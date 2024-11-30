Gridiron Weekly (Semifinals): Centennial 37 Queen Creek 32

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/29/24

The road warriors from Peoria Centennial have one more trip east to make. The past three weeks, the Coyotes have traveled to Red Mountain, Casteel, and Queen Creek. Next Saturday, the bus can stop when it gets to Tempe.

That’s because 14th-seeded Centennial has advanced to the 6A Conference championship game with a wild 37-32 win over Queen Creek on Friday.

Centennial (6-7) controlled much of the first half before Queen Creek (10-3) finished it with an 11-point flurry in the final 20 seconds. That made the margin 16-11 at the break. Early In the fourth quarter, junior running back Owen Reynosa had a pair of touchdown runs to give the Coyotes a 37-18 lead.

But the Bulldogs wouldn’t go silently as Crew Leavitt brought a kick return back 92 yards for a score. When junior quarterback Tait Reynolds connected with Kace Grimmer on a 26-yard strike with just over four minutes remaining, Queen Creek had closed that margin to five points.

The Bulldogs successfully executed two onside kicks during the game and immediately got possession back with a chance to take its first lead of the night. However, the Coyotes’ defense stood tall, stopping Queen Creek on a fourth-and-three play from the Centennial 48-yards line. Aaron Alvarez made the tackle on Reynolds on the critical fourth-down play.



It’s been an uncharacteristic season for Centennial. The Coyotes brought in several transfers that weren’t eligible until Week 6 and played the most difficult non-region schedule in the state. The reason for the road games is that Centennial finished the regular season at 3-7.

“From 0-4 to going to the championship, that most certainly says a great deal about senior leadership, about the kids following along with them, and our coaches coaching them just as if we were undefeated,” Centennial head coach Richard Taylor said. “It was just a continuation of what we do. No one quit. All the kids came every day and that’s tough when you’re 0-4 and you’re being told you’re the worst team Centennial ever produced.”

Centennial junior quarterback Kainan Manna completed 12-of-19 passes for 133 yards and he ran for a touchdown in the third quarter. Three backs each had over 50 yards with Darrion Batholomey (1 TD), Jhaheem Brown, and Owen Reynoso (2 TDs) each eclipsing that mark. Senior Shamar Berryhill had four receptions for 76 yards.