Gridiron Weekly: Liberty finishes practices with Spring Game

WEEKLY BLOG: 5/15/21

After spring practices were canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Liberty Lions were on the prowl these past three weeks to prepare for the 2021 season.

"It's been great," Liberty head coach Colin Thomas said of the return of offseason work. "Our kids got plenty of repetitions. We're trying to evaluate who the best players are and get better."

Pads are still not allowed in Arizona for these few weeks of work and that might be a good thing considering it was 100 degrees for the Lions' spring game put on before a couple hundred parents on hand in North Peoria.

Different teams have different goals in this optimistic time of year while in shorts and t-shirts. There are still just over 100 days until the start of the regular season.

"For us, (the goal) was to grow," Thomas said. "It was to compete and try to gel as a team."

One difference this year was the absence of Division I college coaches as the NCAA dead period has been extended eight times since March of 2020 and will end on June 1. During this time, D-I coaches have not been able to visit high school campuses or have face-to-face contact with recruits. Thomas said it didn't have an effect on what they did at their practices.

In 2020, Liberty showed it doesn't rebuild - it reloads. The Lions lost 40 seniors from its 2019 team that won the 6A Conference championship. Thomas was elevated from the offensive coordinator position in April after Mark Smith took a coaching job in Washington, where he was from. Despite those changes, and an on-and-off again practice schedule over the summer, Liberty went a step further. The Lions finished their eight-week schedule at 5-3 and were selected by a human committee as one of the eight schools for the Open Division.

Once they got to the postseason, the Lions showed the ability to learn and rebound. In Week 8, Liberty was outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter of a 34-24 defeat to district-rival Centennial. Just one week later, the Lions and Coyotes had the opportunity to run it back in the Open quarterfinals. This time, Liberty was outgained by more than 120 yards, but pulled out a dramatic 25-24 win with a two-point conversion following a touchdown with 1:19 on the clock. The next week brought a rematch with defending-champion Chandler. Way back in Week 1, the Lions were routed 44-10. But this time, Liberty rallied from a 28-7 halftime deficit to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the extra period, Liberty found itself down one once again and went for the win. Unfortunately, the pass went incomplete and Liberty nearly missed chalking up a national upset.

The quarterback from last year's team, Brock Mast, will graduate next week and then head to Rocky Mountain College in Montana, where he will play football. Perhaps the biggest decision the coaching staff makes this summer is who his replacement will be. Four returning players to the roster are in the mix and all saw action in the 7-on-7 Spring Game.

Senior-to-be Brock Phillips and Max Martin (Class of 2023) were the starters for the Red and White teams, respectively. Also seeing action were lefties Dominic Ochoa (Class of 2023) and Navi Bruzon (Class of 2024). Phillips threw long touchdown passes in his first two throws of the night. Martin, the tallest of the group at 6-3, got into a couple varsity games last season as Mast's backup. Ochoa was on the JV team and Bruzon led the Frosh squad to a 7-1 record on a team that averaged 50 points per game. Bruzon also threw the pass (to Mast on a trick play) that beat Centennial.

"All four are working very hard," Thomas said. "We're excited to see them progress in the summer and we'll see where we're at in the fall."

