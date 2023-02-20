Senior Signing Spotlight: Jordan Legg
Rocky Mountain lands Dobson QB. . . to kick there
This is the 12th in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 279) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/20/23
Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana had a successful year recruiting Arizona. The Battlin' Bears had a total of eight seniors from State 48 sign to continue playing football and go to college at RMC. One of those is Jordan Legg.
Legg has played on varsity for the past four years at Dobson. The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete was the quarterback (3-year starter), kicker, and punter for the Mustangs. It is his work as a kicker that got him recruited to the NAIA school. Legg has kicked for four years.
"I really believe the amount of dedication I put into my offseason is what helped me improve on my kicking this season," Legg said in an e-mail interview.
Legg put nearly half of his kickoffs (16-of-34) into the end zone last season. He also scored 97 points in his career with the Mustangs and was named to the All-6A Fiesta Region Second Team.
In January, Legg went on a visit to Rocky. It was while he was there that he received the offer from the Bears. A little over a week later, he signed with RMC.
"What really caused me to commit to Rocky was going on the visit and spending time with the coaches and players," Legg said. "Getting a feel of the atmosphere is what really caused me to seal the deal. I loved what Coach Stutz (head coach Chris Stutzriem) is doing up there and I want to be a part of it!"
In game situations, the longest kick Legg made was 37 yards. At a Hammer Kicking Academy camp, he booted one from 56 yards out.
Legg works with Alex Zendejas Kicking. Here's a few from just over 45.
Usually, the position of kicker is perceived as a lonely and pressure filled one. You stand on the sidelines most of the game until the offense either scores or reaches fourth down in scoring range and you're on for a few seconds to either kick an extra point or field goal. Sometimes, that kick could be in the final moments to decide a game.
With Legg's other offensive duties, there's more heat behind center.
"Quarterbacking was the most pressured position I have played," Legg said. "There's so much going on and I have so much to worry about. But when I'm kicking, I have so much fun and it's really enjoyable."
When asked for the most memorable moment from his high school years, Legg mentioned a big win from his junior year.
"When my team and I saw it all come together with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter to come back from a 20-10 deficit and win in overtime, 33-32 against North Canyon," Legg said.
That game went overtime with the teams tied at 26. Legg's extra point ended up being the difference in a game where he passed for 328 yards and two TDs and kicked two field goals.
Legg is appreciative of those that have helped him along the way as he gets set to enter this new journey in his education and football career.
"Playing at Dobson was one of the best things for my life," Legg said. "I learned so many amazing things from my coaches there and I have been taught so many life lessons that I will carry with me forever. Dobson High School will forever have a special place in my heart."
Rocky Mountain's new class of recruits totals 23 that signed on Feb. 1. The combined GPA of them is 3.53. Legg helps that out with his 3.60. The Battlin' Bears play in the Frontier Conference and went 6-4 last season. Kaysan Barnett, an alum of Millennium, was named to the All-Conference First Team and was an Honorable Mention for the NAIA All-American Team. The sophomore had five interceptions last season.
