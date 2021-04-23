 ArizonaVarsity - The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 47): Andrew Morgan's "Inside the Hive" Doc
The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 47): Andrew Morgan's "Inside the Hive" Doc

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
@enewmanwrites
Zach and Eric are back for Episode 47 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity podcast network. Zach checks in with Eric after he officially began his new gig as sports editor of the Arizona Daily Sun. The two highlight a couple of baseball games they attended this week as well as the latest rankings. Zach and Eric also touch base with Arizona Varsity Intern Andrew Morgan and discuss his documentary, Inside the Hive with TrueBuzz West Coast, a 7-on-7 team filled with Arizona talent.

