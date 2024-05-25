UPDATED: 5/24/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools scheduled spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Mountain Pointe safety Rylon Dillard-Allen hauled in his 13th Power Four offer on Tuesday when he got one from Duke. This is the second ACC offer for the 5-11, 165-pound athlete. Last season, playing in just six games after transferring from Desert Vista, Dillard-Allen made 43 tackles and intercepted two passes. He has official visits planned for the next four weeks to UCLA, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Washington. Dillard-Allen's strengths include his speed and and the ability to make contact to force pass breakups or put a hit on a receiver. Duke had three players selected in last month's NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Graham Barton was the first Blue Devil to go in the first round since 2019 when Tampa Bay chose him. Duke is coming off an 8-5 season with a victory in the Birmingham Bowl (over Troy). The Blue Devils open at home on Friday, Aug. 30 against Elon (N. Car.).



Arizona isn't just focusing its attention on the big high schools in the state. The Wildcats extended an offer to Uriah Neloms on Wednesday. The 6-4, 195-pound receiver plays at San Tan Charter, a member of the 2A Conference. Neloms played his freshman year at Casteel before transferring to San Tan Charter, where he's been on varsity the past two seasons. Last year, he caught 53 passes for 1,118 yards, and had 13 touchdown receptions. Neloms also tacked on two more scores on kickoff returns. Arizona finished the year winning the overall Territorial Cup series over Arizona State by a 12-10 count. Of course, part of that happened last November when the Wildcats defeated ASU, 59-23 to take the actual cup on the football field. UA went on to defeat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl to finish 10-3. The Wildcats start next season on Aug. 31 in Tucson against New Mexico with the first Big 12 Conference game on Sept. 28 against former Pac-12 school Utah.



Here's the rest of the offers from Tuesday through Friday:



Phoenix Christian defensive tackle Achilles Lopez received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Desert Ridge cornerback Marty Brewer received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kaden Bergman received an offer from Wabash (Ind.).

Pinnacle cornerback Xavier Sanders received his first offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Heritage Academy Mesa quarterback Mattson Young received an offer from Wabash.

Ironwood Ridge cornerback Grant Dooling received his first offer from Sioux Falls.

Heritage Academy Mesa linebacker Ryan Nelson received his first offer from Wabash.

Verrado safety Caden Gingg received an offer from Lake Forest.

Mesa Mountain View cornerback Dominic Girard received his first offer from Sioux Falls.

Mica Mountain running back Conner Hangartner received an offer from Lake Forest.

Sierra Linda wide receiver Seth Daily received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Perry linebacker Jackson Sands received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Lake Forest.

Hamilton quarterback Rich Lucero Jr. received an offer from Sioux Falls.

Highland tight end Gavin Priest received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Highland tight end Hayden Daugherty received an offer from UTEP.

ALA-Queen Creek running back Brandon Brown received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Central defensive end Adrian Owens received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Central defensive tackle Joaquin Owens received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Highland wide receiver Greg Toler Jr. received an offer from UTEP.

Mica Mountain quarterback Jayden Thoreson received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Centennial cornerback Landien Long received his first offer from Livingstone (N. Car.).

Red Mountain linebacker Jacob Redwing received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Perry quarterback Diesel Taylor received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

ALA-Gilbert North linebacker Kody Thorley received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Pinnacle offensive guard Cade Maggiora received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Hamilton wide receiver Reiss Rinaldi received his first offer from Lake Forest.

ALA-Ironwood running back Ayden Williams received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Coolidge running back Maurice Glass received his first offers from Lewis & Clark and Wabash.

Queen Creek offensive guard Evan Henderson received an offer from Denison (Ohio).

Verrado defensive tackle Mateo Sowden received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Perry linebacker Maddox Ford received his first offers from Black Hills State and Sioux Falls.

Salpointe long snapper Braydyn Sage received an offer from Lake Forest.

Centennial offensive guard Thayden Long received an offer from Lake Forest.

O'Connor linebacker Michael Cummings received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Mountain offensive tackle Bryce Hevesy received an offer from Army.

Paradise Honors linebacker Darrian Zeeb received his first offer from Wabash.

Hamilton running back Jeremiah Huckaby received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Mesa wide receiver Griffen Yamamoto received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Mesa Mountain View safety Jasper Lake received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Pinnacle linebacker Owen Pimbert received an offer from Wabash.

Desert Ridge running back Ryan Regimballe received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Dobson linebacker Tyler Paczesny received his first offer from Wabash.

O'Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Wabash.

Douglas running back Jason Hurtado received his first offer from Wabash.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.