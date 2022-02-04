2022 Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament Recap

7's season kicked off a few weeks ago in Arizona, and with one warm up tourney under their belt the question was would Tucson Turf be able to compete on that big national stage at the Battle Tournament in Miami? All the usual suspects were out in Miami, local all star teams like South Florida Express, Miami Immortals, two teams from Utah Alpha Recruits, and Pink Outlaws, newcomers Trillion Boys, and legendary Louisiana Bootleggers. Lotsa prime time talent was out there from around the country! Oh yeah check out my tik tok @JustChillyTV to see bracket play and elimination day highlights.



Top level talent was EVERYWHERE in Miami:

Dream Team from Tennesee had 4 Star Ohio state TE commit '23 Ty Lockwood who looked great running routes and catching passes did a great job using his body to seal off defenders also what might have been the most impressive was he didnt let them heavy talkers that you see/hear in 7s get to him, and '24 ATH Boo Carter was absolutely electric on both sides of the ball showed a lot of ability to close on passes and on offense made some nice catch and runs.

Team TOA's high 4 star QB '23 Nico Iamaleava sees the field really well, and looked great making a variety of nice passes through tight windows and on closely guarded receivers

Pink Outlaws (UT) '24 QB Isaac Wilson did not have a problem throwing that deep ball and in two of the games I saw him playing he went to it quick and looked very sharp. One of his favorite targets was 2 way ATH '23 Pokai Haunga from Timpview who looked good tracking down Wilsons passes as a WR, and tracking down opposing QBs passes as a DB. Another big target also from Timpview was '24 WR Tei Nacua who was making some impressive catches while wearing DBs. '24 Edge Kash Richards out of Corner Canyon looked solid playin a LB position, and was staying with the short and intermediate route runners.



A pair of two way athletes that also impressed were Alpha Recruits (UT) '23 ATH Smith Snowden (above) who was an animal in the one game that I got to watch. And Jason Mitchell from the OG Ducks (CA) who has be a little over 6'2 was exhibiting a lot of athletic ability and also using his length in breaking up passes and snatching the one that could've been outta reach. Miami Immortals also had quite the playmaker in '23 Derek Bohler out of Palmetto who found a way to be in every big offensive play for his team from 3rd down first downs to game sealing touchdowns.



True Buzz West Coast had a good showing going 3-0 on pool play day Mountain Pointe QB Chris Arviso was throwing the ball well, and finding his receivers. Hamilton '23 WR Jaxon Haynes made some really nice catches. Hamilton '23 DB/ATH Genesis Smith put on a show making plays every time I looked up.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIyIEJhdHRsZSBNaWFtaSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RydWVCdXp6V2VzdENvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU cnVlQnV6eldlc3RDbzwvYT4gMjc8YnI+QWxwaGEgUmVjcnVpdHMgMTM8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2t5X0Zvb3RiYWxsNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVza3lfRm9vdGJhbGw3PC9hPiBEQiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlbmVzaXNfU21pdGhoP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZW5lc2lzX1NtaXRoaDwvYT4gc2VhbHMgdGhl IGdhbWUgd2l0aCBoaXMgc2Vjb25kIGludGVyY2VwdGlvbi4uIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UQjZmbU82RnBEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVEI2 Zm1PNkZwRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0IENoaWxseSAoQEpVU1RDSElM TFkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxMWS9z dGF0dXMvMTQ4NDk3NTYxNTI3MDk1Mjk2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

With all the talent out in Miami the story of the tourney was Tucson Turf. How would they respond after Redzone? Would they miss Kyler Kasper? The Answers? They would win the whole tournament, and yes they missed Kasper, but its next man up!

4 star corner Cole Martin does a great job exhibiting his leadership abilities constantly picking/coaching his teammates up during games, and keeping the team focused but loose before and between games. He's also a fierce competitor that is constantly engaged in a chess match with the opposing QB.

Ja'kobi Lane the '23 receiver from Red Mountain who took off like a rocket ship this time last year as the red zone problem that no db's could figure out last year was back, and showed how he has developed his game. Lane is now running routes better, and also is showing the ability to catch in traffic then separate.

A pair of ATHs from Basha stood out Deshaun Buchanan the '23 RB/ATH and '23 DB/ATH Jeremiah Vessel. Buchanan doesn't really get to flex his RB abilities in 7's so he spends time mostly workin on defense where he is very effective as a nickel type covering guys out of the backfield sometimes more physical types. Vessel has done a great job of bringing his flair to Tucson Turf and did a great job all weekend in coverage, and reading QBs

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIyIEJhdHRsZSBNaWFtaTxicj5FbGltaW5hdGlvbiBEYXk8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R1Y3NvblR1cmZFbGl0ZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHVjc29uVHVyZkVsaXRlPC9hPiAzMjxicj5T b3V0aCBGbG9yaWRhIEV4cHJlc3MgMTY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2Jhc2hhZ3JpZGlyb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJh c2hhZ3JpZGlyb248L2E+IERCIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vamVyZW1pYWg1dmVzc2VsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqZXJl bWlhaDV2ZXNzZWw8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIHBpY2sgSeKAmWxsIGxldCB54oCZ YWxsIGdpdmUgaXQgYSBncmFkZSEhPGJyPjxicj5Ud28gbW9yZSBnYW1lcyEh ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSlJkS2pHSUtoWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pSZEtqR0lLaFo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVzdCBDaGlsbHkg KEBKVVNUQ0hJTExZKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pV U1RDSElMTFkvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODUzNDQzNjM1MzAxNDE2OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Saguaro QB '23 Devon Dampier was spectacular all weekend cutting up defenses and the big question was "Would Dampier be able to read defenses?" I think that question has been answered. He has been a great decision maker and has really shown that he can throw through windows, and that he has a strong arm. In the two tournaments Ive seen him in he's done very well, and I don't expect to see him take his foot off the gas!

A trio of kids from southern Arizona really balled out. '23 WR from Salpointe Gage Felix had another solid tournament showcasing his ability to get open in the short and intermediate game and make catches. '23 Marana ATH Sam Brown who also burst on the scene last year made some plays on defense, and did great getting open catching TDs, and playing opposite Lane. '25 Dezmen Roebuck who I got ranked as the number one player in his class showed out in a big way playing great defense in the middle of the field, and also making plays on offense! He HAS to be one of the top '25s in the country.