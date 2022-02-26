2022 Battle Las Vegas 7v7 25's Recap

The weather was great in Las Vegas! Perfect for some big time 7v7 competition. All the way from the across the country Florida's own Miami Immortals showed up in style in a fully loaded 5 Star private jet! Not everyone exhibited such accommodations. Teams from Arizona like D1 5Star, Tucson Turf, AZ Select, and others were able to caravan with presidential like motorcades. Premium made the trip from Cali, The Warriors from Omaha were very impressive, and Def Con from Florida came out and fully knew what the assignment was. Young guys started things off and put on a show early. Highlights are posted on my tik tok @JustChillyTV go check em out.

There were a handful of AZ 25's that I saw playing up on in the varsity division. The usual suspects True Buzz with their Higley Boys QB Jamar Malone who was sharp when I watched him, linebacker Kamarion Peete who is improving every tourney, also Dezmen Roebuck the #1 player in AZ's class of '25 who plays heavy minutes. The '25 class in AZ is rich with potential and talent. A lot competed in the 15U division which I call the Frosh/Soph or JV division.

The Warriors from Omaha were loaded with young talent including some '26s! Sebastian Circo the '25 flamethrower fresh off his 2nd D1 offer (Boston College) and from Omaha North showed his 7s wizardry finding open receivers, and also is getting more and more confident in his ability to make throws. Davieian Williams looked great as a receiver long lanky frame, and had great hands! D1 5Star is littered with talented '25s Hamilton QB Richard Lucero continues to impress with his desire to compete and ability to lead and make the right throws. Two Basha receivers that stood out to me were Gio Richardson (again) and really showed that he can leave the defensive back, and Darian Dantzler has really good hands and was able to make big plays with them. Also Williams Field ATH Maurice Brown showed off some wheels and ability to turn up the field and go after the catch!



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIyIEJhdHRsZSBMYXMgVmVnYXMgPGJyPjE1VSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVzdGFyRDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QDVzdGFyRDE8L2E+IDQzPGJyPjI0SyAyPGJyPjxicj7igJgyNSBRQiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FCUmljaEx1Y2VybzE1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBRQlJpY2hMdWNlcm8xNTwvYT4gYWJzb2x1 dGVseSBjYXJ2ZWQgdGhlIGRlZmVuc2UgdXAgYWxsIGdhbWUuLiBGb3VuZCDi gJgyNSBBVEggTWF1cmljZSBCcm93biBmb3IgdGhpcyBsb25nIFREISE8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2t5X0Zvb3RiYWxsNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVza3lfRm9vdGJhbGw3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dGRm9vdGJhbGxUZWFtP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXRkZvb3RiYWxsVGVhbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hqOWtHZXRsV3MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YajlrR2V0 bFdzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3QgQ2hpbGx5IChASlVTVENISUxMWSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDk1MDg5MDQ2MDgyNjMzNzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZl YnJ1YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tucson Turf has one of my favorite defensive backs Austin "Scooby" Bradley from Chandler who is great on the island, and may have the ability to slide to safety later on, he breaks great on the ball, and always is in a position to make a play. Nico Boncore from Cactus has been a fun play maker to watch has some shakes, and has completely froze some defenders. Also from Chandler Kemon Jackson the receiver/ATH it seems like he has spent most of the 7s season on defense, but you can see he has great ball skills and is a very good athlete.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIyIEJhdHRsZSBWZWdhcyA8YnI+MTVVPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UdWNzb25UdXJmRWxpdGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFR1Y3NvblR1cmZFbGl0ZTwvYT4gMjY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVzdGFyRDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDVz dGFyRDE8L2E+IDE3PGJyPjxicj5EZWZlbnNlIGZvciBUdXJmIGNhbWUgdXAg YmlnISEgRXNwZWNpYWxseSDigJgyNSBBVEggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZW1vbl9qYWNrc29uMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGtlbW9uX2phY2tzb24yNTwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgYmlnIHRpbWUgcGFz cyBicmVhayB1cCEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2No YW5kbGVyX3dvbHZlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2hhbmRsZXJf d29sdmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMlRiUXhRbFZuRSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJUYlF4UWxWbkU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVz dCBDaGlsbHkgKEBKVVNUQ0hJTExZKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pVU1RDSElMTFkvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTUwOTc4Njc3MzU3NDg2MTA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

AZ Select was a pleasant surprise since I didn't expect to see them out there, but thats proof always expect the unexpected. I saw North ATH Ezy Brown out there workin on his game route running looking better and once he gets that ball he's out. Saguaro athlete was defensive back Mason Whitaker who not just gets in and breaks up plays but he's on defense catching the like he's the receiver he had like 2 picks and 4 pass breakups in the game I saw does a great job of baiting QB's. Also from Saguaro DB/ATH Dajon Hinton has some explosiveness I saw him absolutely erupt on offense, and blow by the secondary, and while he was on defense he did a great job staying with his man and snatching passes.

