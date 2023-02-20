Rocky Mountain lands Dobson QB. . . to kick there

This is the 12th in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 279) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 2/20/23 Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana had a successful year recruiting Arizona. The Battlin' Bears had a total of eight seniors from State 48 sign to continue playing football and go to college at RMC. One of those is Jordan Legg. Legg has played on varsity for the past four years at Dobson. The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete was the quarterback (3-year starter), kicker, and punter for the Mustangs. It is his work as a kicker that got him recruited to the NAIA school. Legg has kicked for four years. "I really believe the amount of dedication I put into my offseason is what helped me improve on my kicking this season," Legg said in an e-mail interview.

Legg put nearly half of his kickoffs (16-of-34) into the end zone last season. He also scored 97 points in his career with the Mustangs and was named to the All-6A Fiesta Region Second Team. In January, Legg went on a visit to Rocky. It was while he was there that he received the offer from the Bears. A little over a week later, he signed with RMC. "What really caused me to commit to Rocky was going on the visit and spending time with the coaches and players," Legg said. "Getting a feel of the atmosphere is what really caused me to seal the deal. I loved what Coach Stutz (head coach Chris Stutzriem) is doing up there and I want to be a part of it!"



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9y ZGFud2xlZ2c/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvcmRhbndsZWdnPC9h PiBKb3JkYW4gTGVnZyBmcm9tIERvYnNvbiBIaWdoIFNjaG9vbCBpbiBNZXNh LCBBWiB0byB0aGUgUm9ja3kgTW91bnRhaW4gQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBG YW1pbHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dS MjNOQU5ER09MRFNUQU5EQVJEP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR1IyM05BTkRHT0xEU1RBTkRBUkQ8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JFQVJSQUlEP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQkVBUlJBSUQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9FYXJuWW91ckNBUkQ/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFYXJuWW91ckNBUkQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xaDBXQm42NHlOIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vcWgwV0JuNjR5TjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2NreSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQFJvY2t5X0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JvY2t5X0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIwODE5NDI5NDQ4ODg4 MzIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In game situations, the longest kick Legg made was 37 yards. At a Hammer Kicking Academy camp, he booted one from 56 yards out. Legg works with Alex Zendejas Kicking. Here's a few from just over 45.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBTZXNzaW9uIHRvbmlnaHQgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FaS2lja2luZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQVpLaWNraW5nPC9hPiBIZXJl4oCZcyBhIGNvdXBsZSBvZiBteSBraWNr cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Eb2Jzb25Gb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARG9ic29uRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hnb2RzaWw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoZ29kc2lsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vNXRVZ0VqeFYxeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzV0VWdFanhW MXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIExlZ2cgKEBKb3JkYW53bGVnZykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3JkYW53bGVnZy9zdGF0 dXMvMTYxMTIwOTAzNDU1MTY5MzMxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Usually, the position of kicker is perceived as a lonely and pressure filled one. You stand on the sidelines most of the game until the offense either scores or reaches fourth down in scoring range and you're on for a few seconds to either kick an extra point or field goal. Sometimes, that kick could be in the final moments to decide a game. With Legg's other offensive duties, there's more heat behind center. "Quarterbacking was the most pressured position I have played," Legg said. "There's so much going on and I have so much to worry about. But when I'm kicking, I have so much fun and it's really enjoyable." When asked for the most memorable moment from his high school years, Legg mentioned a big win from his junior year. "When my team and I saw it all come together with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter to come back from a 20-10 deficit and win in overtime, 33-32 against North Canyon," Legg said. That game went overtime with the teams tied at 26. Legg's extra point ended up being the difference in a game where he passed for 328 yards and two TDs and kicked two field goals. Legg is appreciative of those that have helped him along the way as he gets set to enter this new journey in his education and football career. "Playing at Dobson was one of the best things for my life," Legg said. "I learned so many amazing things from my coaches there and I have been taught so many life lessons that I will carry with me forever. Dobson High School will forever have a special place in my heart."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NdXN0YW5ncyBnZXQgb24gdGhlIGJvYXJkIGp1c3QgYmVmb3JlIHRo ZSBoYWxmIEpvcmRhbiBMZWdnIHdpbGwgc25lYWsgaXQgaW4gZnJvbSBhIHlh cmQgb3V0IDIwLTcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ta3ls aW5lQ295b3RlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTa3lsaW5lQ295b3Rl PC9hPiBsZWFkcyBARG9ic29uRm9vdGJhbGwyIDJRIFRoZSBEZWFuIG9mZiB0 byB0aGUgVHVrZWUgQm93bCAybmQgaGFsZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vOHR5RDVIWUVtYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzh0eUQ1SFlFbWM8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2V2aW4gTWNDYWJlIChAS2V2aW5NY0NhYmU5ODcpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2V2aW5NY0NhYmU5ODcvc3Rh dHVzLzE1NzU2ODM3NzU3MTQ4MjAwOTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=