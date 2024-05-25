Advertisement
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 5/24

Photo Courtesy of Rylon Dillard-Allen
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Duke offers Mountain Pointe DB Rylon Dillard-Allen

UPDATED: 5/24/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools scheduled spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Mountain Pointe safety Rylon Dillard-Allen hauled in his 13th Power Four offer on Tuesday when he got one from Duke. This is the second ACC offer for the 5-11, 165-pound athlete. Last season, playing in just six games after transferring from Desert Vista, Dillard-Allen made 43 tackles and intercepted two passes. He has official visits planned for the next four weeks to UCLA, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Washington. Dillard-Allen's strengths include his speed and and the ability to make contact to force pass breakups or put a hit on a receiver. Duke had three players selected in last month's NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Graham Barton was the first Blue Devil to go in the first round since 2019 when Tampa Bay chose him. Duke is coming off an 8-5 season with a victory in the Birmingham Bowl (over Troy). The Blue Devils open at home on Friday, Aug. 30 against Elon (N. Car.).

Arizona isn't just focusing its attention on the big high schools in the state. The Wildcats extended an offer to Uriah Neloms on Wednesday. The 6-4, 195-pound receiver plays at San Tan Charter, a member of the 2A Conference. Neloms played his freshman year at Casteel before transferring to San Tan Charter, where he's been on varsity the past two seasons. Last year, he caught 53 passes for 1,118 yards, and had 13 touchdown receptions. Neloms also tacked on two more scores on kickoff returns. Arizona finished the year winning the overall Territorial Cup series over Arizona State by a 12-10 count. Of course, part of that happened last November when the Wildcats defeated ASU, 59-23 to take the actual cup on the football field. UA went on to defeat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl to finish 10-3. The Wildcats start next season on Aug. 31 in Tucson against New Mexico with the first Big 12 Conference game on Sept. 28 against former Pac-12 school Utah.

Here's the rest of the offers from Tuesday through Friday:

Phoenix Christian defensive tackle Achilles Lopez received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Desert Ridge cornerback Marty Brewer received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kaden Bergman received an offer from Wabash (Ind.).
Pinnacle cornerback Xavier Sanders received his first offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).
Heritage Academy Mesa quarterback Mattson Young received an offer from Wabash.
Ironwood Ridge cornerback Grant Dooling received his first offer from Sioux Falls.
Heritage Academy Mesa linebacker Ryan Nelson received his first offer from Wabash.
Verrado safety Caden Gingg received an offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View cornerback Dominic Girard received his first offer from Sioux Falls.
Mica Mountain running back Conner Hangartner received an offer from Lake Forest.
Sierra Linda wide receiver Seth Daily received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry linebacker Jackson Sands received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Lake Forest.
Hamilton quarterback Rich Lucero Jr. received an offer from Sioux Falls.
Highland tight end Gavin Priest received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Highland tight end Hayden Daugherty received an offer from UTEP.
ALA-Queen Creek running back Brandon Brown received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Central defensive end Adrian Owens received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Central defensive tackle Joaquin Owens received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Highland wide receiver Greg Toler Jr. received an offer from UTEP.
Mica Mountain quarterback Jayden Thoreson received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Centennial cornerback Landien Long received his first offer from Livingstone (N. Car.).
Red Mountain linebacker Jacob Redwing received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry quarterback Diesel Taylor received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
ALA-Gilbert North linebacker Kody Thorley received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Pinnacle offensive guard Cade Maggiora received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Hamilton wide receiver Reiss Rinaldi received his first offer from Lake Forest.
ALA-Ironwood running back Ayden Williams received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Coolidge running back Maurice Glass received his first offers from Lewis & Clark and Wabash.
Queen Creek offensive guard Evan Henderson received an offer from Denison (Ohio).
Verrado defensive tackle Mateo Sowden received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry linebacker Maddox Ford received his first offers from Black Hills State and Sioux Falls.
Salpointe long snapper Braydyn Sage received an offer from Lake Forest.
Centennial offensive guard Thayden Long received an offer from Lake Forest.
O'Connor linebacker Michael Cummings received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Mountain offensive tackle Bryce Hevesy received an offer from Army.
Paradise Honors linebacker Darrian Zeeb received his first offer from Wabash.
Hamilton running back Jeremiah Huckaby received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa wide receiver Griffen Yamamoto received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View safety Jasper Lake received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Pinnacle linebacker Owen Pimbert received an offer from Wabash.
Desert Ridge running back Ryan Regimballe received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Dobson linebacker Tyler Paczesny received his first offer from Wabash.
O'Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Wabash.
Douglas running back Jason Hurtado received his first offer from Wabash.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

San Tan Charter WR Uriah Neloms (Photo Courtesy of Uriah Neloms)
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, California, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State, Wabash

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Rocky Mountain

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Hastings, San Diego

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Sioux Falls

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Minot State

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, Southern Utah

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings

Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Sioux Falls

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Sioux Falls

Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State, Yale

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, South Dakota State

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Wabash

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Lake Forest

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings, Lake Forest

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Lake Forest

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Lake Forest

Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Minot State

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Desert Edge CB Jamar Beal-Goines commits to Texas A&M Aggies

UPDATED: 4/30/24

Texas A&M is closing in on the national Top 10 when it comes to recruiting rankings and on Sunday, the Aggies added a corner from Arizona.

Three-star Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines announced his commitment to the Aggies as the school's 10th known commitment for the '25 class.

The 6-foot, 175-pound secondary player and speedster holds 18 offers with Texas A&M coming in relatively later in the process. Beal-Goines received his offer from the Aggies last January. He went on an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and his talks with the coaching staff helped solidify his decision.

"My relationship with (defensive backs) Coach (Jordan) Peterson is what started it," Beal-Goines said in a text message. "When I visited and met with (Head) Coach (Mike) Elko, it sealed the deal."

A track athlete, Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. He ranks in the top five in Arizona for both the 100-meters (10.43) and 200-meters (21.41). Beal-Goines has been laser-timed at 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. On the football field, he had 24 tackles last season and has intercepted three passes in his two-year varsity career with the Scorpions.

Texas A&M had four players drafted by NFL teams last weekend. That list includes linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round. Elko just completed his first season of spring practices with the Aggies. He was hired in November after leading Duke the past two seasons. Texas A&M opens its schedule on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field in College Station against Notre Dame.


For the second week in a row, Arizona State has added an in-state commitment. Saguaro athlete Dajon Hinton announced his intentions to play for his hometown school.

The 5-11, 175-pounder plays both cornerback and receiver for the Sabercats. He is eager to get back on the field this fall because he missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. The last time he played in a game for Saguaro, Jason Mohns was his head coach. Mohns is now the tight ends coach at Arizona State.

In his sophomore year in 2022, Hinton caught 25 passes for 457 yards and scored five touchdowns (one on a kick return). Defensively, he made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. It was just a few weeks after playing in the Open Division championship game that he received his offer from the Sun Devils.

Hinton has a multi-sport background (basketball and track) and carries a 3.83 GPA. He selected ASU over 16 other offers.

A couple weeks ago, Arizona State named a new receivers coach in Hines Ward. He played 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl MVP in the team's win over Seattle. Ward started his coaching career with the Steelers before moving on to the Jets and Florida Atlantic. ASU (3-9 last season) opens on Aug. 31 in Tempe against Wyoming.

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Saguaro

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

