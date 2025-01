Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 1/3

UPDATED: 1/3/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

Verrado cornerback/wide receiver Deriece Brown received his third Division I offer (and first from an FBS school) last Saturday. It came from New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference. Brown played both ways for the Vipers leading the team in receiving yardage (785) and touchdowns caught (11) last season. On defense, the 6-3, 195-pound athlete had the most interceptions for VHS with three. He is planning to take an official visit to the Albuquerque campus this month. New Mexico just hired Jason Eck as its new head coach in December. He was in the same position at Idaho and took the Vandals to three straight FCS playoffs, including two trips to the quarterfinals. The Lobos finished 5-7 last season and will open the 2025 campaign at Michigan on August 30.

Red Mountain quarterback Simon Lopez was a two-year starter for the Mountain Lions and took his team to the 6A title game as a junior. On Thursday, he collected his first Division I offer from Sacramento State. Lopez (6-2, 180) threw for 2,131 yards last season and 23 touchdowns with just two interceptions. A dual-threat, he had nine rushing TDs and a total of 20 for his varsity career. Lopez is also a track athlete, who ranks in the top 20 in school history with a long jump of 20-9. Sacramento State also has a new head coach as Brennan Marion was named to the position last month. Marion was the offensive coordinator at UNLV the past two seasons and helped the Rebels go 19-8 and play in a pair of bowl games. Sac State is a member of the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 3-9 in 2024. The Hornets kick off their season at South Dakota State on August 30, but will miss Northern Arizona in ‘25.

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (12/28):

Thunderbird kicker Calvin Scheuermann received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Sierra Linda linebacker Akhir Harris received an offer from Ottawa.

Corona del Sol linebacker Keene Abril received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mica Mountain wide receiver Caden Rogers received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Sahuarita cornerback Johnny Machado received his first offers from Mayville State (N. Dak.) and Arizona Christian.

Mica Mountain running back Josiah Thornwell received an offer from Manchester (Ind.).

Marana running back Andres Taylor received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cactus wide receiver Tristan Varga received his first offer from Capital (Ohio).

Hamilton offensive guard Liam Mistlebauer received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Casa Grande wide receiver Kendall Cade received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Chandler wide receiver Carter Ochoa received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cienega kicker Zane Colton received an offer from Seton HIll (Pa.).

Arizona College Prep cornerback Brady Dilworth received offers from Beloit (Wisc.) and Manchester.

Mica Mountain cornerback Nate Bryant received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Thunderbird defensive tackle Brandon Cadenas received his first offer from Virginia-Lynchburg.

Desert Edge linebacker Jerrell Johnson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Maricopa running back Michael Barnett received offers from McPherson and Manchester.

Estrella Foothills fullback/linebacker Grant Wochner received offers from Castleton (Vt.), Capital, Washington & Jefferson (Pa.), and Anderson Univ. (Ind.).

Thunderbird defensive end CJ Curry received an offer from Capital.

Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walker received an offer from Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Nevin Reed received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Casa Grande linebacker Desean Kelley-Nunley received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Snowflake defensive end Andrew Bentley received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Casteel defensive tackle Brock Raj received offers from Fort Lewis and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Notre Dame safety Kanin Kayyem received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).

McClintock wide receiver Kemon Jackson received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Westwood linebacker Brayden Gonzalez received an offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).

Queen Creek wide receiver Quintin Miles received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Thunderbird quarterback Andrew Cohill received offers from Hastings (Neb.) and Manchester.

Thunderbird wide receiver Logan Camps received an offer from Manchester.

Desert Ridge cornerback Rylan Sargent received offers from Ottawa and Concordia Univ. (Neb.).

Estrella Foothills running back Anthony Horne received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Hamilton running back Michael Smith III received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Higley wide receiver Gatling Drake Walton received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Casteel linebacker Rocco Fatongiatau received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mountain Pointe wide receiver RJ Washington received an offer from Ottawa.

Benjamin Franklin safety Jack Kronwald received an offer from Bethel Univ. (Minn.).

Cienega linebacker Matthew Feibush received an offer from Manchester.

Perry wide receiver LJ Walker received an offer from Mary (N. Dak.).

Williams Field safety Jayden Johnson received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Trevor Browne cornerback Desmynn Beavers-Smith received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Ridge wide receiver Braedon Brennen received an offer from Sacramento State.

Corona del Sol safety Ashton Mcclinton received his first offer from Manchester.

Tucson safety Kevin Bruns received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry defensive end Ethan Austin received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Sequoia Charter running back Dashon Goe received his first offer from Capital.

Perry offensive tackle Jax Waddell received an offer from Capital.

Cortez safety Abraham Llamas received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Mountain running back Evan Schwartzer received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walker received an offer from Manchester.

Bisbee safety Sebastian Lopez received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Boulder Creek offensive guard John Thomas received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Shadow Mountain kicker Charlie Parke received an offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Vista cornerback Camden Noland received an offer from Capital.

Queen Creek running back Lucas George received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Shadow Ridge cornerback Henry Poullard received an offer from Dakota State.

Santa Cruz Valley linebacker Nicolas Manuel received his first offer from Dakota State.

Higley wide receiver JD DeCausmaker received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Camelback cornerback Dontre Gammage received an offer from Capital.

Corona del Sol offensive tackle Colby Carbajal received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Coolidge wide receiver Kyle Culver received his first offer from Mayville State.

Cactus Shadows running back Andrew Muirhead received his first offer from Wabash (Ind.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.