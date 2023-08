UPDATED: 8/2/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The month of August begins the buildup to the season for high school football teams. It also starts the recruiting calendar for 2023-24 and for this month, it's a dead period. With the exception of the 48 hours before and after a college home game, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits or their parents. Communication can still occur through phone calls, e-mails, and social media. This runs through September 1 when the evaluation period begins.



All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Campo Verde running back Athan Ferber hauled in his second offer on Monday as he got one from Grinnell College. The 5-9, 180-pound back missed four games, but still managed to accumulate 788 yards in just seven (112.6 yards/game) while scoring nine touchdowns. A three-sport athlete, Ferber also wrestles and runs track. An excellent student, Ferber has already earned a pair of 5's on his AP exams (and carries a 4.5 GPA). Grinnell is located in Iowa and the Pioneers play in the Midwest Conference (Div. III). Grinnell opens on the road at Lyon (Ark.) on Sept. 2. The Pioneers finished 2-6 last season.

Idaho became the second offer for Ryan Jezioro on Wednesday. The 6-4, 190-pounder is a wide receiver at Liberty. In limited varsity action for the Lions last season, he made catches in three games. With graduation and a transfer out, Jezioro will get more chances in his senior year. Last spring, he competed on the track team for the Lions in the 100, 200, hurdles, and high jump. He cleared 5-8 at a meet in April. Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten (a Saguaro alum) was named to the Walter Payton Preseason Watch List. Last year, Hatten set the school record for touchdowns in a season (16). With 24 career TDs, he is just four away from holding that record. The Vandals opened camp on Monday and will open on the road in Texas at Lamar on Thursday, Aug. 31. Idaho finished 7-5 last season (6-2 in the Big Sky Conference).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.