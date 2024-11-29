Published Nov 29, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 11/29/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

JJ Digos

86-43

67%

2.

Zach Alvira

85-43

66%

3.

Chris Eaton

81-45

64%

4.

Eric Newman

77-51

60%

5.

Cody Cameron

75-53

59%

6.

Ralph Amsden

71-59

55%

10. 2A State Championship Game: (Sat) #12 Scottsdale Christian -8.5 @ #3 Pima 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Broadcasting

Zach Alvira

Pima +8.5

JJ Digos

Pima +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Pima +8.5

Eric Newman

Scottsdale Christian -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Pima +8.5

9. 3A State Championship Game: (Sat) #4 Pusch Ridge +11.5 @ #2 ALA West Foothills

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Broadcasting

Zach Alvira

Pusch Ridge +11.5

JJ Digos

Pusch Ridge +11.5

Gridiron Arizona

Pusch Ridge +11.5

Eric Newman

Pusch Ridge +11.5

Ralph Amsden

Pusch Ridge +11.5

8.  4A State Playoffs: #3 Snowflake +5.5 @ #2 Arizona College Prep

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

ACP -5.5

Zach Alvira

ACP -5.5

JJ Digos

ACP -5.5

Gridiron Arizona

ACP -5.5

Eric Newman

Snowflake +5.5

Ralph Amsden

ACP -5.5

7. 4A State Playoffs: #4 Mica Mountain -9.5 @ #1 Yuma Catholic

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mica Mountain -9.5

Zach Alvira

Yuma Catholic +9.5

JJ Digos

Mica Mountain -9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Yuma Catholic +9.5

Eric Newman

Mica Mountain -9.5

Ralph Amsden

Yuma Catholic +9.5

6. 5A State Playoffs: #4 Cactus +3.5 @ #1 ALA Gilbert North 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Cactus +3.5

Zach Alvira

ALA Gilbert -3.5

JJ Digos

Cactus +3.5

Gridiron Arizona

ALA-Gilbert North -3.5

Eric Newman

ALA Gilbert North -3.5

Ralph Amsden

ALA Gilbert North -3.5

5. 5A State Playoffs: #7 Desert Edge +7.5 @ #6 Verrado  

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Desert Edge +7.5

Zach Alvira

Desert Edge +7.5

JJ Digos

Desert Edge +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Desert Edge +7.5

Eric Newman

Verrado -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Desert Edge +7.5

4.6A State Playoffs: #4 Mountain View +8.5 @ #1 Brophy 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Brophy -8.5

Zach Alvira

Mountain View +8.5

JJ Digos

Mountain View +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Mountain View +8.5

Eric Newman

Brophy -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Brophy -8.5

3. Open State Playoffs: #14 Centennial +4.5 @ #2 Queen Creek 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Queen Creek -4.5

Zach Alvira

Queen Creek -4.5

JJ Digos

Queen Creek -4.5

Gridiron Arizona

Queen Creek -4.5

Eric Newman

Centennial +4.5

Ralph Amsden

Centennial +4.5

2. Open State Semi's: (Sat. at Mountain Pointe) #8 Hamilton +14.5 @ #4 Liberty

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Hamilton +14.5

Zach Alvira

Hamilton +14.5

JJ Digos

Liberty -14.5

Gridiron Arizona

Liberty -14.5

Eric Newman

Liberty -14.5

Ralph Amsden

Hamilton +14.5

1. Open State Semi's: (Sat. at Dobson) #3 ALA Queen Creek +10.5 @ #2 Basha

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

ALA Queen Creek +10.5

Zach Alvira

ALA Queen Creek +10.5

JJ Digos

ALA Queen Creek +10.5

Gridiron Arizona

ALA Queen Creek +10.5

Eric Newman

Basha -10.5

Ralph Amsden

Basha -10.5

