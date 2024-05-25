Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 5/24
Duke offers Mountain Pointe DB Rylon Dillard-Allen
UPDATED: 5/24/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools scheduled spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Mountain Pointe safety Rylon Dillard-Allen hauled in his 13th Power Four offer on Tuesday when he got one from Duke. This is the second ACC offer for the 5-11, 165-pound athlete. Last season, playing in just six games after transferring from Desert Vista, Dillard-Allen made 43 tackles and intercepted two passes. He has official visits planned for the next four weeks to UCLA, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Washington. Dillard-Allen's strengths include his speed and and the ability to make contact to force pass breakups or put a hit on a receiver. Duke had three players selected in last month's NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Graham Barton was the first Blue Devil to go in the first round since 2019 when Tampa Bay chose him. Duke is coming off an 8-5 season with a victory in the Birmingham Bowl (over Troy). The Blue Devils open at home on Friday, Aug. 30 against Elon (N. Car.).
Arizona isn't just focusing its attention on the big high schools in the state. The Wildcats extended an offer to Uriah Neloms on Wednesday. The 6-4, 195-pound receiver plays at San Tan Charter, a member of the 2A Conference. Neloms played his freshman year at Casteel before transferring to San Tan Charter, where he's been on varsity the past two seasons. Last year, he caught 53 passes for 1,118 yards, and had 13 touchdown receptions. Neloms also tacked on two more scores on kickoff returns. Arizona finished the year winning the overall Territorial Cup series over Arizona State by a 12-10 count. Of course, part of that happened last November when the Wildcats defeated ASU, 59-23 to take the actual cup on the football field. UA went on to defeat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl to finish 10-3. The Wildcats start next season on Aug. 31 in Tucson against New Mexico with the first Big 12 Conference game on Sept. 28 against former Pac-12 school Utah.
Here's the rest of the offers from Tuesday through Friday:
Phoenix Christian defensive tackle Achilles Lopez received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Desert Ridge cornerback Marty Brewer received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kaden Bergman received an offer from Wabash (Ind.).
Pinnacle cornerback Xavier Sanders received his first offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).
Heritage Academy Mesa quarterback Mattson Young received an offer from Wabash.
Ironwood Ridge cornerback Grant Dooling received his first offer from Sioux Falls.
Heritage Academy Mesa linebacker Ryan Nelson received his first offer from Wabash.
Verrado safety Caden Gingg received an offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View cornerback Dominic Girard received his first offer from Sioux Falls.
Mica Mountain running back Conner Hangartner received an offer from Lake Forest.
Sierra Linda wide receiver Seth Daily received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry linebacker Jackson Sands received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Lake Forest.
Hamilton quarterback Rich Lucero Jr. received an offer from Sioux Falls.
Highland tight end Gavin Priest received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Highland tight end Hayden Daugherty received an offer from UTEP.
ALA-Queen Creek running back Brandon Brown received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Central defensive end Adrian Owens received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Central defensive tackle Joaquin Owens received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Highland wide receiver Greg Toler Jr. received an offer from UTEP.
Mica Mountain quarterback Jayden Thoreson received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Centennial cornerback Landien Long received his first offer from Livingstone (N. Car.).
Red Mountain linebacker Jacob Redwing received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry quarterback Diesel Taylor received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
ALA-Gilbert North linebacker Kody Thorley received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Pinnacle offensive guard Cade Maggiora received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Hamilton wide receiver Reiss Rinaldi received his first offer from Lake Forest.
ALA-Ironwood running back Ayden Williams received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Coolidge running back Maurice Glass received his first offers from Lewis & Clark and Wabash.
Queen Creek offensive guard Evan Henderson received an offer from Denison (Ohio).
Verrado defensive tackle Mateo Sowden received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry linebacker Maddox Ford received his first offers from Black Hills State and Sioux Falls.
Salpointe long snapper Braydyn Sage received an offer from Lake Forest.
Centennial offensive guard Thayden Long received an offer from Lake Forest.
O'Connor linebacker Michael Cummings received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Mountain offensive tackle Bryce Hevesy received an offer from Army.
Paradise Honors linebacker Darrian Zeeb received his first offer from Wabash.
Hamilton running back Jeremiah Huckaby received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa wide receiver Griffen Yamamoto received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View safety Jasper Lake received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Pinnacle linebacker Owen Pimbert received an offer from Wabash.
Desert Ridge running back Ryan Regimballe received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Dobson linebacker Tyler Paczesny received his first offer from Wabash.
O'Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Wabash.
Douglas running back Jason Hurtado received his first offer from Wabash.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, California, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State, Wabash
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Rocky Mountain
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Sioux Falls
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Minot State
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, Southern Utah
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings
Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Sioux Falls
Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State, Yale
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, South Dakota State
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Wabash
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Lake Forest
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings, Lake Forest
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Lake Forest
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Lake Forest
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Minot State
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Desert Edge CB Jamar Beal-Goines commits to Texas A&M Aggies
UPDATED: 4/30/24
Texas A&M is closing in on the national Top 10 when it comes to recruiting rankings and on Sunday, the Aggies added a corner from Arizona.
Three-star Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines announced his commitment to the Aggies as the school's 10th known commitment for the '25 class.
The 6-foot, 175-pound secondary player and speedster holds 18 offers with Texas A&M coming in relatively later in the process. Beal-Goines received his offer from the Aggies last January. He went on an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and his talks with the coaching staff helped solidify his decision.
"My relationship with (defensive backs) Coach (Jordan) Peterson is what started it," Beal-Goines said in a text message. "When I visited and met with (Head) Coach (Mike) Elko, it sealed the deal."
A track athlete, Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. He ranks in the top five in Arizona for both the 100-meters (10.43) and 200-meters (21.41). Beal-Goines has been laser-timed at 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. On the football field, he had 24 tackles last season and has intercepted three passes in his two-year varsity career with the Scorpions.
Texas A&M had four players drafted by NFL teams last weekend. That list includes linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round. Elko just completed his first season of spring practices with the Aggies. He was hired in November after leading Duke the past two seasons. Texas A&M opens its schedule on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field in College Station against Notre Dame.
For the second week in a row, Arizona State has added an in-state commitment. Saguaro athlete Dajon Hinton announced his intentions to play for his hometown school.
The 5-11, 175-pounder plays both cornerback and receiver for the Sabercats. He is eager to get back on the field this fall because he missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. The last time he played in a game for Saguaro, Jason Mohns was his head coach. Mohns is now the tight ends coach at Arizona State.
In his sophomore year in 2022, Hinton caught 25 passes for 457 yards and scored five touchdowns (one on a kick return). Defensively, he made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. It was just a few weeks after playing in the Open Division championship game that he received his offer from the Sun Devils.
Hinton has a multi-sport background (basketball and track) and carries a 3.83 GPA. He selected ASU over 16 other offers.
A couple weeks ago, Arizona State named a new receivers coach in Hines Ward. He played 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl MVP in the team's win over Seattle. Ward started his coaching career with the Steelers before moving on to the Jets and Florida Atlantic. ASU (3-9 last season) opens on Aug. 31 in Tempe against Wyoming.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Saguaro
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central