2022 Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament Recap
7's season kicked off a few weeks ago in Arizona, and with one warm up tourney under their belt the question was would Tucson Turf be able to compete on that big national stage at the Battle Tournament in Miami? All the usual suspects were out in Miami, local all star teams like South Florida Express, Miami Immortals, two teams from Utah Alpha Recruits, and Pink Outlaws, newcomers Trillion Boys, and legendary Louisiana Bootleggers. Lotsa prime time talent was out there from around the country! Oh yeah check out my tik tok @JustChillyTV to see bracket play and elimination day highlights.
Top level talent was EVERYWHERE in Miami:
Dream Team from Tennesee had 4 Star Ohio state TE commit '23 Ty Lockwood who looked great running routes and catching passes did a great job using his body to seal off defenders also what might have been the most impressive was he didnt let them heavy talkers that you see/hear in 7s get to him, and '24 ATH Boo Carter was absolutely electric on both sides of the ball showed a lot of ability to close on passes and on offense made some nice catch and runs.
Team TOA's high 4 star QB '23 Nico Iamaleava sees the field really well, and looked great making a variety of nice passes through tight windows and on closely guarded receivers
Pink Outlaws (UT) '24 QB Isaac Wilson did not have a problem throwing that deep ball and in two of the games I saw him playing he went to it quick and looked very sharp. One of his favorite targets was 2 way ATH '23 Pokai Haunga from Timpview who looked good tracking down Wilsons passes as a WR, and tracking down opposing QBs passes as a DB. Another big target also from Timpview was '24 WR Tei Nacua who was making some impressive catches while wearing DBs. '24 Edge Kash Richards out of Corner Canyon looked solid playin a LB position, and was staying with the short and intermediate route runners.
A pair of two way athletes that also impressed were Alpha Recruits (UT) '23 ATH Smith Snowden (above) who was an animal in the one game that I got to watch. And Jason Mitchell from the OG Ducks (CA) who has be a little over 6'2 was exhibiting a lot of athletic ability and also using his length in breaking up passes and snatching the one that could've been outta reach. Miami Immortals also had quite the playmaker in '23 Derek Bohler out of Palmetto who found a way to be in every big offensive play for his team from 3rd down first downs to game sealing touchdowns.
True Buzz West Coast had a good showing going 3-0 on pool play day Mountain Pointe QB Chris Arviso was throwing the ball well, and finding his receivers. Hamilton '23 WR Jaxon Haynes made some really nice catches. Hamilton '23 DB/ATH Genesis Smith put on a show making plays every time I looked up.
With all the talent out in Miami the story of the tourney was Tucson Turf. How would they respond after Redzone? Would they miss Kyler Kasper? The Answers?
They would win the whole tournament, and yes they missed Kasper, but its next man up!
4 star corner Cole Martin does a great job exhibiting his leadership abilities constantly picking/coaching his teammates up during games, and keeping the team focused but loose before and between games. He's also a fierce competitor that is constantly engaged in a chess match with the opposing QB.
Ja'kobi Lane the '23 receiver from Red Mountain who took off like a rocket ship this time last year as the red zone problem that no db's could figure out last year was back, and showed how he has developed his game. Lane is now running routes better, and also is showing the ability to catch in traffic then separate.
A pair of ATHs from Basha stood out Deshaun Buchanan the '23 RB/ATH and '23 DB/ATH Jeremiah Vessel. Buchanan doesn't really get to flex his RB abilities in 7's so he spends time mostly workin on defense where he is very effective as a nickel type covering guys out of the backfield sometimes more physical types. Vessel has done a great job of bringing his flair to Tucson Turf and did a great job all weekend in coverage, and reading QBs
Saguaro QB '23 Devon Dampier was spectacular all weekend cutting up defenses and the big question was "Would Dampier be able to read defenses?" I think that question has been answered. He has been a great decision maker and has really shown that he can throw through windows, and that he has a strong arm. In the two tournaments Ive seen him in he's done very well, and I don't expect to see him take his foot off the gas!
A trio of kids from southern Arizona really balled out. '23 WR from Salpointe Gage Felix had another solid tournament showcasing his ability to get open in the short and intermediate game and make catches. '23 Marana ATH Sam Brown who also burst on the scene last year made some plays on defense, and did great getting open catching TDs, and playing opposite Lane. '25 Dezmen Roebuck who I got ranked as the number one player in his class showed out in a big way playing great defense in the middle of the field, and also making plays on offense! He HAS to be one of the top '25s in the country.