR): Luther
Matias Ortiz - Coconino (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Ethan Otero - Basha (DE): Buena Vista
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther
Anthony Pacheco - Central (WR): Ottawa
Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Carthage, Clarke, Widener
Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Buena Vista, Simpson, Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, McPherson, Montana Tech, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Tautua Pauga - Highland (DE): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico
Cody Pellaton - Lake Havasu (SB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, McPherson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Presentation, Simpson
Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke, Dakota State, Hastings
Luis Perez - Catalina Foothills (LB): Hastings
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, McPherson, South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CARROLL, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Black Hills State, Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Baptist
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Saint Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Anderson, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lake Forest, Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Simpson
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Jake Price - Peoria (TE): Fort Lewis, Jamestown
Aki Pulu - Cactus (LB): Mayville State
Michael Quartermain - Brophy (TE): Willamette
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State
Carlos Quintero - Flowing Wells (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Raj - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Hastings, Lawrence, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Willamette
Julius Rhodes - Marcos de Niza (WR): Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Prince Robertson - Tonopah Valley (CB): Carthage, Clarke, Dakota State, Hastings
Bryce Robinson - Salpointe (WR): Presentation
Quintin Robinson - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Ottawa, Simpson
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)
Anthony Romano - ALA-Ironwood (WR): Carthage, Clarke, Tabor
Isayah Romero - Deer Valley (OT): Dakota State, McPherson, Simpson
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): MIT, Rose-Hulman
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): McPherson, Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Rush - Yuma Catholic (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation
Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego, Weber State
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Midway, Ottawa, Ripon, Willamette
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, Holy Cross, Navy, New Hampshire, San Diego State, Yale
Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands
Damien Scott - Cesar Chavez (CB): Mayville State
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): DRAKE
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Dean, McPherson, Muskingum, Rockford, Simpson
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest, Millersville
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Texas Tech, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego
Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona
Calvin Snell - Casteel (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gage Solano - River Valley (WR): Buena Vista
Micah Southwick - Moon Valley (QB): Norwich, Simpson
Logan Sowers - Sabino (OG): Midway
Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Michigan
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Simpson
Jace Springer - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Collin Stanton - Payson (LB): Norwich
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State, Western New Mexico
Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
William Stemler - Buena (LB): Dakota State, MidAmerica Nazarene
Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Husson, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nichols, Ottawa, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Stephens - Arizona College Prep (LB): Rose-Hulman
Darnell Stephens - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Cooper Stevens - Highland (OG): Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary, Simpson
Jacob Steward - Cactus Shadows (LB): Arizona Christian, Simpson
Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Nezayah Stubblefield - Sabino (FS): Hastings, Western New Mexico
Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), Tabor
Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, Georgetown
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Idaho State, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa
Tre Tate - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette
Myller Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Alabama A&M, Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Black Hills State, John Carroll, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State
Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Presentation, Simpson
Ethan Tinsley - Horizon (WR/CB): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Jamestown, McPherson, Simpson
Zachary Tolson - Sabino (FB): Hastings, Midway, Rose-Hulman
Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Preston Tucker - Valley Vista (DE): Presentation
Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, McPherson, Norwich, Ottawa (Kans.), Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Jolani Turner - Westwood (CB): Dakota State
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ottawa
Tristan Van Dam - Corona del Sol (CB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Mayville State
Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Southern Virginia
Elijah Villasenor - Cibola (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Oliver Walker - Cactus (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Willamette
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Temple, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso
Timmy Weddell - Hamilton (LB): Culver-Stockton
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Muskingum, Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Northern State, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Tyler Wigglesworth - Mountain Ridge (LS): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Anthony Wilhite - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Hays State (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain
Raef Wilkins - North Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Simpson
Dwight Williams - La Joya (FS): Ottawa
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Wooster
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Seth Wiltbank - Round Valley (RB): Hastings, Ottawa, Presentation
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE
Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan
Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke
Saguaro cornerback Ivan Martin commits to Northern State
UPDATED: 1/1/22
Saguaro cornerback Ivan Martin visited Northern State back in September for the Wolves' inaugural game in their new stadium. It's a place he'll be suiting up in as he committed to NSU last Monday.
"NSU showed me from Day One that it believed in my talents on and off the field," Martin said in a text message. "They never played any games, and were always straight forward with my family and me. They brought me up earlier in the season for an official visit, and I got to hang with the players and coaches before and after the game. You could feel that sense of family, the same sense that I feel at Saguaro."
In his first season as a starter, Martin made 51 tackles and intercepted four passes. One of those picks came in the quarterfinals of the Open against Cactus. The Sabercats went on to win the Open Division state championship.
Northern State closed the 2021 season with a 7-4 record. This was its first year at Dacotah Bank Stadium in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Wolves finished in fifth place overall in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).
Crown College in Minnesota held a Meet and Greet event in Mesa earlier this month. Prospective recruits packed the room to find out information about the Storm football program. The attention to the state is paying off as two players announced their commitments to Crown this week.
Demetri Money and Jimmy Lerblance will both be headed to the Twin Cities area. Money, a wide receiver at Apollo, made big plays for the Hawks as he scored nine touchdowns in his 15 receptions (for 255 yards).
"What led me to be part of the Storm is how much the coaches care about the players," Money said in a text message. "And, the atmosphere that they're creating there."
Lerblance is a cornerback at Benson. He had 28 tackles and intercepted three passes for the Bobcats this season. Lerblance also played some wide receiver and had three touchdowns in just six receptions.
"Crown is very family oriented, they truly care about one another up there," Lerblance said in a text message. "They are a young team that is looking to find their rhythm and I feel I can help them in doing so. I feel I can make an immediate impact in their program."
Crown finished 1-9 this season, but graduates just three seniors and will look to build off the experience from this season. The Storm are in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. III).
Just after midnight on New Year's Eve, Deven Sanchez announced his commitment to Hastings College in Nebraska.
Sanchez played in both sides of the ball for Marana Mountain View and scored five touchdowns for the Mountain Lions this season as a slotback. On defense, he recorded 39 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles from the safety position.
"The coaches have showed love from Day One," Sanchez said in a text message. "Once they came down for the home visit, they talked to me more about all they had to offer and it truly sealed the deal. They have exactly what I want to study (Criminal Justice) and I just can't wait to get there and compete."
Hastings finished 2-8 last season. The Broncos are in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA).
Finally, on Saturday night, Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst committed to Lake Forest. In late November, Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro paid Hurst a home visit. Hurst selected LFC over six other offers.
Lake Forest posted a record of 11-1 this season and won the Midwest Conference (Div. III) title for the first time since 2012. The Foresters were in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. There are many players on the roster from Arizona and two of them were recognized nationally. AJ Jackson (Centennial) was a First Team selection as a returner. He led the nation with 27.6 yards per punt return and had four touchdowns. Dante Esposito (Higley) was a Second Team honoree as a defensive back. He had a team-record eight interceptions.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
Player that have signed are in BOLD
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Johnny Hart (TE) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Cruz Rushing (SS) - Salpointe (walk-on)
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES
Brok Determan (QB) - Benson
BYU COUGARS
Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
CARROLL PIONEERS
Vincent Burgo (DE) - Cactus
Grayson Longfellow (OT) - Dobson
Jordan Pfeiffer (DE) - Sahuaro
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
CROWN STORM
Jimmy Lerblance (CB) - Crown
Demetri Money (WR) - Apollo
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Deven Sanchez (S/SB) - Marana Mountain View
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Jayden Hurst (DT) - Red Mountain
LUTHER NORSE
Justin Cook (RB) - Miami
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Johnny Bellino (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Mikey Castro (RB) - Seton Catholic (walk-on)
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Marcus Lye (K/P) - Brophy
Alexis Sanchez (OG) - Mountain Ridge
Tyler Wigglesworth (LS) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Ivan Martin (CB) - Saguaro
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OBERLIN YEOMEN
Jacob Bennett (OT) - Parker
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
RIPON RED HAWKS
Kyler Manning (LB) - Catalina
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Anthony Lucas (DT) - Chaparral
TULANE GREEN WAVE
Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS
Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON (MO.) BEARS
Xander Georgoulis (RB) - Sunnyslope
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro