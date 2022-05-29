Gridiron Weekly: Back in Tucson with the Nighthawks

WEEKLY BLOG: 5/29/22

Ironwood Ridge rebounded from a 2-4 start to win four straight and make the 5A playoffs in 2021. However, the team starts over in a way as head coach James Hardy resigned from his position in January. Hardy has since become the offensive line coach at Cypress Lakes HS in Katy, Texas.



In late February, IRHS filled the vacancy and got itself a coach excited to be back in his hometown of Tucson. Dale Stott returns to the Old Pueblo most recently from Utah, where he was the offensive line coach at Pine View HS in St. George, Utah. Among the benefits of living in Tucson is getting to enjoy the beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

"I'm particularly excited about the opportunity I have to coach at Ironwood Ridge High School, which is a dream job for me," Stott said in an e-mail interview. "The kids and parents have been extremely welcoming and supportive and have made me feel at home. I am determined to make the Ridge into the premier football program in the state of Arizona."

Most of Stott's 20-year coaching career has been in the state of Utah. It proved beneficial in his career development. Look for the Nighthawks to control the tempo and play fast to prevent defensive substitutions to gain an advantage on the offensive side of the ball.

"I had the privilege of coaching with Ray Hosner, a living legend among Utah high school coaches and also Gary Crowton, former BYU and Louisiana tech head coach, and an offensive coordinator at Oregon, LSU, Maryland, and the Chicago Bears," Stott said. "My knowledge of the no-huddle fast-pace spread offense increased immensely."

Going back to his playing days, Stott was a 1976 graduate of Amphitheater HS in Tucson. The 1975 team in his senior year went 12-1 and won the state championship under Jerry Loper. Stott started at offensive tackle and played on both sides of the ball (also as an outside linebacker) during his senior year. Loper later went on to win another state title at Westwood in 1988 and was an impactful leader.

"Jerry Loper was a tremendous offensive line coach and made me very proud to be an offensive tackle charged with protecting Jim Krohn's blind side," Stott said. "Jake Rowden, my linebacker coach, was an All-American at both linebacker and center at Maryland and was also a great mentor. Neither coaches were cursors or yellers, and both instilled self confidence with their positive and fearless approaches to the game."