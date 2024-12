Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 12/27

UPDATED: 12/27/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock collected an offer on Friday from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. He was an All-3A Conference First Team selection as a junior in 2023, but missed much of this season with an injury. Fortunately, Pollock was able to make it back for Senior Night in November and get a win against Sabino at the Anderson Fieldhouse. The 6-3, 280-pound lineman has a 78-inch wingspan and can play either tackle or guard. Pollock also carries a 3.72 GPA. Grove City went 9-2 and made the Division III playoffs for the second straight year. The Wolverines captured back-to-back Presidents’ Athletic Conference titles this season.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.