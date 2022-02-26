 ArizonaVarsity - 2022 Battle Las Vegas 7v7 25's Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-26 00:07:41 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Battle Las Vegas 7v7 25's Recap

D1 5Star 15U
D1 5Star 15U (@JDigosPhoto)
Just Chilly • ArizonaVarsity
Content Creator/Analyst
@JustChilly

The weather was great in Las Vegas! Perfect for some big time 7v7 competition. All the way from the across the country Florida's own Miami Immortals showed up in style in a fully loaded 5 Star private jet! Not everyone exhibited such accommodations. Teams from Arizona like D1 5Star, Tucson Turf, AZ Select, and others were able to caravan with presidential like motorcades. Premium made the trip from Cali, The Warriors from Omaha were very impressive, and Def Con from Florida came out and fully knew what the assignment was. Young guys started things off and put on a show early. Highlights are posted on my tik tok @JustChillyTV go check em out.

There were a handful of AZ 25's that I saw playing up on in the varsity division. The usual suspects True Buzz with their Higley Boys QB Jamar Malone who was sharp when I watched him, linebacker Kamarion Peete who is improving every tourney, also Dezmen Roebuck the #1 player in AZ's class of '25 who plays heavy minutes. The '25 class in AZ is rich with potential and talent. A lot competed in the 15U division which I call the Frosh/Soph or JV division.

The Warriors from Omaha were loaded with young talent including some '26s! Sebastian Circo the '25 flamethrower fresh off his 2nd D1 offer (Boston College) and from Omaha North showed his 7s wizardry finding open receivers, and also is getting more and more confident in his ability to make throws. Davieian Williams looked great as a receiver long lanky frame, and had great hands!

D1 5Star is littered with talented '25s Hamilton QB Richard Lucero continues to impress with his desire to compete and ability to lead and make the right throws. Two Basha receivers that stood out to me were Gio Richardson (again) and really showed that he can leave the defensive back, and Darian Dantzler has really good hands and was able to make big plays with them. Also Williams Field ATH Maurice Brown showed off some wheels and ability to turn up the field and go after the catch!


Tucson Turf has one of my favorite defensive backs Austin "Scooby" Bradley from Chandler who is great on the island, and may have the ability to slide to safety later on, he breaks great on the ball, and always is in a position to make a play. Nico Boncore from Cactus has been a fun play maker to watch has some shakes, and has completely froze some defenders. Also from Chandler Kemon Jackson the receiver/ATH it seems like he has spent most of the 7s season on defense, but you can see he has great ball skills and is a very good athlete.


AZ Select was a pleasant surprise since I didn't expect to see them out there, but thats proof always expect the unexpected. I saw North ATH Ezy Brown out there workin on his game route running looking better and once he gets that ball he's out. Saguaro athlete was defensive back Mason Whitaker who not just gets in and breaks up plays but he's on defense catching the like he's the receiver he had like 2 picks and 4 pass breakups in the game I saw does a great job of baiting QB's. Also from Saguaro DB/ATH Dajon Hinton has some explosiveness I saw him absolutely erupt on offense, and blow by the secondary, and while he was on defense he did a great job staying with his man and snatching passes.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}